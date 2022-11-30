ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Sports Exchange is Rockport’s newest consignment store for recycled equipment, recreation gear

ROCKPORT—A new Midcoast consignment shop has recently popped up as a center for used and new sports equipment and recreational gear. Midcoast Sports Exchange, owned and run by Justin Hovey, is fulfilling a community need. His Route 90 location (534 West Street, Rockport) is centrally located between two Rockport sports hubs: Midcoast Recreation Center and Pitch, a community indoor sports complex, and two school districts, Five Town Community School District and RSU 13.
ROCKPORT, ME
Q106.5

Hathaway Holiday Light Show Kicked Off This Week in Veazie

While they initially thought it would be a little later in the month, the Hathaway Holiday Lights folks have managed to open their display early this year. Opening their display on December 1st, Rick Hathaway said that they have also exceeded their goal of having 100,000 lights, with the addition of some new elements.
VEAZIE, ME
Q106.5

Belfast Annual Holiday Tree Lighting is Today

As the sun sets this afternoon, you are invited to Post Office Square for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting in Belfast. At 5 O'Clock around the tree, attendees will enjoy carols performed by local school choirs, and can sip on hot chocolate as they listen. And sing along. Shortly before...
BELFAST, ME
B98.5

Much Loved Maine Holiday Light Display Will Not Return In 2022

For years, Doctor Zeleniak (AKA Dr. Zee) and his team at Augusta Orthodontics have treated us to a magical Holiday lights display. We're not talking about a couple of strands of lights on the eaves of the building. This is the kind of lights display that would make Clark W. Griswold jealous!
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor-based real estate business celebrates new generation of ownership

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A party nearly three years in the making finally took place in Bangor Tuesday. Back in early 2020, Dave Sleeper began the process of transitioning ownership of his company, Realty of Maine, to a second generation. Then the pandemic happened and a get-together to mark the occasion wasn’t practical.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

A New Program in Bangor Hopes to Help the Homeless Find Rentals

The Landlord Liason project aims to encourage landlords to rent to people experiencing homelessness through financial and mediator support. Two things in Bangor are certain. First, the city has a huge homeless population and too many of them are facing a winter on the streets. And second, there's a housing shortage and that's contributing to a hike in the cost of rent and making it impossible for people experiencing homelessness to find a place to live. But, in addition to the financial challenges for potential renters, landlords are often reluctant to rent to these folks for a variety of reasons, including possible drug use, and damage caused by people with mental health issues.
BANGOR, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine

Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
Z107.3

The Current Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices In The Bangor Area

Although Maine is 28 cents higher than the national average, gas prices are starting to finally bottom out and come down to earth. Gas Buddy is a pretty handy tool when you are looking to find the best options for filling up your tank. The average cost for a regular...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

25 Days of Kindness Already Underway in Holden

If you have driven into Holden from either direction on 1A, you know the deal. This being the first day of December and Christmas being the 25th, one might assume that today is day one of the 25 Days of Kindness program that is undertaken each year by the Holden Police Department.
HOLDEN, ME
WGME

Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island

(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q106.5

Bangor PD Reminds You To Secure Roadside Mailboxes For Winter

Sometimes during a long, snowy winter, a snowplow can be very unforgiving. With this in mind, the funny folks behind the Bangor Police Department Facebook page posted a helpful reminder to make sure you are prepared, with some helpful tips to make sure you aren't picking up your mail in the middle of the road.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC

BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Eastern ME Emergency Vet Clinic Could Use Your Help With Their Giving Tree

When I got a dog, I became an animal person for life. Before my wife and I got a dog, I could kind of take or leave pets, so to speak. I had no ill will against them, I'd just never really had a pet before Neko. We had cats when I was a kid, but they weren't "mine" exactly, so I didn't give them much thought. But owning a dog has made me into a giant doofus who loves the crap out of furry creatures.
BREWER, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy