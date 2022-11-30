Read full article on original website
Related
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
D2C Subscription Firms Pivot Amid Margin Pressure
Facing ongoing macroeconomic pressure, many direct-to-consumer subscription companies are being forced to adjust. Consumers are tightening their belts, cutting down their subscriptions. According to this month’s edition of the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability and Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration, the average number of subscriptions per retail subscriber has dropped to the lowest level since early 2021.
Amazon CEO: Consumers Are Trying to Stretch Dollars
Amazon is reportedly finding that shoppers are looking for deals, especially on big-ticket items. Over Thanksgiving weekend, the firm saw that people care about getting a bargain on items that are expensive and discretionary, like televisions and computers, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 30). “Consumers are spending, but they’re being careful...
76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty
Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
BitPay Offers More Crypto Car-Buying Opportunities
Luxury auto dealer Exclusive Automotive Group (EAG) has teamed with BitPay to accept cryptocurrency payments. The Virginia-based dealer — which calls itself the mid-Atlantic region’s exclusive seller for brands like Bentley and Aston Martin — says the partnership lets it attract new customers and tap into the growing crypto market, according to a news release sent to PYMNTS Wednesday (Nov. 30).
Trade X Opens Kenyan Trading Corridor for Used Cars
B2B cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has opened a Kenyan trading corridor. This addition, which includes a shared bonded warehouse in Mombasa and an office in Nairobi, enables the company to serve automotive dealers in key East African countries, Trade X said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
Dollar General Says Value and Convenience Bring Customers to Stores
Value and convenience are continuing to draw consumers to dollar stores. Dollar General said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that during the quarter ended Oct. 28, its same-store sales increased 6.8% year over year, driven by a higher average transaction amount and a modest increase in customer traffic.
Viva Capital Funding Notches $85M in Bank Credit Facilities
Invoice financing company Viva Capital Funding has closed on $85 million in bank credit facilities. The two bank credit facilities are split between a $45 million factoring platform and a $40 million land banking platform, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “The closing of these new credit facilities...
Unhinged Amazon worker punches unsuspecting NYC resident on Upper West Side
He didn’t order this punch from Amazon! Tensions between Upper West Siders and Amazon delivery workers boiled over last week when an unhinged female employee clocked an unsuspecting resident in the face outside his West End Avenue building, according to the victim and police. “She probably has some sort of anger management problems and working for Amazon doesn’t sound like a picnic,” said James Hanks, 41, who suffered a shiner after the worker delivered a roundhouse to his left eye in a confrontation partially caught on video. Hanks received the hard-hitting delivery at 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 20, as he was...
Instacart Offers Coupon Solution to Drive Ad Sales Amid Inflation
With brands noting consumers’ pricing anxieties, Instacart is turning to coupons to drive ad sales. The grocery aggregator announced Wednesday (Nov. 30) the launch of its Promotions suite of advertising offerings for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, offering self-service options for showing consumers personalized deals, promotions and coupons. “With...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Challenges and Opportunities For eCommerce in Latin America
Latin America is a burgeoning market for eCommerce, with a recent report pegging its value at $382 billion, representing a 35% growth from 2021. Some experts are even projecting a 25% growth in volume between 2021 and 2025, including B2C commerce, cross-border purchases, travel and digital goods, for a final total of more than $700 billion. This growth is due in large part to the rise of real-time payments across the region, as well as eCommerce marketplaces’ emergence as winners in the pandemic-fueled competition for a convenient shopping and payments experience.
Grocers Turn to Retail Media to Supplement Consumer Revenue
This week in grocery, grocers tapped retail media, and a U.K. grocer tested robotic delivery. BJ’s Wholesale Club, for one, a membership-only warehouse club chain with 234 locations across 18 states, announced Thursday (Dec. 1) that it is launching BJ’s Media Edge, a Microsoft PromoteIQ-powered advertising initiative offering analytics-informed web, mobile and social media marketing solutions to brands.
Temenos and Mbanq Look to Capture $7T BaaS Market
Temenos and Mbanq expanded their partnership to speed U.S. Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) adoption. The companies announced their deeper collaboration Thursday (Dec. 1), saying it continues a relationship that began last year when the companies joined forces to develop a Credit-Union-as-a-Service tool. "This partnership opens up the opportunity to target mid-sized banks...
Neymar trains ahead of Brazil's game in last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar was back training on Saturday, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal only two days before Brazil's match against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The good news for the five-time champions came the...
TriumphPay Expands Partnership With Logistics Firm Schneider
Transportation payments platform TriumphPay and logistics company Schneider National are expanding their relationship. The Dallas-based TriumphPay said in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 30) it was adding Schneider to its open payments network. “When Schneider adopts new technology, the rest of the industry follows,” TriumphPay President Melissa Forman said in...
Brazil Lawmakers OK Crypto as Payment Method
Lawmakers in Brazil have approved a bill making cryptocurrency a legal payment method. This week, the country’s legislative body voted on a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies as a payment method within the country, according to published reports. This legislation comes as crypto advocates in Brazil...
LatAm’s Booming Digital Economy Gets Lift From New Payments Models
Sometimes coming late to the game has advantages. Latin America provides an ideal use case. As applied to payments, Michael Bilotta, global head of digital goods and services at Worldline told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that digital growth in LatAm countries follows familiar tech paths. So-called “first-iteration platforms” get added...
Five Below Adds More Items Above $5 Amid Strong Demand
Five Below will test its value proposition and offer more items above the $5 threshold. This, as a the Philadelphia-based discount retailer long favored by teens and tweens reported its third-quarter 2022 earnings Wednesday (Nov. 30), telling analysts and investors that key aspects of its “Triple-Double” strategy — to triple its store count to 3,500 and double its sales and earnings by 2025 — unveiled in March is showing positive results.
Amazon Cutbacks Expand to Its Retail Division
Amazon has reportedly rescinded some job offers in its Retail organization. The Information reported the news Friday (Dec. 2), citing unnamed sources as well as LinkedIn posts from several other people. This marks an expansion of the firm’s cutbacks, which had previously been largely focused on its Devices organization, according...
Comvest Credit Partners Invests in Digital Healthcare Firm CheckedUp
Comvest Credit Partners has invested in digital healthcare solutions provider CheckedUp. The direct lending platform said in a Friday (Dec. 2) press release that it acted as an administrative agent on a senior secured credit facility to support CheckedUp’s acquisition of digital healthcare solutions and wellness content provider Health Media Network (HMN).
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0