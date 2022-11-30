Read full article on original website
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year
They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
nomadlawyer.org
5 Best Places to live in New Hampshire
Bustling cities, vast wilderness, and snow-capped mountains, New Hampshire can boast of it all. This idealistic state located on the Canadian border has some great offerings that attract tourists, residents & businesses. The Granite State has no personal income tax or general sales tax, which is a major financial advantage...
mynbc5.com
Kelly's Roast Beef opens first restaurant in New Hampshire
An iconic Massachusetts restaurant chain is expanding to New Hampshire. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Salem location of Kelly's Roast Beef. The company said a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches per month. Across its multiple locations, Kelly's estimates that 1 million sandwiches are sold each year.
WMUR.com
Reviewing New Hampshire's November 2022 temperatures and how they relate to historic winter snowfall trends
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A trend has emerged in New Hampshire over the past few decades that appears to show a correlation between warmer or colder Novembers and how that might hold clues about the winter ahead. In years when temperatures in November are 1.5 degrees colder than normal in...
Whole Foods Maine Lobster Boycott is an Attack on Our Great State
I love shopping at Whole Foods. It's a great grocery store. It has wonderful produce, an outstanding butchery, great prepared foods, and a vast selection of healthy and organic choices. It was also a huge benefit to have it during the pandemic when it offered free delivery, even to us...
11 New Places Open Inside the Maine Mall for the Holidays
A quick check of the calendar reveals that if you haven't started holiday shopping already, you're running out of time. Many of us use the online stores for the ease and convenience, but there's also still plenty of people who like to see and feel what they're buying before throwing down the cash.
tnhdigital.com
Cost of heating is on the rise in New Hampshire with winter right around the corner.
DURHAM – People across New Hampshire are beginning to fear how they’ll pay for heating this winter as prices skyrocket. Unitil, the primary source of gas in the Southeastern region of New Hampshire known as the Seacoast, announced that all prices are set to increase by 77% in December.
My Bad Experience at a Famous Maine Pizza Place May Be the Reason I Don’t Go Back
Bad weather sucks but bad customer service can definitely make the night worse. The other night, it was raining like crazy. Heavy winds plus the rain caused my power to go out right around dinner time. Of course, I tried to wait it out a bit, but I was getting hungry.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
Secret Santa Hitting the Streets of Maine to Spread Holiday Cheer $100 at a Time
Secret Santa may have retired and now calls Florida home, but he still has his elves in Maine to help spread holiday cheer. The identity of Secret Santa truly is a secret. What isn't a secret is what Secret Santa hopes to accomplish by handing out 100-dollar bills. He really wants to help those that need a little boost this holiday season! He has given us the responsibility of not just paying it forward, but spreading the want to keep paying it forward! That's Secret Santa's true goal. He'd like the spirit to live well beyond the surprise of extra money.
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
manchesterinklink.com
Updated: Former NH state rep seeks to become NH House Speaker, Wilhelm responds
AMHERST, N.H. – Although he is no longer a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, 21-year-old Tony Labranche is looking to become its next leader. On Friday, Labranche informed recently elected state representatives that he is seeking the role of New Hampshire House Speaker, which will be chosen on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
We all tend to wonder about how many people live in our city, state, or county, and it seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. But I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Now, I don't...
Visiting Acadia National Park in Maine Could Soon Cost You More Money
In just the last several years, Acadia National Park has gone from a quiet respite tucked away in Maine to drawing crowds that rival the opening of Disney World. But visitors already planning their trips to the extremely popular national park may encounter something new in 2023: a higher entrance fee.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I rode my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomenon that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view, and I need to get your thoughts on it!
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area. Talking. In fact, three New England states...
