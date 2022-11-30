ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

UC Natural Reserve System art show slated for Dec. 3-4

An art exhibit highlighting the diversity and beauty of the seven UC Natural Reserve System sites managed by UC Santa Barbara will be on display Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara. Doors open from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday with an awards...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Artist reception for Peggy Brierton set for Saturday

Works by Peggy Brierton will be on display at Zaca Creek Gallery in Buellton. An opening reception for her "Fall Reflections - Santa Ynez River" showcase is slated for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 91 Second St. Suite C, Buellton. To learn...
BUELLTON, CA
Hancock College's Dimensions in Dance hosting pair of shows Friday night

Allan Hancock College’s dance program will present its annual Dimensions in Dance performance at the school's winery on the Santa Maria campus Friday. The facility has been transformed into an outdoor performance experience and, due to weather complications, the dynamic show's details have been changed. There will be two shows Friday, with the first at 5:30 p.m. and second show at 7. On Saturday, there's a scheduled 7 p.m. show that could get canceled if it rains.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Ynez cheerleader to perform in London

Santa Ynez High School cheerleader Gabriela Robles will represent Varsity Spirit in the London New Year's Day Parade in London, England. The event runs Dec. 26-Jan. 3. "I am so excited to be representing Santa Ynez High School and the Santa Ynez Valley at the London New Year's Day Parade," Robles said in a press release. "I am looking forward to meeting other cheerleaders from around the United States."
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Solvang Council moves toward changing some parking requirements

Some projects in Solvang could be required to provide fewer parking spaces and all required parking for certain projects could be waived entirely through in-lieu fees under an ordinance update introduced by the City Council. If approved upon second reading at a future meeting, the short term/vacation rental parking standard...
SOLVANG, CA
Felony and misdemeanor arrests, calls for service down in Solvang

Solvang Police Chief Mark Valencia on Monday provided the City Council year-to-date crime statistics that showed some crime in steep decline from the previous year. Law enforcement officers have made 27 felony arrests within city limits in 2022, down from 46 to this point in 2021. Calls for service dropped from 4,885 at this point last year to 3,799 so far this year. And misdemeanor arrests within the city were down from 144 to 76 so far this year.
SOLVANG, CA

