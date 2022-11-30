Read full article on original website
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
Producers urged to take precautions after third avian influenza case confirmed
ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, a case of avian influenza, or bird flu, was confirmed in a backyard flock in Arkansas County. This marked the third case of avian influenza in the state this year after two other confirmed cases on a poultry farm in Madison County and a farm in Pope County.
KHBS
Rogers pharmacy struggling to keep up with flu medicine demands
ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, there have now been 30 deaths in the state of Arkansas related to the flu. “We're already at a higher level of flu infections today than we have ever seen at the peak of flu season," ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said. "Which usually happens in February in the last eight years.”
KHBS
Arkansas Department of Transportation holding a public involvement meeting on proposed Highway 112 expansion
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting about the proposed widening of Highway 112. The meeting will be this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mount Comfort Church of Christ in Fayetteville. The project would widen Highway 112...
macaronikid.com
Christmas and Holiday Family Fun in Northwest Arkansas 2022
Looking for all the holiday events happening in Northwest Arkansas? Macaroni KID Rogers-Bentonville is here to help! This is a complete list of family-friendly Christmas and holiday-related events happening in NWA in 2022. Please check back often as we are adding more events frequently to this Northwest Arkansas 2022 Holiday Guide!
Centerton police investigating euthanasia of two dogs that were deemed unnecessary
Centerton police are investigating the euthanasia of two dogs by the Centerton Animal Shelter that were deemed unnecessary.
Bentonville Schools respond to lawsuit after kindergartener left on hot bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville School District has responded to a lawsuit claiming several members of the district staff and the school board are responsible for neglecting a five-year-old after he was left on a school bus for hours. This stems from an incident in September 2022 when a...
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway
BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
Boil water order issued for Cave Springs
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Officials have issued a boil water order for the City of Cave Springs Wednesday, Nov. 30. The city says the 12-inch water line has been repaired and service has been restored, but the boil order remains in effect until further notice. Repairs were completed last...
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: New Fayetteville multifamily property trades for $5 million
New multifamily construction in Fayetteville sold recently for $5 million. Mount Comfort LLC, led by David Frey, bought the 13-unit, two-building property at 1333/1339 W. Mount Comfort Road. The purchase price equals $384,615 per unit. MTC Townhomes LLC, led by Robert N. Schmitt, was the seller. Arvest Bank backed the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Job listings: Butterfield Trail Village is now hiring
Job type: (Full or part time) Full Time and PRN Nurses (RN and LPN) Location: 1923 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703. Job description: Now accepting applications for RNs and LPNs with a dedicated heart for providing loving, focused care in an excellent setting that offers a low nurse-to-patient ratio. Butterfield residents are cherished like family in Northwest Arkansas’ only Life Plan Community, where the outstanding services and environment we provide are like no other in the region. For more than 35 years, we have prided ourselves on offering a positive and highly competent atmosphere focused entirely on our residents’ needs, ranging from independent living to assisted living, long-term skilled care and memory care. Expectations for our nurses are:
KHBS
Bentonville schools claim immunity in lawsuit filed by parents of a boy left on school bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The lawyer for the parents suing the Bentonville School District is responding to the district's claims of immunity. Back in September, 5-year-old Charlie Carpenter was left on a hot school bus for hours. That led to his parents suing the school district. The lawsuit his parents...
Fort Smith marijuana cultivator has license revoked
River Valley Relief LLC, a medical marijuana cultivator in Fort Smith, has had its license revoked by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.
"Shop with a Cop" bake sale underway in Barling
BARLING, Ark. — The Barling Police Department (BPD) is hosting a "Shop with a Cop" bake sale event at Casey's General Store on Friday, Nov. 2. They are helping at least 27 children from Barling Elementary with Christmas this year. BPD says if it wasn't for this event, these...
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
Car fire blocks traffic on I-540 in Fort Smith
A car fire blocks traffic at Exit 14 on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith.
ualrpublicradio.org
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
