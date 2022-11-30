ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police ask public for help finding missing man last seen in downtown Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhxLG_0jRqGQEP00

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a 49-year-old man who was last seen in downtown Baltimore, according to authorities.

Lafonso Odoms' last-known location was in the unit block of Light Street, police said.

He is 5'9" tall and weighs about 250 pounds, according to authorities.

Anyone who knows the location of Odoms should contact the Central District's Missing Person Unit at 410-396-2411 or dial 911.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who struck the woman fled the site of the collision in a vehicle, police said.Investigators did not provide a description of the driver or their vehicle.The Maryland Transit Administration issued a service alert following the deadly crash to inform its customers that its buses would be avoiding the intersection of Gwynn Falls Parkway and Garrison Boulevard.Anyone who has information about the deadly hit-and-run incident or who may have witnessed it should call 911.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866=7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are searching for a man who was last seen on November 19th. 4 days after his disappearance, police located his abandoned vehicle in Northwest Baltimore but did not find any clues or information regarding his whereabouts. Police in Baltimore are seeking your assistance in locating 28-year-old Darian Boone. The last time he was seen was in the 3800 block of Garrison Avenue on the 19th of November. His height is approximately 6 feet, and his weight is 175 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black sweatsuit The post Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify homicide victim shot on Monday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of the person who was shot and killed on November 28, 2022. Police say 35-year-old Antwan Watson was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue. According to police, 308 people have been killed in Baltimore so far...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman shot dead in Southeast neighborhood

WASHINGTON - One woman is dead after shots were fired near a Southeast apartment complex Friday night. D.C. police said they arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of W Street SE around 8:21 p.m. The officers who arrived in the neighborhood said they found the victim unconscious. CPR was administered, however, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Essex man

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex man. Kirk Zylanz, 68, is 5’11” tall and weighs 122 pounds. He was last seen in the Essex area wearing a black shirt, pajamas, white socks, and sandals. Authorities say he may be operating a gray...
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 teens arrested in connection to a Brooklyn robbery, police say

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 30th in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Street. The victim stated he was...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Toddler killed in fatal Howard Co. crash

Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others. Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'He ran and saved her': 70-year-old military veteran awake, remembers rescuing two from Pigtown explosion

BALTIMORE - Terry Bagley, a U.S. Marine veteran, is being hailed as a hero.Last week, he risked his life rescuing a woman and her daughter from the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.Bagley is awake, but remains in the hospital, more than a week after the Nov. 22 explosion and fire.WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with his daughter, Eris Bagley, who said all her father wants is a soda."My dad is currently awake. He is talking," Eris Bagley said. "He really just wants a soda. That's all he's talking about, getting a soda and coming home."Terry Bagley remembers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, MD – A food truck employee was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday. Howard County Police Department detectives said the El Sopon Mexican Food Truck, in the 6100 block of Meadowridge Road, was robbed at around 7:55 p.m.  “A food truck employee reported that he was approached by a male suspect who displayed a gun and demanded money,” police said. “The employee compiled and the suspect fled. No one was injured.” The suspect was described as a black male with chest-length dreadlocks, wearing a camo hoodie and dark pants The post Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELKRIDGE, MD
CBS Philly

Police arrest man accused of stalking, robbing mom and son

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted for stalking, beating and robbing a mom and son in Point Breeze last month was arrested in Maryland, police say.Lance Ryan was arrested in Baltimore and will face charges for the November 7 robbery at the Morris Market convenience store. Police deputy commissioner Frank Vanore tweeted out the update on Ryan.Investigators believe Ryan entered the store, on the 1500 block of Morris Street, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it. Police say Ryan followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and disorienting another. Once they were hurt, the man took their valuables.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
94K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy