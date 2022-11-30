ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robin Roberts’ Wife Amber Laign: All About Their Romance & Life Together

By Sabrina Picou
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
  • Robin Roberts is an anchor on ABC’s Good Morning America.
  • She is currently not legally married.
  • Robin has been in a longtime committed relationship with Amber Laign for nearly two decades.

Good Morning America host, Robin Roberts, 62, is a successful journalist and author. She was also the first woman of color and the first out LGBT woman to host the show, Jeopardy! However, when Robin is not busy telling the news on TV or writing best-selling books, she is often spending time with her partner, Amber Laign. Below is everything to know about her, their relationship, and their life together.

Robin Roberts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhADk_0jRqEViS00
Robin Roberts & Amber Laign have been together since 2005. (Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA)

Is Robin Roberts Married?

Although the Everybody’s Got Something author has been in a relationship with Amber for many years, they are not legally married. Robin has been in a relationship with Amber since 2005, according to The US Sun, but it wasn’t until 2013 that Robin openly came out as LGBT. “I am grateful for my entire family, my longtime girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together,” she wrote via Facebook in Dec. 2013.

Later, in 2014, the TV host came out on GMA for the first time. “I’m going to tell you all this, and you know because you’ve had a front-row seat to the tumultuous year I’ve had,” Robin said, in part, at the time. “I have never been happier or healthier than I am right now.” She later thanked her girlfriend Amber for supporting her through “a very difficult year.”

Who Is Amber Laign?

Amber is more than just Robin’s girlfriend, but she’s also a businesswoman. The blonde beauty is a massage therapist, as well as the founder of Plant Juice Oils, an essential oils brand. “Natural products for busy women wanting to take control of their health for their wellbeing,” the company’s Instagram bio reads.

In addition, Amber is frequently spotted on the company social media account promoting her oils, which hope to help women with “Menopause Support.” On Oct. 18, 2022, Amber shared a video on the account to discuss World Menopause Day. “Happy World Menopause Day. Can you believe there is a full day for us?”, the entrepreneur quipped.

Their Relationship & What Robin Has Said

It is important to note that, both Robin and Amber are both cancer survivors, as the 62-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, per Cure Today. And on July 18, 2022, the From the Heart author took to Instagram to congratulate her girlfriend on completing her cancer treatment. “Sweet Amber completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation,” Robin captioned the video of Amber ringing a bell in celebration.

In 2014, Robin appeared on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about why she didn’t come out for many years, despite having been with Amber since 2005. “Not everybody wants to be in the spotlight,” the journalist said. “She’s very very supportive, she’s been right there beside me every step of the way.” Later, in the interview, Robin said she had been thanking her medical team and friends for their support, and she also wanted to publicly thank her girlfriend, Amber. “And I asked her [Amber], ‘I really want to say thank you.'” Robin also opened up further about their relationship in her book, Everybody’s Got Something.

John Hingston
2d ago

If they were heterosexual couple, even if one was famous, do you really think you’ll be writing this article? Of course not. We don’t really care what their lifestyle is. Just live your life.

