Allan Hancock College’s dance program will present its annual Dimensions in Dance performance at the school's winery on the Santa Maria campus Friday. The facility has been transformed into an outdoor performance experience and, due to weather complications, the dynamic show's details have been changed. There will be two shows Friday, with the first at 5:30 p.m. and second show at 7. On Saturday, there's a scheduled 7 p.m. show that could get canceled if it rains.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO