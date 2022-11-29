Read full article on original website
Massive Volcanic Eruption Occured Near the Earth's Deepest Point
Near the lowest point on Earth, a massive volcano hundred feet beneath the water's surface has begun to erupt. More over 3,700 miles to the west of Honolulu, Hawaii, in the Pacific Ocean, beneath the Northern Mariana Islands, is a massive submarine volcano called the Ahyi Seamount. Ahyi Seamount. About...
Mauna Loa Lava Flow Eruption Map as Active Volcano Bursts to Life
Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano—standing at more than 13,000 feet above sea level—had not erupted since 1984.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is erupting. What do you need to know?
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years – causing spectacular scenes, casting an eerie red glow over the island and shooting lava up to 200ft (60 metres) in the air. Mauna Loa last erupted in 1984....
Hawaii’s Volcano Eruption ‘An Exciting Thing’ for Pilots
Volcanoes and Hawaii go hand in hand, as the island chain was formed by volcanic activity. The pilots who fly there gain a healthy respect for volcanoes, such as Mauna Loa, which is located on the south central part of the big island and is currently erupting. The eruption began...
What does Mauna Loa look like right now? Photos show surreal view from volcanic eruption
“Mauna Loa erupting at sunrise is literally the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen.”
Mauna Loa Eruption on Hawaii's Big Island Filmed From Space
Satellite images show a cloud of volcanic ash and gas pouring out of the volcano as it erupts.
Mauna Loa Erupts: Satellite Images Show Volcanic Ash and Gases Pouring Out of the Hawaii Volcano
Late Sunday night (November 27), Hawaii residents were alerted to the eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano. Thankfully, downhill communities were not threatened by the flood of lava. Local authorities, however, warned that a blanket of ashfall could soon cover parts of the island as winds in the area spread fine ash and volcanic gas.
Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades
Two of Hawaii's largest volcanoes are erupting simultaneously.Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in decades on Sunday night. Nearby, Kilauea is also erupting — both on the archipelago's Big Island. Dual eruptions haven't been seen since 1984. "This is a rare time where we have two eruptions happening simultaneously," Jessica Ferracane, a spokesperson for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, told CBS News. "To the people of Hawaii, this is a very sacred event that we are watching." The Kilauea volcano, which is smaller and more active than Mauna Loa, had been erupting since 1983, and in...
Mauna Loa Eruption Map Shows Where Lava Flow Is Heading on Hawaii
A map produced by the USGS shows how the first 24 hours of the volcano's eruption has progressed and where it is heading to next.
Mauna Loa Update: Layer of Ash from Eruption Expected to Hit Residents
The world's biggest active volcano started erupting on Sunday and the USGS is now warning people to stay indoors.
Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park Experiences Some Closures as Mauna Loa Erupts
Although a new eruption on Mauna Loa volcano occurred late Sunday night, Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park remains open. The eruption migrated from the mountain to the northeast rift zone Monday morning, the National Park Service reports. The park closed Mauna Loa Road from the gate at Kīpukapuaulu to vehicles...
Strong and shallow M5.6 earthquake, numerous aftershocks at Taupō volcano, New Zealand
Seismic unrest continues at Taupō volcano, New Zealand, with a strong and shallow M5.6 earthquake and numerous aftershocks registered on November 30, 2022. The Volcanic Alert Level for Taupō volcano was increased to Level 1 on September 20, 2022. This was based on ongoing earthquakes and deformation at levels above typical background since May.
The Mauna Loa Eruption Is a Gift for Science
The world’s largest volcano is erupting for the first time since 1984. Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, a giant mound of a volcano that looks so much like Mars that researchers actually hold Mars simulations there, has stirred. Authorities say the eruption does not threaten any local communities; no evacuation orders have been issued.
