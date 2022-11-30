Don Mattingly reportedly 'nearing agreement' to join Blue Jays coaching staff

Don Mattingly appears to be close to returning to the AL East — only it will not be with the New York Yankees.

Mattingly, 61, has 13 years of experience as a manager, most recently spending the last seven seasons with the Miami Marlins before mutually agreeing to part ways following the 2022 season.

He joins the Blue Jays bench alongside 42-year-old skipper John Schneider, who was thrust into the role after the team fired Charlie Montoyo in June. Schneider steered the Blue Jays to a wild-card berth before being swept by the Mariners, but did enough to earn a three-year contract.

Mattingly ought to provide veteran guidance for the still relatively new manager.

The Yankees great had expressed to The Post in a podcast that he wanted to go somewhere that had a chance to win and the Blue Jays are certainly contenders in a tough AL East that may require Mattingly to go through the Yankees if he wants that elusive ring.

