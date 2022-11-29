ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Massive Volcanic Eruption Occured Near the Earth's Deepest Point

Near the lowest point on Earth, a massive volcano hundred feet beneath the water's surface has begun to erupt. More over 3,700 miles to the west of Honolulu, Hawaii, in the Pacific Ocean, beneath the Northern Mariana Islands, is a massive submarine volcano called the Ahyi Seamount. Ahyi Seamount. About...
Flying Magazine

Hawaii’s Volcano Eruption ‘An Exciting Thing’ for Pilots

Volcanoes and Hawaii go hand in hand, as the island chain was formed by volcanic activity. The pilots who fly there gain a healthy respect for volcanoes, such as Mauna Loa, which is located on the south central part of the big island and is currently erupting. The eruption began...
CBS Minnesota

Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades

Two of Hawaii's largest volcanoes are erupting simultaneously.Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in decades on Sunday night. Nearby, Kilauea is also erupting — both on the archipelago's Big Island. Dual eruptions haven't been seen since 1984. "This is a rare time where we have two eruptions happening simultaneously," Jessica Ferracane, a spokesperson for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, told CBS News. "To the people of Hawaii, this is a very sacred event that we are watching."   The Kilauea volcano, which is smaller and more active than Mauna Loa, had been erupting since 1983, and in...
watchers.news

Strong and shallow M5.6 earthquake, numerous aftershocks at Taupō volcano, New Zealand

Seismic unrest continues at Taupō volcano, New Zealand, with a strong and shallow M5.6 earthquake and numerous aftershocks registered on November 30, 2022. The Volcanic Alert Level for Taupō volcano was increased to Level 1 on September 20, 2022. This was based on ongoing earthquakes and deformation at levels above typical background since May.
The Atlantic

The Mauna Loa Eruption Is a Gift for Science

The world’s largest volcano is erupting for the first time since 1984. Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, a giant mound of a volcano that looks so much like Mars that researchers actually hold Mars simulations there, has stirred. Authorities say the eruption does not threaten any local communities; no evacuation orders have been issued.
