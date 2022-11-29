Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
GV Wire
Fresno Moving Forward on Seeking PG&E Alternative
If you thought Fresno City Hall no longer was interested in replacing PG&E as the utility provider for local residents and businesses, guess again. Two councilmembers, Tyler Maxwell and Garry Bredefeld, who joined Mayor Jerry Dyer last month in leading the charge to investigate securing an alternative to the energy giant, both say the effort continues. The three cited PG&E’s high rates and insufferable delays in supplying power to new developments as reasons to look elsewhere.
yourcentralvalley.com
It is always cheaper to take the train from Fresno when touring California
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – One of the advantages of living in the Central Valley is its accessibility to numerous California destinations in a decent amount of travel time. Amtrak’s San Joaquins service provides a way to travel up and down the Central Valley and connects travelers with the rest of California. With this alternative, we wanted to compare the cost of traveling on the train and traveling by car. Is it less expensive to travel by train or car in California?
Gizmodo
California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced job training effort preparing young workers
The City of Merced and Merced County Department of Workforce Investment have partnered to create Merced Youth Jobs, a program designed to connect young people ages 16 to 24 residing in the City of Merced to part-time employment opportunities. This program, designed to serve 160 young people for a period...
sjvsun.com
Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update
Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
Clovis West girls impressive; Tulare Western pitcher commits to UCLA
Highlights of Clovis West girls basketball’s 73-34 win over Oak Ridge Thursday, and a Central Valley baseball star decides he wants to play college baseball in the Pac-12.
Fresno Unified School District parents call for better lunches, officials say changes are underway
Parents of students in the Fresno Unified School District say they want more nutritious meal options for their children and grandchildren.
fresyes.com
POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno
Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
Local Madera business being replaced by an In-N-Out
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The restaurant Sugar Pine Smokehouse in Madera is permanently closing its doors on Christmas Eve, the business said in a letter on Thursday. With some employees already moved on to other jobs, the restaurant finds itself short-staffed for its last few weeks of operation. They ask guests to please be patient […]
Incoming rain will help farmers after 2022 drought report
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Rain headed towards the Central Valley late this week won’t be a drought buster, according to experts. The rain is a welcomed sight to farmers and growers. They need the rain on their soil now more than ever. “There’s always something getting harvested in the valley, in particular, citrus right now […]
GV Wire
With 592 Housing Units Planned at Manchester Center, Blackstone Poised for Rebirth
The second floor of the Manchester Center mall in central Fresno will become 592 units of housing, according to Mayor Jerry Dyer. “Blackstone is the spine of Fresno. It is an area that people travel on a daily basis and it has been historically for retail and commercial. But the future of Blackstone is much more than that. It is about housing.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
Former Modesto area football coach and girlfriend killed in San Luis Obispo crash
MODESTO, Calif. — A former high school football coach in the Modesto area was killed in a San Luis Obispo crash last week. 39-year-old Matthew Chachere and a 36-year-old Jennifer Besser, Chachere’s girlfriend according to friends, were hit by a car while walking their dog, according to police.
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced College Jazz Ensemble Set To Perform
The Merced College Jazz Ensemble will be performing with some classic tunes on Dec. 2, starting at 7:30 p.m., at the Merced College Theater. The guest artist is known as Kandyce, and her voice is special and her talent great!. The evening will feature Kandyce doing musical standards such as...
earnthenecklace.com
Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?
The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikToker took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Now her devoted followers have many questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not Collins’ new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
Freeze warning brings challenges for the Central Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of the Central Valley as temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
mercedcountytimes.com
County Fire awarded grant for extrication equipment
The Merced County Fire Department received a $91,262 grant this month to purchase new extrication equipment. Known as the “jaws of life,” first responders use these specialized tools to safely rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle. In 2021, Merced County Fire responded to 3,105 crashes in which...
DOJ: Fresno resident pleads guilty to over $300K in pandemic relief fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old Fresno woman pleaded guilty to submitting fraudulent employment insurance claims in several states and applications for small business relief loans (SBA) by using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Department of Justice (DOJ) Officials announced on Friday. Court documents show that between June 2020 to November 2020 Cecilia Aquino […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Los Banos Gives Substantial Pay Increase To Police Officers And Public Safety Personnel
The City of Los Banos has announced that it will provide significant pay increases of 10 to 17.5 percent to its sworn public safety personnel and all other full-time city employees. Most of the raises are effective immediately, with a portion effective July 1. In addition, the city will provide...
