NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
queenseagle.com
Newly unified redistricting commission releases a reshuffled Queens Assembly map
Members of the New York Independent Redistricting Commission met Thursday to vote on a set of new state Assembly lines and, for the first time in the commission’s short history, Republican and Democratic commissioners were able to agree on one map. Though the commission’s mood may have calmed down...
pix11.com
Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people with developmental disabilities
A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people …. A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. NYC making $200M investment in special...
New York YIMBY
Alloy Block’s 100 Flatbush Avenue Continues Ascent in Downtown Brooklyn
Number 29 on our December construction countdown is 100 Flatbush Avenue, a 44-story residential building in the two-tower Alloy Block development in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed and developed by Alloy Development, the 482-foot-tall structure will yield 441 units with 45 residences dedicated to affordable housing. Urban Atelier Group is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Flatbush Avenue to the northeast, Third Avenue to the northwest, and State Street to the southwest.
MTA announces plan to overhaul bus service in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The MTA is out with a new plan to overhaul bus service in Brooklyn.Right now, the plan is a draft, but it would add nine new bus routes in Brooklyn, speed up frequency on 24 lines and enhance connections throughout the boroughs.The goal is to help Brooklynites catch the bus without having to check a schedule."Our riders need a bus system that is actually, you know, newsflash, it needs to be faster than walking so that they can get where they need to go in a reasonable time," MTA Chair Janno Lieber said.New Yorkers can weigh in on the plan during 18 virtual workshops starting Jan. 11."I want to encourage everybody because this is a draft plan. That draft plan only gets better if people participate," Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said.
What forced hospitalization feels like in New York City, as Mayor Adams pushes for more
A man sleeping in the subway is woken up by two NYPD officers on Aug. 23, 2019. NYC policy now allows forcible removal of people who can't meet their basic needs, even when social workers and mental health professionals aren't around to assess the situation. Some hospital emergency rooms and psychiatric units are already strained – as are the community programs that are supposed to support people upon release. [ more › ]
Hochul talks housing crisis; teases priorities, policy ideas at Manhattan event
Gov. Hochul is gearing up to go hard on affordable housing — but she’s not divulging any details of her administration’s plan to tackle the issue just yet. The governor lamented New York’s dearth of reasonably priced housing options and promised “bold and impactful initiatives” to address high rents and roadblocks to development during a fiery address Thursday at the New York Housing Conference Annual Awards Program.
NBC New York
Why Brooklyn Businesses Are Fighting to Shut Down a Sidewalk Christmas Tree Vendor
A Christmas tree controversy is brewing between local shops and a street vendor in a busy part of Brooklyn just as the holiday season is getting underway. A handful of small businesses in Brooklyn Heights said that the stand selling Christmas tress is not only squatting, but is also breaking all kinds of city rules — and one businessowner said that paperwork filed with the city would actually make him responsible if anything were to go wrong at the stand.
pix11.com
Harlem residents want trash laws extended to public schools
Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets around New York City public schools and are asking the DOE to follow the same rules enforced on their neighbors in the community. Harlem residents want trash laws extended to public …. Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets...
NBC New York
Woman Pleads Guilty to $400K Pandemic Scheme Renting Out NYC Hotel Rooms
A Brooklyn woman pleaded guilty to a pair of schemes to defraud city programs, with the first job netting the scammer more than $400,000 from selling hotel room stays reserved for the city's free pandemic isolation program. In the span of a few months, city officials claimed Chanette Lewis sold...
15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the BX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Right-wing activist plans to protest SI Drag Queen Story Hour, leftist orgs vow to defend
Right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido announced his intention to protest a Drag Queen Story Hour event at a Staten Island children’s museum on Saturday.
New York YIMBY
Vital Brookdale Affordable Housing Complex Now Complete at 535 East 98th Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
Construction is complete on Vital Brookdale, a 160-unit affordable and supportive housing development at 535 East 98th Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn. The development team for Vital Brookdale includes Smith & Henzy Affordable Group and The New York Foundling, a non-profit agency founded in 1869 that provides foster care, mental health services, educational programs, and a litany of community support services across the New York City region.
NY Democrats demand GOP Assembly winner show Brooklyn residency – or risk losing seat
ALBANY — Assembly Democrats say Republican Lester Chang must show proof of his Brooklyn address or else they could vote next month to block him from taking the seat he won. “Credible and serious questions have been raised,” Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement released Thursday evening about Chang possibly falling short of meeting residency requirements under the state Constitution. The Assembly Judiciary Committee will complete a “review” of the matter by the end of the month which the full chamber could consider next January, he added. Moves to keep Chang out of office have drawn jeers that Democrats, who...
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams is in Qatar. Council members are in Israel. Who's paying?
It’s a tale as old as time – or at least since Abraham Lincoln visited Paris in 1858. Elected officials have long been drawn to different parts of the world for conferences, educational tours, cultural exchanges and pseudo campaign stops, often at the bequest of special interest groups. Over the years, these trips have ranged from wildly controversial to encouraged.
NY Assembly investigates Republican member-elect over residency questions
Speaker Carl Heastie (left) says "serious questions have been raised regarding the status of Assemblymember-elect Lester Chang’s eligibility to assume office given the residency requirements for service in the New York State Assembly." The investigation marks a rare instance in which a member-elect’s residency has been officially investigated. [ more › ]
Left hook: Jumaane Williams slams Adams’ NYC homeless committal plan
New York City’s top elected watchdog railed against Mayor Eric Adams’ new expansion of police power to involuntarily commit New Yorkers with untreated mental illness who are living on the streets and subways. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and former NYPD Detective Andy Bershad appeared on CNN’s “This Morning” Wednesday to discuss the plan, which was unveiled Tuesday as a response to concerns about public safety on the subway and sidewalks of New York. Adams cited a “moral obligation” to place people living in the transit system and on city streets into the city’s shelter and mental health safety net systems, even if...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Rule-breaking Christmas tree vendor alarms businesses in Brooklyn Heights
In Brooklyn, the answer is usually yes — unless the Christmas tree vendor is squatting illegally on someone’s property and (allegedly) using a tax permit belonging to another business, among other violations. This is the case on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights, where a Canadian tree vendor has...
Man slashes subway rider in the face on Upper West Side
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man slashed a subway rider in the face in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was sitting on a northbound no. 2 train approaching the 72nd Street – Broadway station when he was attacked around 9:45 p.m., officials said. The suspect used […]
After 20 years, "terribly" delayed affordable housing in NYC opens.
Summary - The project had been in ignored for more than 20 years due to rezoning, construction, and then the pandemic. Comptroller Brad Lander said that the project took much longer than it should have, and that New York City needs more affordable housing.
