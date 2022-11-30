ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

KSLTV

Snowplow drivers clear roads through back-to-back storms

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Snowplows have been going long before the sun came up on Friday morning responding to the latest snowstorm. Earlier this week, they tended to more snow. UDOT Region Two’s South Area Supervisor, Jake Brown, said workers were called in early Friday morning to start tackling the roads.
BLUFFDALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Semi rollover on Legacy Highway reduces traffic to one lane

SALT LAKE CITY — A semi rollover on northbound Legacy Highway has reduced traffic to one lane Thursday night, the Utah Highway Patrol said. According to the UHP, the semi was coming up on some slower traffic, and it swerved to the right to miss the vehicles near milepost three around 7:45 p.m. The semi rolled and it came back to a rest on its tires on the right shoulder of the highway.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Troopers respond to over 100 crashes in Utah on snowy morning

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to over 100 crashes on the morning following a snowstorm. The storm moved in early Friday morning and impacted roads for drivers around the Wasatch Front, even in areas where snow had stopped falling. Officials said they...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Powerful winds tear through Tooele

SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
TOOELE, UT
kjzz.com

Next morning-drive snow happening Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the 2News Weather App. The storm clouds are clearing from the Wasatch Front after drivers dealt with the second messy commute of the week due to intense weather. Snow and...
KSLTV

Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
midutahradio.com

Several Counties Under Winter Storm Watch

(St. George, UT) – Upwards of a foot of snow could be coming to Utah’s southern mountains today and tomorrow. Several countries, including Beaver, Iron and Kane are under a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service. The watch is set to start tonight and run through Friday morning. A wind advisory is also in effect for Cedar City, where wind gusts could reach up to 55 miles per hour.
CEDAR CITY, UT

