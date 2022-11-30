ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

TheDailyBeast

Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’

The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl

Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

St. Louis County infant dies after ingesting fentanyl; 3 charged

An infant died after ingesting fentanyl last month in north St. Louis County. Three adults now face criminal charges in her death. St. Louis County infant dies after ingesting fentanyl; …. An infant died after ingesting fentanyl last month in north St. Louis County. Three adults now face criminal charges...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

NAACP opposed to TIF request for Dierbergs in Crestwood

Members of the St. Louis County and City NAACP want county officials to drop a TIF request in support of a Dierbergs grocery store in Crestwood. NAACP opposed to TIF request for Dierbergs in Crestwood. Members of the St. Louis County and City NAACP want county officials to drop a...
CRESTWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Warming centers opening up in St. Louis City and County

With the winter cold setting in, St. Louis City and County are launching full-scale shelter operations on Thursday, December 1, to help the unhoused. Warming centers opening up in St. Louis City and …. With the winter cold setting in, St. Louis City and County are launching full-scale shelter operations...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

For decades, motorists crossing Missouri have cursed congestion on Interstate 70. And almost as long, the Missouri Department of Transportation has warned that the road, one of the first interstate highways to be built in the 1950s, needs major reconstruction. “The option to do nothing on I-70 is not there,” Kevin Keith, then-director of MODOT, […] The post Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
edglentoday.com

ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties

COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
scctd.org

ST. CLAIR COUNTY METROLINK EXTENSION DBE/PRIME CONTRACTOR MEET & GREET

The St. Clair County Transit District, St. Clair County, Illinois, has initiated bid solicitation for the projects associated with the St. Clair County MetroLink Extension from the existing Shiloh/SAFB station to MidAmerica Airport. The overall MetroLink Extension will consist of multiple projects with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation goals ranging from 15% to 25%. St. Clair County Transit District has scheduled a Meet & Greet to assist with introducing DBE subcontractors to prime contractors interested in bidding on these projects.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE

