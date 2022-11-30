ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Comments / 2

Kat
3d ago

please don't do round abouts people are clueless on how to use them the treks coming into the circle means either full stop or hit the gas there's no in between, no rhyme or reason to it and they're terrible for semi trucks and other vehicles (busses all seem to stop before entering even if the circle is empty with no inbound traffic like its a RR crossing)

Reply(1)
3
 

Washington Missourian

Bat project moving forward in Union

A second Eagle Scout candidate is taking his turn at bat with a project that could help conditions for winged mammals in Union. Kalki Devos, a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 442, recently sent a letter to Union Mayor Bob Schmuke and members of the board of aldermen requesting to build and install bat houses for his Eagle Scout project. The bat houses would go along North Bend Road in Clearview Park, a heavily wooded 23-acre park.
UNION, MO
kttn.com

School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week

(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Washington Missourian

Kissinger takes first in national pedal pull competition

A Union girl is making her name in pedal tractor pull competitions. Zella Kissinger, 7, won first place at the National Pedal Pull competition at the famed Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota. She won the 7-year-old girls competition with a pull of 33 feet in the Sept. 24 event.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Council hears report on Highway 100 median ideas

Five months after rejecting a five-year, $100,000 landscaping maintenance bid for the controversial medians along Highway 100, the Washington City Council heard a report during the Nov. 21 meeting about what can be done to improve the medians’ appearance. “We’ve heard that there are maybe some people out there...
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Winter trout program expands opportunities

For fair-weather fishermen like me, this is the time of the year to re-spool the reels, restock the spinners and sort through the rest of the mess that served as a tackle box through the spring, summer and fall. But for the hearty boys and girls who don’t let a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Union St. Patrick’s Parade planned

You should wear green to a new parade in Union. A St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 17. The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee gave initial approval to the parade route at its Nov. 21 meeting, with approval from the full board of aldermen expected Dec. 12.
UNION, MO
KMOV

SB I-55 near S. Broadway in South City reopens after police scene clears

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of SB I-55 were closed between S. Broadway and Gasconade in South City for several hours on Thursday. All of the lanes were closed due to an investigation. The view from the MoDOT camera showed multiple police and emergency vehicles on the scene. Southbound traffic was being forced off at Broadway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going

This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again

This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

