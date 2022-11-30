Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Devils' Miles Wood: Absence clarified
Wood missed Thursday's game versus the Predators due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. The reason for Wood's absence wasn't known prior to the game, when he was announced as out at the start of warmups. Given that he's dealing with an illness, it's safe to assume the 27-year-old is day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Will not play this season
Ellis (back) will not play in 2022-23, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. General manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed this news Thursday. It is no surprise. as Ellis has not played since Nov. 13, 2021. Unfortunately, there's a chance it could end up being the last game of his NHL career.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Diagnosed with a concussion
Voracek's upper-body injury is a concussion and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't expect him to return in the near future. Voracek hasn't been medically cleared to engage in hockey activities. He has a history of head injuries and his doctors want him to take some time off in the hopes that will cause his symptoms to go away. When Voracek's healthy, he's one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards and a pillar of their first power-play unit. The 33-year-old last played on Nov. 4.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Contributes pair of helpers
Ovechkin produced two assists (one on the power play) and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken. Ovechkin logged his fifth multi-point effort in the last seven games, though this was the only one in that span to not feature a goal from the Great 8. Through 25 contests overall, he has 13 tallies, 12 helpers, 12 power-play points, 103 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-11 rating. He's maintained a point-per-game pace in three of the last five seasons, so this is not an unusual level of production for the 37-year-old.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Puts up power-play assist
Kane notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. Kane set up Max Domi's second goal of the game, which got the Blackhawks within one with 1:11 left in regulation. Over the last nine games, Kane has looked a little better with a goal and six assists, though he also has a minus-10 rating in that span. His offense looks like it'll remain suppressed given the lack of talent around the star winger. He's at three goals, 14 helpers (nine on the power play), 68 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in 22 outings overall.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday
McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Pat Maroon donates to mental health charity after Bruins broadcaster comments about his weight
During Tuesday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, NESN play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards cracked a couple of jokes about Lightning forward Pat Maroon's weight. Maroon issued a response to Edwards' comments on social media the next day. Edwards expressed disbelief over Maroon's weight, which is officially...
Comments / 0