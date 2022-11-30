SALT LAKE CITY — A semi rollover on northbound Legacy Highway has reduced traffic to one lane Thursday night, the Utah Highway Patrol said. According to the UHP, the semi was coming up on some slower traffic, and it swerved to the right to miss the vehicles near milepost three around 7:45 p.m. The semi rolled and it came back to a rest on its tires on the right shoulder of the highway.

