Vote now: Who should be the next SBLive Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 21-27)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 21st-27th as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Dec. 4th, at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 5th . If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivetx .

THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES (NOV. 21-27):

FOOTBALL

PASSING STARS

Sawyer Anderson, Dallas Parish Episcopal QB

Anderson was 18-of-20 passing for 274 yards, three touchdowns and no INTs in the Panthers’ 42-7 win over Houston St. Thomas in the TAPPS Division I state semifinals on Saturday.

Jackson Arnold, Denton Guyer QB

Arnold, an Oklahoma Sooners commit, accounted for 316 total yards and three TDs to help the undefeated Wildcats secure a 59-41 win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson in the 6A DII regional semifinals on Saturday.

Darius Bailey, DeSoto QB

Bailey threw for 256 yards, three TDs and no interceptions on 13-of-20 passing to lead DeSoto to a 38-14 win over Tomball in the 6A DII regional semifinals on Friday.

Luke Carney, Dallas Christian QB

Carney tallied 315 total yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 win over TC-Lubbock in the TAPPS Division III state semifinals on Saturday.

Trever Ham, Melissa QB

Ham was 19 for 28 passing for 306 yards, four TDs and an INT to lead the Cardinals to a 42-21 win over Terrell in the 5A DII regional semifinals on Friday.

Harrison Rosar, Prosper QB

Rosar racked up 299 yards, five TDs and an INT through the air on 20-of-30 passing in the Eagles’ 30-20 win over North Crowley in the 6A DI regional semifinals on Saturday.

Ryder Hayes, Grandview QB

Hayes completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 175 yards and a TD in the Zebras’ 29-7 win against Pottsboro in the 3A DI playoffs.

Evan Bullock, Anna QB

Bullock threw for 211 yards and three TDs, all coming in the first half, in the Coyotes’ 27-24 win against Celina in the 4A DI playoffs.

Boston Seahorn, Big Sandy Harmony QB

Seahorn was 14-of-19 passing for 188 yards and three TDs while rushing 33 times for 167 yards and a TD in the Eagles’ 38-35 win against West Rusk in the 3A DII playoffs.

Jordan Allen, Longview QB

Allen was 8-of-9 passing for 191 yards and three TDs, as the Lobos stayed undefeated with a 51-7 win against Port Arthur Memorial in the 5A DI playoffs

Ahkhari Johnson, Texarkana Pleasant Grove QB

Johnson had 252 yards of total offense and accounted for five total TDs in the Hawks’ 37-14 win against Aubrey in the 4A DI playoffs.

Jackson Lecluyse, Tolar QB

Lecluyse completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 172 yards and four touchdowns to power the unbeaten Rattlers to a blowout 63-7 win over Hamilton in the 2A DI playoffs.

Terry Bussey, Timpson QB

Bussey went off in the Bears’ 41-14 win over Centerville in the 2A DI playoffs. He scrambled for 216 rushing yards and four touchdown runs while completing 10 of 15 passes for 190 yards and two TDs through the air.

Hudson White, Glen Rose QB

White threw for 112 yards and a touchdown and ran for 209 yards and three rushing TDs to lead Glen Rose to a 45-20 win over Wichita Falls Hirschi in the 4A DII playoffs.

Cash McCollum, China Spring QB

McCollum passed for 182 yards and three TDs offensively and caught an interception on defense in China Spring’s 41-7 victory over Lake Worth in the 4A DI playoffs.

Jordon Davis, Fort Bend Marshall QB

Davis was virtually unstoppable in the Buffalos’ 55-18 rout of previously unbeaten Montgomery Lake Creek in the 5A DII playoffs. Fort Bend Marshall’s senior QB completed 20 of 21 passes for 325 yards and five TDs through the air, while also scrambling for 115 rushing yards and two touchdown runs on 15 carries.

Jaxon Baize, Boerne QB

Baize helped the Greyhounds improve to 13-0 for the first time in school history this season with a 51-0 blowout win over Port Lavaca Calhoun in the 4A DI playoffs. He threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-23 passing to go along with 9 rushing yards.

Cody Stoever, Wimberley QB

Stoever kept the red-hot Texans’ offense on a roll in a dominant 64-6 win against Jarrell in the 4A DII playoffs, helping Wimberley remain unbeaten this year. He threw for six touchdowns and 262 yards on 14-of-17 passing and also scrambled 11 times for 48 rushing yards and a touchdown run.

Briggs Green, Llano QB

Green kept the Yellow Jackets perfect season intact, leading the way offensively in Llano’s 42-17 victory over Vanderbilt Industrial in the 3A DI playoffs. He finished a 7-of-14 passing performance with 204 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and also ran six times for 30 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Jayden Paluseo, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff QB

Notaro accounted for seven touchdowns and 360 total yards of offense in the Hornets’ 66-42 shootout victory over San Antonio Veterans Memorial in the 5A DII playoffs. He tallied 325 yards and seven passing TDs through the air on 22-of-33 passing, as well as 35 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Camren Cavalier, Canadian QB

Cavalier had a huge night Friday for the Wildcats, leading the charge offensively in their 63-14 victory against Spearman in the 3A DII playoff. He threw for 231 yards and four TDs on 12-of-14 passing and scrambled 13 times for 124 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Tyler Moody, Brock QB

Moody completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for 158 yards and three TDs through the air — all during the first half — to lead Brock to a 57-20 win against Muleshoe in the 3A DI playoffs.

RUSHING STARS

Owen Allen, Southlake Carroll RB

Allen rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries, as Southlake Carroll stayed undefeated and beat McKinney 42-35 in the 6A DI regional semifinals on Friday.

Jarvis Reed, Mansfield Timberview RB

Reed played a major role in Mansfield Timberview’s success in a 28-26 win against Frisco Reedy in a battle of unbeaten teams in the 5A DI playoffs. He led Timberview with 111 yards and two touchdown runs on 21 carries, as the Wolves earned 249 of their 346 total yards of offense on the ground.

A.J. Sibley, Plano Prestonwood RB

Sibley ran for 327 yards and two rushing TDs on 40 carries in Prestonwood’s 56-21 win over Fort Worth Nolan in the TAPPS Division I state semifinals on Saturday.

Caden Durham, Duncanville RB

Durham finished a huge day on the ground for Duncanville with 14 carries for 200 rushing yards and three touchdown runs in the Panthers’ 35-3 win over The Woodlands in the 6A DI regional semifinals on Saturday.

Jayvon Thomas, South Oak Cliff CB/RB

Thomas, a Texas A&M defensive back commit, tallied 11 carries for 217 yards and two rushing TDs in the Bears’ 33-27 overtime win over Midlothian Heritage in the 5A DII regional semifinals on Friday.

Isaiah Ross, Kilgore RB

Ross carried the ball 19 times for 203 yards and had four TDs in the Bulldogs’ 63-37 win against Lindale in the 4A DI regional semifinals.

Rickey Stewart, Tyler Chapel Hill RB

Stewart rushed for 185 yards and two TDs on 15 carries in the Bulldogs’ 35-23 win against Lumberton in the 4A DI playoffs.

Greyson Ledbetter, Whitesboro RB

Ledbetter had 14 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 42-14 win against Paradise in the 3A DI playoffs.

Rylan Newman, Collinsville RB

Newman carried the ball 29 times for 233 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including the decisive touchdown run with 4 minutes remaining in the game, to help the Pirates beat Windthorst 32-28 in the 2A DII playoffs on Friday.

Ethan Sloan, Gunter RB/DB

Sloan had nine carries for 80 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception for a score in Gunter’s 40-6 win against Palmer in the 3A DII regional semifinals.

Peyton Marchand, Holliday RB

Marchand logged 10 carries for 66 rushing yards and scored the decisive 23-yard TD run on a bootleg play to lift Holliday to a 17-14 win over Bells in the 3A DI playoffs.

Cameron Gould, Wichita Falls RB

Gould starred in the Coyotes’ 41-19 win against Brownwood in the 4A DI regional semifinals, leading Wichita Falls offensively with 162 rushing yards and five touchdown runs on 32 carries in the victory.

Alex Witt, Austin Vandegrift RB

Witt spearheaded a monster rally for the Vipers, who scored 42 unanswered points to earn a 49-21 comeback victory against San Antonio Harlan in the 6A DII playoffs. He finished with 142 rushing yards and four touchdown runs on 12 carries.

Jack Kayser, Austin Westlake RB

Kayser rumbled for 140 yards and three first-half rushing TDs on 20 carries, as the Chaparrals jumped in front early and built a big lead on their way to a 44-7 victory against the San Benito Greyhounds in the 6A DI playoffs. The victory added on to Westlake’s 53-game winning streak.

Seth Davis, Katy RB

Davis, a Mississippi State Bulldogs commit, finished with 224 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 26 carries, as the Tigers remained undefeated and rolled to a 35-7 win over Humble Summer Creek in the 6A DII playoffs.

Rashaad Johnson, Galena Park North Shore RB

Johnson ran for 214 yards and two touchdown runs on 21 carries to power unbeaten North Shore to a 49-21 win over Katy Cinco Ranch in the 6A DI playoffs.

Dennis Moody, Frisco Reedy RB

Moody rushed for 162 yards and a pair of touchdown runs on 22 carries in Reedy’s 28-26 shootout loss to Mansfield Timberview in a matchup of undefeated teams in the 5A DI playoffs.

Re’Shaun Sanford II, Harker Heights RB

Sanford, a Houston Cougars commit, logged 20 carries for 205 rushing yards and three touchdown runs to lead the Knights to a lopsided 63-35 win against DeKaney in the 6A DII playoffs.

Ben Carter, Liberty Hill FB

Carter carried the ball just eight times but finished with 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns as part of a big night on the ground for the Panthers, who beat Alamo Heights 37-32 in the 5A DII playoffs.

J.D. Bell, Mart RB

Bell ran for 259 yards and four rushing TDs on just 12 carries — averaging 21.6 yards per touch — to lead the Panthers to a blowout 58-0 win over Simms Bowie in the 2A DII regional semifinals.

D.J. McClelland, Granger RB

McClelland racked up 133 rushing yards and four touchdown runs on 25 carries to power Granger to a 35-15 victory against Falls City in the 2A DII playoffs.

Dayvian Skinner, Lovelady RB

Skinner finished a busy night on the ground with 21 carries for 158 rushing yards and a trio of touchdown runs in the Lions’ 32-21 win over Price Carlisle in a 2A DII playoffs on Friday.

RECEIVING STARS

Noah Paddie, Carthage WR

Paddie caught five passes for 78 receiving yards and scored his team’s first three TDs as the Bulldogs defeated Gilmer 28-7 in a matchup between two undefeated squads in the 4A DII playoffs.

Kyle Koch, Dripping Springs WR

Koch broke the game wide open for the Tigers in their 45-0 win over Harlingen in the 6A DII regional semifinals with three first-half TDs. He snagged three catches for 131 yards and a receiving touchdown and also ran for 54 yards and a pair of rushing TDs on four carries.

Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee WR

Miller hauled in two receptions for 95 yards and two touchdown catches of 58 and 37 yards in Silsbee’s 60-21 rout of Madisonville in the 4A DII playoffs.

Drew Coleman, Godley WR

Coleman ran for 13 rushing yards and pulled down eight catches for 250 receiving yards and four of the Wildcats’ five touchdown grabs in Godley’s 62-55 shootout loss to Monahans in the 4A DII playoffs.

Diontay Ramon, Hawley WR/DE

Ramon shined in the Bearcats’ 57-26 win over Sonora in the 2A DI playoffs, catching six passes for 149 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also finished with four tackles and two TFLs for Hawley on the defensive side of the ball.

DEFENSIVE/SPECIAL TEAMS STARS

Tony-Louis Nkuba, Lewisville CB

Nkuba intercepted a pass that he took to the house for a 100-yard, pick-six touchdown defensively to help the Farmers roll to a 43-3 win over Keller in the 6A DI playoffs. He also finished with two solo tackles and a pair of pass break-ups.

Robert Sanders, Fort Worth All Saints OLB

Sanders tallied eight tackles (five solo), two TFLs, two PBUs, two sacks and a forced fumble All Saints’ 35-8 win over Fort Worth Christian in the TAPPS Division I state semifinals.

Devon Owen, Argyle S

Owen recorded nine tackles, two PBUs and an interception returned 35 yards for a defensive score to help the Eagles remain undefeated with a 44-27 win over Grapevine in the 5A DII playoffs.

Davhon Keys, Aledo LB

Keys had a team-high 14 tackles, and also made the game-saving stop on fourth down in the final minutes of the Bearcats’ 27-21 win against Midlothian. He also rushed for 26 yards, including scoring the go-ahead TD with less than three minutes left.

Tony Hamilton, College Station DB/RB

Hamilton tallied eight tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception defensively in College Station’s 52-28 win over Georgetown in the 5A DI playoffs. He also ran nine times for 65 rushing yards and three touchdown runs on offense.

Kenneth Jackson, Cuero LB

Jackson recorded two tackles, two interceptions and a pass deflection in the Gobblers’ 39-14 victory against Hamshire-Fannett in the 4A DII playoffs.