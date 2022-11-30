ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Kenton County

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road Kenton County. Emergency crews are responding.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Crash with injuries reported on Queen City in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Queen City in Westwood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Assault with injuries reported on Epworth Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported on Epworth Avenue in Westwood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Harrison Avenue in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Harrison Avenue in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot. Emergency crews responding.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Shooting reported on Vine Street in Elmwood Place

CINCINNATI — Police are on scene of a reported shooting on Vine Street in Elmwood Place.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WLWT 5

Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton.
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Harlan Road in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Harlan Road in Waynesville.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Crash with injuries reported on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck.
GROESBECK, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Vehicle fire reported on ﻿Arthur Avenue in Carlisle﻿

CARLISLE, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on Arthur Avenue in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Montgomery Road in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Montgomery Road in Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead after shooting in Elmwood Place Friday night

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — One person has been pronounced dead after two people were shot in Elmwood Place Friday night, according to police. According to officials, deputies responded to a scene in the 6300 block of Vine Street on Friday night. According to police, two Hispanic male victims were...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash reported with injuries on Foley Road in Delhi Township

CINCINNATI — Crash reported with injuries on Foley Road in Delhi Township.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY

