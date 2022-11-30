I'm glad to hear that. Can't understand why it took so long. My water in Hanover is AWFUL. Smells like plastic. Last year it smelled like POND WATER!!! stagnant water loaded with bacteria but the water company would not give me the percentage reading on how much bacteria was in my water. I think they were trying to cut costs and save money by not treating the water correctly. they're trying to tell me I needed to replace my hot water heater I told them they were full of s***. when I came home from work that day they were flushing the pipes on the street and needless to say my water did not smell like a stagnant Pond anymore. now here we are a year later and for about 5 months my water smells like plastic I don't even give it to my dogs. that's how bad it is but yet they raised my water bill
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
