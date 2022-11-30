ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

247Sports

Georgia Tech Opens 42-26 Lead at the Half

Undefeated at home Georgia Tech is back at McCamish Pavilion Friday evening to face Northeastern for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Ja'von Franklin, Jalon Moore, Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly, and Deivon Smith get the start for the Jackets. Neither team was able to find the bottom of the hoop in the...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage

ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
ATHENS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta to host first college football championship game under expanded playoffs

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the first college football national championship game under an expanded playoff format in 2025, the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers announced Thursday. The two surviving teams in a 12-team field will play for the national title in downtown Atlanta on Jan. 20, 2025. The game will culminate the 2024-25 […] The post Atlanta to host first college football championship game under expanded playoffs appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Georgia

The past is the past. Doesn’t matter what happened last week. All that matters is the LSU Tigers are playing for an SEC Championship this Saturday and the only team in their way is the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Since LSU only plays them every few years, we don’t know...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia linebacker sets official visit to Louisville

Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove three-star linebacker Everett Roussaw has set an official visit with the University of Louisville. Roussaw, a high school teammate of U of L four-star edge rusher commitment Adonijah Green, announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he would be taking an official visit to check out the Cardinals the weekend of Dec. 16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Scorebook Live

Gainsville survives Roswell to advance to 6A state finals

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA – With Roswell one yard and an extra point away from tying the game with under one minute remaining, the Gainesville defense made a stand. With a spot in the Class AAAAAA state finals on the line, the Red Elephants forced back-to-back stops on defense after the Hornets got ...
ROSWELL, GA
wabe.org

Nightlife in Atlanta is past its prime. Here's how city government is involved

This is Part 3 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Much of Atlanta’s modern cultural reputation is built on Black nightlife and entertainment. City leadership champions the positives associated with its cultural identity. But real support for nightlife businesses has never really existed, says King Williams, a journalist...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former Atlanta Falcon arrested after police say he took suitcase from Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — A former NFL player with the Atlanta Falcons is now facing charges after police say he took a suitcase that wasn’t his and stole a charger. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained body camera footage he revealed during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 that shows Damien Parms being arrested inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup

If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

City of Refuge at max-capacity, launches $25 million campaign to expand services

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the City of Refuge (COR) embarked on a $25 million capital campaign to further help individuals and families in crisis. The investments raised from “Breaking Barriers. Building Momentum” will allow the nonprofit to offer additional affordable housing, provide mental and physical health services and increase pathways to financial success.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

News anchor, entrepreneur, poet: Cynthia Good finds new outlet for her unique voice

Cynthia Good has been using her unique voice for decades, first as a well-known news anchor, then as an entrepreneur, and now as a poet. Many Atlantans will remember Good as one of the faces of Fox 5 Atlanta’s news anchor team. In the late ’90s, she pivoted and launched Atlanta Woman magazine, and then […] The post News anchor, entrepreneur, poet: Cynthia Good finds new outlet for her unique voice appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Walker under scrutiny for Texas residence; Meadows must testify in Fulton County

1. Herschel Walker is under scrutiny after he claimed a Texas house as his primary residence. LISTEN: Greg Bluestein speaks on questions surrounding Herschel Walker's Texas residence. 2. Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia tomorrow to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president will hold a rally in...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Suffers From Highest Income Inequality In America

Atlanta has often held the title as the Black Mecca, a city where Blacks could thrive in business, political leadership, and culture. However, the city that is often referred to as the real-life Wakanda continues to have issues that could impact its future. According to the U.S. Census, Atlanta is the number one city for income inequality.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

