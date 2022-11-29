Read full article on original website
Spooky Footage of Walking Pants Spurred the Legend of the Fresno Nightcrawler
In 2007, a family in Fresno, California, heard their dogs barking night after night and decided to install a security camera outside, to capture images of the possible human or animal intruder that was spooking the dogs.
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
All Aboard Polar Express! Next Stop: Merced Theatre
It’s time again for the annual screening of The Polar Express, set to arrive at the Merced Theatre station on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.
Christmas parades in Fresno, Clovis canceled due to weather
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend rain forecast for the Central Valley has forced the cancellation of both the Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade and Clovis’ Children’s Electric Christmas Parade. Both parades were scheduled to take place on Saturday – but both have been called off due to the forecast weather. In a post on Facebook, […]
Merced: The Gateway to Yosemite is More Than Just a Gateway
Central Valley’s Merced has long been known as “The Gateway to Yosemite” but here’s why it is now a travel destination in its own right. Most know Merced as the “Gateway to Yosemite” where many make a quick pit stop before continuing on to the national park. But now, you may want to pause in the little city for more than just a bathroom break. Instead, consider booking a weekend at Merced’s recently renovated art deco hotel and where Merced’s first fine-dining restaurant resides. Or, look forward to excellent wine tastings located in a beautiful farm, showcasing live music and wood-fired pizzas. Merced is also home to a distillery, where you’ll discover sweet potato distilled spirits. And so much more.
Prescribed burns to begin in Madera, Mariposa Counties
NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in the North Valley will begin taking advantage of the cooler temperatures and increased atmospheric moisture to proactively get a start on preventing next fire season’s fires now. The Bass Lake Ranger District of the Sierra National Forest says starting in early December residents will begin seeing prescribed […]
Funding coming in for Dos Palos Library and Community Center
Merced County is poised to receive a major allocation of funding to be used toward the creation of a new Dos Palos library branch and rehabilitation of the Del Hale Hall Community Center. The funding will be ceremonially allocated during a check presentation ceremony on Nov. 30. Through the state...
Brooks recognized for 50-year Academy of Nutrition membership
Local Registered Dietitian, Mary Villalta Brooks, has been recognized as a member for 50 continuous years of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of nutrition experts. Mary attended the 50-year membership celebration during the national convention in Orlando, Florida, in October. Seventy eight 50-year members...
Fire ruins Fresno restaurant, Christmas plans
A Fresno Fire investigator is working to determine what sparked an early morning fire at Zamora's Carnitas.
Missing Montana child found in Mariposa County
Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated […]
Rain, Followed by More Rain for Valley. (Yes, It’s December.)
If you haven’t already unearthed your galoshes from your closet, now would be a good time. The National Weather Service is predicting that more intense rain will fall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday night, on top of the more-gentle rain that started falling earlier today. Meteorologist Andy...
Winter storm hits the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Rain is falling in the Central Valley. A winter storm is making its way through the area with a 90% chance of rain through most of the day and into the night. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Sierra Nevada...
Courthouse Museum to present Christmas Open House
Everybody is invited to experience the 38th annual Christmas Open House at the Courthouse Museum on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The museum’s beloved docent elves have “decked the halls,” and community organizations have filled the rooms of the historic building with more than 75 Christmas trees accented with all kinds of themes and messages.
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
Remembering Unhoused People Who Died on the Streets
In the mid-1980s—at the start of the country’s current wave of homelessness—advocates in Philadelphia and New York City set aside one day a year to remember the people who died homeless there. They chose Dec. 21. Their grassroots organizing efforts have received national recognition since 1990. Why...
Don’t Miss The Christmas Parade
To kick off December with the holiday spirit, The Merced Main Street Association and The Downtown Neighborhood Association are holding the Downtown Christmas Parade. This year’s parade will be taking place on Main Street in downtown Merced on Saturday, Dec. 3, and the theme is “Rocking around the Christmas Tree Through the Decades.”
POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno
Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
Could lethal police robots come to the Central Valley?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a long debate Tuesday night, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots – but could using so-called killer robots come to other parts of the state? YourCentralValley.com reached out to local law enforcement to find out if […]
City considers park growth, partnership to build homes
The post-election Merced City Council meeting on Monday night was a feel-good affair with leaders approving a variety of state grants to support Police Department public safety services, equipment and vehicles; along with a partnership to develop four to five single-family homes for “very-low income families” on city-owned vacant lots, and an application to pursue funding for a new park playground.
Merced job training effort preparing young workers
The City of Merced and Merced County Department of Workforce Investment have partnered to create Merced Youth Jobs, a program designed to connect young people ages 16 to 24 residing in the City of Merced to part-time employment opportunities. This program, designed to serve 160 young people for a period...
