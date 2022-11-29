Two of Hawaii's largest volcanoes are erupting simultaneously.Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in decades on Sunday night. Nearby, Kilauea is also erupting — both on the archipelago's Big Island. Dual eruptions haven't been seen since 1984. "This is a rare time where we have two eruptions happening simultaneously," Jessica Ferracane, a spokesperson for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, told CBS News. "To the people of Hawaii, this is a very sacred event that we are watching." The Kilauea volcano, which is smaller and more active than Mauna Loa, had been erupting since 1983, and in...

