For the first time since 2019, the Juneau Underground Motion Picture (JUMP) Society film festival returns to the Gold Town Nickelodeon. The JUMP Society presents screenings of short films made by Juneau locals, and traditionally brings the films to the big screen in festivals held in the spring and in the fall. The film festival took a break during the pandemic, and this weekend they return for the 2022 Winter Film Festival. Pat Race sits down with host Andy Kline to give us a preview of the short films and filmmakers that will be featured this weekend.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 21 HOURS AGO