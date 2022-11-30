ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Jeff Brohm explains Aidan O’Connell’s impact on Purdue football

Jeff Brohm detailed Aidan O’Connell’s impact on Purdue’s program. While dealing with his brother’s death, O’Connell led Purdue to an appearance in the B1G Championship Game against Michigan. O’Connell was able to overcome the adversity in his personal and helped deliver one of the best regular seasons for Purdue in recent history.
Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Title Game, Mazi Smith, Blake Corum, Cade McNamara

In what should've been a busy week because of the upcoming Big Ten Championship game, the news cycle was instead flooded by breaking news. Michigan's star running back Blake Corum will be getting surgery on his left knee that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Former U-M quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa. And finally, Michigan captain and starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is now facing weapons charges after being pulled over with a gun in the car in an incident that took place all the way back in October. Michigan is obviously playing a huge game on Saturday, but instead these items dominated the headlines.
Michigan vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more for Championship Weekend

We are coming off one of the most exhilarating weeks of the college football season where we saw the Michigan Wolverines head into Columbus and defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. We also witnessed the demise of the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers as their playoff hopes are now shot, while the USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs kept those hopes alive heading into conference championship weekend.
How To Watch | Purdue vs. Michigan | B1G Championship

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines will square off for the 60th time with Michigan holding a 45 to 14 advantage in the series. This will be the first time the schools have faced each other in the B1G Championship Game where Purdue will makes its’ first appearance and Michigan will be making their second straight (defeated Iowa 42-3).
4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges

Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club

For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video

DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
