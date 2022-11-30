Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Jeff Brohm explains Aidan O’Connell’s impact on Purdue football
Jeff Brohm detailed Aidan O’Connell’s impact on Purdue’s program. While dealing with his brother’s death, O’Connell led Purdue to an appearance in the B1G Championship Game against Michigan. O’Connell was able to overcome the adversity in his personal and helped deliver one of the best regular seasons for Purdue in recent history.
Purdue football drops hype video for B1G Championship narrated by Drew Brees
Purdue football is going to be playing in one of the biggest games of its season on Saturday. The Boilermakers brought Drew Brees back to narrate a hype video ahead of kickoff. The video opened with an aerial view of Ross-Ade Stadium and what sounded like a highlight from Brees’...
College GameDay picks winner of B1G Championship game between Michigan, Purdue
College GameDay is in Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Championship game between TCU and Kansas State. However, for B1G country the focus will be on Michigan and Purdue in the title game. Former TCU star RB LaDainian Tomlinson is the guest picker this week. Michigan and Purdue are meeting...
Jeff Brohm says coaching Purdue's players with a chip on their shoulders 'are a lot of fun to coach'
Jeff Brohm joined Joel Klatt’s Breaking the Huddle to discuss Purdue’s upcoming matchup with Michigan for the B1G Championship Game. Brohm likes where his team is at and has been at this season and feels that his crew can compete with the B1G powerhouse. “I think we’ve gradually...
Zach Edey leads Big Ten teams in 8 categories, No. 2 nationally in two
After a 7-0 start on the young men’s basketball season, Purdue center Zach Edey leads Big Ten teams in eight categories and is second nationally in two, according to NCAA online statistics. Edey, a 7-4 center for the No. 5 Boilermakers, leads the Big Ten in the following (through...
Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell trusting in the Lord following loss of brother
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell had other things on his mind while leading his team to a 30-16 victory over Indiana on Saturday, which sent the Boilermakers to the Big Ten championship game for the first time. It was revealed afterward that O’Connell took the field just days after his brother, Sean, passed away.
Charlie Jones reveals Purdue's motivation for B1G Championship game vs. Michigan
Charlie Jones knows how much a win over Michigan in the B1G Championship would mean to Purdue. Jones sat down with BTN’s Joshua E. Perry to talk about how the team is staying motivated. Jones is well aware that many of his teammates have been doubted throughout their careers...
Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Title Game, Mazi Smith, Blake Corum, Cade McNamara
In what should've been a busy week because of the upcoming Big Ten Championship game, the news cycle was instead flooded by breaking news. Michigan's star running back Blake Corum will be getting surgery on his left knee that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Former U-M quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa. And finally, Michigan captain and starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is now facing weapons charges after being pulled over with a gun in the car in an incident that took place all the way back in October. Michigan is obviously playing a huge game on Saturday, but instead these items dominated the headlines.
Greg McElroy, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica give betting tips for B1G Championship
Greg McElroy and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica had a few things to say about this weekend’s B1G match up between Michigan and Purdue. Both agreed that the Boilermakers seem to be more of a trend than an actual contender in this game. Purdue is currently 8-4 overall...
Michigan vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more for Championship Weekend
We are coming off one of the most exhilarating weeks of the college football season where we saw the Michigan Wolverines head into Columbus and defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. We also witnessed the demise of the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers as their playoff hopes are now shot, while the USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs kept those hopes alive heading into conference championship weekend.
How To Watch | Purdue vs. Michigan | B1G Championship
The Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines will square off for the 60th time with Michigan holding a 45 to 14 advantage in the series. This will be the first time the schools have faced each other in the B1G Championship Game where Purdue will makes its’ first appearance and Michigan will be making their second straight (defeated Iowa 42-3).
More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten Championship game
INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Purdue University Boilermakers in a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship game. Crews spent most of the day Friday preparing to welcome more than 70 thousand fans to the Circle City. On Friday night, Big Ten announced the […]
Michigan injury report: Can Donovan Edwards shake off cast vs. Purdue?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As Michigan gets ready to depart for Indianapolis, health of the team remains a big storyline. Star running back Blake Corum has reportedly been ruled out for Saturday’s Big Ten championship against Purdue (8 p.m., FOX) and beyond, placing more of the onus on backup Donovan Edwards to carry the load.
Purdue murder suspect was 'student of concern' ahead of dorm-room stabbing
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People warned Purdue University about a murder suspect's concerning behavior leading up to a campus stabbing. Those "student of concern" reports involved Ji Min Sha's mental health, according to arguments Friday by Sha's defense attorneys. His attorneys believe Sha is incompetent to stand trial...
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges
Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club
For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
Gun expert and defense attorney break down new details in Delphi murder case
One of the largest areas of focus in the Delphi investigation is a single unspent bullet found near the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video
DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
