Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Orem plans temporary traffic signal at intersection where student, crossing guard hit
OREM, Utah – Temporary traffic signals could soon be installed at the intersection where an elementary school student and a crossing guard were hit this week, according to the city engineer for Orem. The 11-year-old girl and 62-year-old woman were hit around 3:45 Wednesday while in the crosswalk of...
kjzz.com
Fast moving storm prompts UDOT to ask drivers to delay morning commute if possible
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fast-moving storm prompted UDOT officials to ask drivers to delay their morning commute if possible. The storm has the potential to dump a lot of snow in a short period of time, which can cause challenges for plow crews. Highways will be the...
KSLTV
Snowplow drivers clear roads through back-to-back storms
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Snowplows have been going long before the sun came up on Friday morning responding to the latest snowstorm. Earlier this week, they tended to more snow. UDOT Region Two’s South Area Supervisor, Jake Brown, said workers were called in early Friday morning to start tackling the roads.
kslnewsradio.com
Semi rollover on Legacy Highway reduces traffic to one lane
SALT LAKE CITY — A semi rollover on northbound Legacy Highway has reduced traffic to one lane Thursday night, the Utah Highway Patrol said. According to the UHP, the semi was coming up on some slower traffic, and it swerved to the right to miss the vehicles near milepost three around 7:45 p.m. The semi rolled and it came back to a rest on its tires on the right shoulder of the highway.
KSLTV
Winter storm leads to messy morning commute; schools moving online, delaying starts
SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight winter storm has led to several crashes on snow-covered and slick roads across northern Utah. KSL meteorologist Brett Benson says the strong but fast-moving storm will largely exit the Wasatch Front later Friday morning, but the intense snowfall and winds will leave their mark.
kjzz.com
Troopers respond to over 100 crashes in Utah on snowy morning
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to over 100 crashes on the morning following a snowstorm. The storm moved in early Friday morning and impacted roads for drivers around the Wasatch Front, even in areas where snow had stopped falling. Officials said they...
KSLTV
Powerful winds tear through Tooele
SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
KSLTV
SLC redesigning 2100 South for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists
SALT LAKE CITY — A rise in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities, is a key reason Sugar House business owners and community members are urging residents to get involved in the redesign of 2100 South. This is an opportunity to remake that main artery safer and better for business. The...
KSLTV
Canyons School District quickly switched to remote learning after Friday’s snowstorm
SALT LAKE CITY — Friday’s early morning storm impacted multiple school districts across the Wasatch Front. Several districts adjusted start times and some even canceled classes. Enough snow had accumulated on the roads in Canyons School District to prompt officials to take learning fully online. 34,000 students, 50...
UDOT issues travel advisory with heavy snowfall expected
PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has issued a Travel Advisory as a winter storm with high winds is moving into the state. Snowfall totals are likely […]
kvnutalk
School districts delay classes after heavy snowstorm – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Heavy snow has prompted most Cache Valley schools to delay the start of classes Friday morning. The announcement came after close to a foot or more of snow fell overnight. Early Friday, officials with both the Cache County and Logan City school districts postponed the start of...
Utah looks to expand cloud seeding to help with drought, Great Salt Lake
Charles Holmgren turns on a propane tank and turns on the flame on a nearby burner. He'll leave it going, while he does other things on his Tremonton farm.
Statewide storm to complicate travel on Friday
After extremely gusty winds on Thursday, a robust cold front will track into Utah overnight, delivering a wintry punch to much of the state.
kslnewsradio.com
Fire in West Valley City home contained to one room in basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A basement fire inside a West Valley City home Friday was contained to one room, according to West Valley City fire officials. Fire crews from Unified Fire and West Valley City responded to the incident at 3075 Putnam Court. According to West Valley City...
kjzz.com
Next morning-drive snow happening Monday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the 2News Weather App. The storm clouds are clearing from the Wasatch Front after drivers dealt with the second messy commute of the week due to intense weather. Snow and...
KSLTV
High winds, heavy snow warning for ‘hazardous conditions’ Friday morning
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake office has issued warning for a winter snow storm and high winds throughout Utah effective Thursday evening and Friday morning. The cold front is expected to bring several inches of snow and high speed winds overnight, effecting the...
KSLTV
Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
midutahradio.com
Several Counties Under Winter Storm Watch
(St. George, UT) – Upwards of a foot of snow could be coming to Utah’s southern mountains today and tomorrow. Several countries, including Beaver, Iron and Kane are under a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service. The watch is set to start tonight and run through Friday morning. A wind advisory is also in effect for Cedar City, where wind gusts could reach up to 55 miles per hour.
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
Comments / 2