ktoo.org
Dec. 1, 2022: Juneau Underground Motion Picture Society returns to the Gold Town Nickelodeon
For the first time since 2019, the Juneau Underground Motion Picture (JUMP) Society film festival returns to the Gold Town Nickelodeon. The JUMP Society presents screenings of short films made by Juneau locals, and traditionally brings the films to the big screen in festivals held in the spring and in the fall. The film festival took a break during the pandemic, and this weekend they return for the 2022 Winter Film Festival. Pat Race sits down with host Andy Kline to give us a preview of the short films and filmmakers that will be featured this weekend.
ktoo.org
Local event organizers look for alternatives as Centennial Hall closes for renovations
A few days after dozens of Juneau Public Market vendors packed up their booths and tallied their earnings, the ballroom at Centennial Hall stood empty, save for a few people pulling out cables. In the bright lighting, the space looked bigger and emptier than it did when it was full...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Gallery Walk Weekend coming up
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The capital city's annual holiday celebration for the arts is slated for Friday, December 2nd from 4-8pm in downtown Juneau. The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council said participants can discover nearly 50 different locations with pop-up artist showings, live music, performances, and more throughout downtown. The...
kinyradio.com
Together Tree effort resumes in Sitka
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Sitka Ranger District has selected a 14’ ft Sitka Spruce to be the next Together Tree, resuming a project meant to highlight the important relationships among federal, state, tribal and local entities. Since 2017, the Tongass National Forest has partnered with the state of...
ktoo.org
High winds and freezing spray cancel LeConte sailing, but no Takus in downtown Juneau
The National Weather Service says that the high speed-gusts known as Taku winds it predicted for Tuesday afternoon may not materialize. “It’s not exactly turning out to be a Taku wind situation for us. It’s more of an outflow pattern,” said lead forecaster Brian Bezenek. But “no...
kinyradio.com
Vessel runs aground near Prince of Wales
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A vessel ran aground Sunday leaving one having to be rescued from an island, and another that went overboard and is unaccounted for after search efforts. On Monday at 2:15 pm, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified that on November 27 at 4:30 pm, the F/V...
kinyradio.com
In car accident Friday morning, no injuries were reported
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue and the Juneau Police Department responded to a three-car collision this morning. Assistant Chief Ed Quinto of CCFR recapped the accident. "Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a three vehicle car accident by McNugget intersection by McDonald's at 9:33 am this morning....
ktoo.org
Juneau health officials warn of early flu season and rising RSV infections
Seasonal flu activity is increasing substantially across the state, and the rate is especially high in Southeast Alaska. Juneau Public Health officials say this flu and respiratory virus season is likely to be more severe than usual. “This month, we’re seeing a lot more flu than what we usually would....
