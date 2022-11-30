ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wymt.com

Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Corbin falls to Boyle County in 4A Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Redhounds came up just short of a championship. Boyle County beat the Redhounds 32-26 to win their second straight title, denying Corbin a state championship. The game was a heavyweight fight, with both teams trading scores in each possessions throughout the game. Kade Elam...
CORBIN, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Fans hit the road to cheer on mountain teams in the state tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans from Pikeville and Corbin both hit the road to cheer on their teams on Friday in the state tournament. Pikeville played at noon, and fans filled the stadium with excitement and noise. One fan and student, Lindy Gearheart, said her brother plays for Pikeville and...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky advances in NCAA Tournament after sweep of Loyola Chicago

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Loyola-Chicago travelled to Lexington, Kentucky to play the University of Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, where the Wildcats swept the Ramblers (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) on a night where Emma Grome dished out 44 assists and lead Kentucky to hit .389 on the match.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Boyle County completes 4A championship three-peat feat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Boyle County has done it again for the third season in a row. The Rebels defeated Corbin 32-26 at Kroger Field on Friday to win their third straight 4A state championship, and 11th in program history. It’s the second time in the Rebels (13-2)...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Three more UK football players to transfer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Smoke latest Wildcat to announce plans to enter transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Wetumpka, Ala. native played in 12 games...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Michigan viewing info, what to watch for and predictions

The Kentucky Wildcats did not have the most ideal November, exiting the first month of the season with a 5-2 record, both losses coming against top 25 clubs in Michigan State and Gonzaga. However, the Wildcats have an opportunity to redeem themselves on Sunday when they play a preseason top...
LEXINGTON, KY
wklw.com

Transfer Portal Opening Up to UK Players

* Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Alabama native played in 12 games this past season, starting four, and rushed 59 times for 277 yards and a score. Smoke joins wide receivers DeMarcus Harris, Chris Lewis, Rashaan Lewis and Chauncey Magwood, who also have declared their intentions to transfer. The NCAA has declared Dec. 5 as the day the transfer portal window opens.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Paddock construction progress at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big changes are happening at Churchill Downs. The Paddock area at the track is currently undergoing a $200 million redesign. According to Churchill Downs, this redesign is a part of the final phase of the three-year capital investment plan for the racetrack. Churchill Downs said that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Morgan Wallen to perform concert in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music artist Morgan Wallen is set to perform at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville this spring. Wallen is slated to perform on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster’s website or at the Yum! Center box office on Dec. 9.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
STANFORD, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky doctor who substitutes as teacher gives entire paycheck back to classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
LEXINGTON, KY

