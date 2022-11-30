Read full article on original website
In Santa Barbara this weekend: Holiday markets, music and more | Julia McHugh
Shop for unique gifts or take in a festive holiday event this weekend in Santa Barbara starting with Friday’s Winter Wonderland Block Party & Christmas Tree Lighting, from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 1600 block of State Street. Take photos with Santa and take in the joyous tree...
20 tons of snow coming to Buellton for annual Winter Fest event Sunday
Winter has arrived in Buellton and there will be snow to prove it. Buellton's annual Winter Fest will kick off Sunday, Dec. 4 with a schedule of events that ends with 20 tons of snow being trucked in for visitors to enjoy. Food and gift vendors will also be on-site,...
Los Alamos tree lighting ceremony, holiday event benefiting underserved populations slated for Saturday
Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club is hosting a communitywide holiday event Saturday that also benefits more than 50 local families and seniors through the Club's annual Make-A-Wish program. For a fifth consecutive year, the Club will roll out a festive day of sipping, shopping and free holiday activities from...
Lompoc Children's Parade to begin at 6 p.m., tree lighting ceremony to follow
The Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas parade, themed “Holiday Nights, Lights & Sights,” is set to roll down H Street starting at 6 p.m. City officials confirmed in a statement Friday afternoon that the weather will not deter plans. "We are happy to share the Lompoc Christmas parade...
Solvang Julefest kicks off holiday season with tree lighting ceremony Friday, annual parade on Saturday
Holiday cheer has arrived again in Solvang and is on full display as the monthlong Julefest celebration officially kicks off with the town's annual tree lighting ceremony at Solvang Park on Friday and the Julefest parade on Saturday. Lighting of the 20-something foot blue spruce — that was trucked in...
UC Natural Reserve System art show slated for Dec. 3-4
An art exhibit highlighting the diversity and beauty of the seven UC Natural Reserve System sites managed by UC Santa Barbara will be on display Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara. Doors open from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday with an awards...
Artist reception for Peggy Brierton set for Saturday
Works by Peggy Brierton will be on display at Zaca Creek Gallery in Buellton. An opening reception for her "Fall Reflections - Santa Ynez River" showcase is slated for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 91 Second St. Suite C, Buellton. To learn...
Hancock College's Dimensions in Dance hosting pair of shows Friday night
Allan Hancock College’s dance program will present its annual Dimensions in Dance performance at the school's winery on the Santa Maria campus Friday. The facility has been transformed into an outdoor performance experience and, due to weather complications, the dynamic show's details have been changed. There will be two shows Friday, with the first at 5:30 p.m. and second show at 7. On Saturday, there's a scheduled 7 p.m. show that could get canceled if it rains.
Community workforce agreement approved by Santa Barbara County supervisors
Fourteen years after the first attempt and after 14 months of negotiations with trade unions, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a community workforce agreement Friday, but it was not a unanimous vote. The agreement was also not popular with nonunion contractors who asked the board to reject the...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department offers safety tips for cut Christmas trees
Guidelines to avoid house fires ignited by freshly cut live Christmas trees were released this week by Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Before purchasing a cut live tree, smoke detectors should be checked to make sure they are installed and functioning properly and have fresh batteries, and a fire escape plan should be created and practiced.
Stronger storm expected to drop 1-2 inches of rain over weekend | Central Coast Weather Report
Thursday's Dec. 1 cold front produced 0.12 of an inch of much-needed rain at the Santa Ynez Airport, while 0.24 of an inch was reported at Santa Maria Public Airport. Vandenberg Space Force Base recorded 0.51 of an inch. Another, stronger storm, is forecast to produce between 1 and 2...
Santa Ynez cheerleader to perform in London
Santa Ynez High School cheerleader Gabriela Robles will represent Varsity Spirit in the London New Year's Day Parade in London, England. The event runs Dec. 26-Jan. 3. "I am so excited to be representing Santa Ynez High School and the Santa Ynez Valley at the London New Year's Day Parade," Robles said in a press release. "I am looking forward to meeting other cheerleaders from around the United States."
Solvang Council moves toward changing some parking requirements
Some projects in Solvang could be required to provide fewer parking spaces and all required parking for certain projects could be waived entirely through in-lieu fees under an ordinance update introduced by the City Council. If approved upon second reading at a future meeting, the short term/vacation rental parking standard...
Felony and misdemeanor arrests, calls for service down in Solvang
Solvang Police Chief Mark Valencia on Monday provided the City Council year-to-date crime statistics that showed some crime in steep decline from the previous year. Law enforcement officers have made 27 felony arrests within city limits in 2022, down from 46 to this point in 2021. Calls for service dropped from 4,885 at this point last year to 3,799 so far this year. And misdemeanor arrests within the city were down from 144 to 76 so far this year.
Beau Baldwin reportedly to leave Cal Poly to become ASU offensive coordinator
After just two full seasons as Cal Poly's head football coach, Beau Baldwin will leave to become the offensive coordinator at Arizona State, according to multiple media reports Friday. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports was the first to report the news. Mustang director of athletics Don Oberhelman confirmed the resignation Friday...
