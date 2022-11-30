ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 5

Related
97.5 WOKQ

We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year

They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
MAINE STATE
nomadlawyer.org

5 Best Places to live in New Hampshire

Bustling cities, vast wilderness, and snow-capped mountains, New Hampshire can boast of it all. This idealistic state located on the Canadian border has some great offerings that attract tourists, residents & businesses. The Granite State has no personal income tax or general sales tax, which is a major financial advantage...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mynbc5.com

Kelly's Roast Beef opens first restaurant in New Hampshire

An iconic Massachusetts restaurant chain is expanding to New Hampshire. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Salem location of Kelly's Roast Beef. The company said a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches per month. Across its multiple locations, Kelly's estimates that 1 million sandwiches are sold each year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

11 New Places Open Inside the Maine Mall for the Holidays

A quick check of the calendar reveals that if you haven't started holiday shopping already, you're running out of time. Many of us use the online stores for the ease and convenience, but there's also still plenty of people who like to see and feel what they're buying before throwing down the cash.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Secret Santa Hitting the Streets of Maine to Spread Holiday Cheer $100 at a Time

Secret Santa may have retired and now calls Florida home, but he still has his elves in Maine to help spread holiday cheer. The identity of Secret Santa truly is a secret. What isn't a secret is what Secret Santa hopes to accomplish by handing out 100-dollar bills. He really wants to help those that need a little boost this holiday season! He has given us the responsibility of not just paying it forward, but spreading the want to keep paying it forward! That's Secret Santa's true goal. He'd like the spirit to live well beyond the surprise of extra money.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
Q97.9

Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?

When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I rode my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomenon that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view, and I need to get your thoughts on it!
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy