wymt.com
Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
wymt.com
Corbin falls to Boyle County in 4A Championship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Redhounds came up just short of a championship. Boyle County beat the Redhounds 32-26 to win their second straight title, denying Corbin a state championship. The game was a heavyweight fight, with both teams trading scores in each possessions throughout the game. Kade Elam...
Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
wymt.com
Fans hit the road to cheer on mountain teams in the state tournament
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans from Pikeville and Corbin both hit the road to cheer on their teams on Friday in the state tournament. Pikeville played at noon, and fans filled the stadium with excitement and noise. One fan and student, Lindy Gearheart, said her brother plays for Pikeville and...
wymt.com
Kentucky advances in NCAA Tournament after sweep of Loyola Chicago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Loyola-Chicago travelled to Lexington, Kentucky to play the University of Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, where the Wildcats swept the Ramblers (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) on a night where Emma Grome dished out 44 assists and lead Kentucky to hit .389 on the match.
fox56news.com
Boyle County completes 4A championship three-peat feat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Boyle County has done it again for the third season in a row. The Rebels defeated Corbin 32-26 at Kroger Field on Friday to win their third straight 4A state championship, and 11th in program history. It’s the second time in the Rebels (13-2)...
wymt.com
Three more UK football players to transfer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
wymt.com
WYMT to re-air KHSAA Football Championships on H&I with 24 hour delay
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With two mountain teams making their class’s state championship WYMT is making sure you can see all the action!. WYMT will be airing the KHSAA Class 1A and Class 4A State Football Championships on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, on a 24 hour delay.
wymt.com
Smoke latest Wildcat to announce plans to enter transfer portal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Wetumpka, Ala. native played in 12 games...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan viewing info, what to watch for and predictions
The Kentucky Wildcats did not have the most ideal November, exiting the first month of the season with a 5-2 record, both losses coming against top 25 clubs in Michigan State and Gonzaga. However, the Wildcats have an opportunity to redeem themselves on Sunday when they play a preseason top...
wklw.com
Transfer Portal Opening Up to UK Players
* Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Alabama native played in 12 games this past season, starting four, and rushed 59 times for 277 yards and a score. Smoke joins wide receivers DeMarcus Harris, Chris Lewis, Rashaan Lewis and Chauncey Magwood, who also have declared their intentions to transfer. The NCAA has declared Dec. 5 as the day the transfer portal window opens.
wymt.com
Paddock construction progress at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big changes are happening at Churchill Downs. The Paddock area at the track is currently undergoing a $200 million redesign. According to Churchill Downs, this redesign is a part of the final phase of the three-year capital investment plan for the racetrack. Churchill Downs said that...
Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
wymt.com
Morgan Wallen to perform concert in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music artist Morgan Wallen is set to perform at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville this spring. Wallen is slated to perform on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster’s website or at the Yum! Center box office on Dec. 9.
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
wymt.com
Darius Rucker, Halfway to Hazard set 2023 concert date at Ky. Horse Park
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music star Darius Rucker and Eastern Kentucky’s own Halfway to Hazard are scheduled to perform at SHOWdown LEX. The concert is slated for Oct. 13, 2023 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. $2 from each ticket sold will benefit Kentucky Children’s Hospital.
wymt.com
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
WLWT 5
Kentucky doctor who substitutes as teacher gives entire paycheck back to classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
