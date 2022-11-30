Read full article on original website
Biden is a POS
3d ago
This place refuses to accept anyone with a different opinion including the articles written by this site. Free speech is dead in King County.
Troy Jones
3d ago
lol I don't even consider these things to be people any more. anything that can be so easily programmed to have simple knee jerk reactions like "reeee your free speech hurts muh feelings" shouldn't be thought of as human any longer
5
Kathleen Miedema
3d ago
It's almost impossible to believe what is happening to this state/country. It's a travesty to see fascism has taken hold in the US
Will Caleb Presley Do What Budda Baker Did?
They're two talented defensive backs from the Seattle area, originally pledged to Oregon, with the latter ending up at Washington.
USC Loss Could Send UW to Alamo Bowl to Face Sarkisian
Rose Bowl opportunity disappears with Utah win in Pac-12 title game.
KHQ Right Now
What UW’s College Football Playoff rankings snub means for Rose Bowl hopes
SEATTLE – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has some explaining to do. In the CFP rankings released on Nov. 22, Washington (then 9-2) landed at No. 13, one spot ahead of Utah (then 8-3). The following Saturday, the Huskies earned an impressive 51-33 road win over Washington State (7-5), while the Utes disposed of 1-11 Colorado with a 63-21 road win of their own.
MyNorthwest.com
Oregon St. ends 4-game skid, edging UW Huskies in Pac-12 opener
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Dzmitry Ryuny had 14 points, Dexter Akanno scored the last three points and Oregon State held off the UW Huskies for a 66-65 win on Thursday night in a Pac-12 Conference opener. Oregon State 66, UW Huskies 65: Box Score. Akanno converted a three-point play...
seattlechannel.org
City Inside/Out: Ranked Choice Voting in Seattle
The votes have been certified and it’s official: Seattle will be moving away from a top 2 primary and using a ranked-choice voting system in future city elections. We hear from experts on plans for a successful rollout and whether it’s realistic to implement it by 2025. Guests:
Huskies, Pac-12 Stand to Benefit from CFP Expansion to 12 Teams
An enhanced playoff will begin in two years, time for the UW to build a tough defense.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
Yardbarker
Washington Huskies disrespected by CFP Committee – Rose Bowl/New Year’s 6 in doubt
The latest College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday, and the Washington Huskies are ranked 12th. That ranking has major bowl implications. Apparently, the College Football Playoff Committee doesn’t think very highly of the Washington Huskies. They put out their rankings on Tuesday and did UW wrong. Normally,...
KOMO News
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
Puyallup, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
MyNorthwest.com
New crime data shows optimistic outlook for downtown Seattle
Seattle’s ever-rising crime statistics, paired with a depleting police force and a holiday season that is drowning in inflating prices, creates a pretty grim outlook for the city’s near future. But after Mayor Bruce Harrell “sounded like the gung-ho football player he once was” when he announced Seattle...
thestand.org
Big raises in Everett | Send congrats | Medicare Disadvantage
EDITOR’S NOTE — How do wage increases like that sound to you? Get more information about how you can join together with co-workers and negotiate a fair return for your hard work. Or go ahead and contact a union organizer today!. ► From the PS Business Journal —...
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
KUOW
Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region
After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
KING-5
The Seattle market where your groceries are always free
SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
KING-5
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
In November of 1875 the steamship S-S Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with another ship. It is believed that 325 people died.
The Stranger
Seattle Is Back from the Brink of Dying?
Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat agrees with Mayor Bruce Harrell. The "crime wave" is finally breaking. And, as a consequence, new stores are opening in the downtown area, a Christmas star shines again on the facade of Macy's former building, the McDonald’s on Pine has "finally emerged from its hardened plywood shell." Westneat describes the criminal activity that dominated Third and Pine as "a scene from a medieval back alley, playing out in the heart of a modern city."
If You Are Single, You’ll Love This #1 City in Washington for Being Single
If You Live In Washington, One Study Says This Is The Best Place For Singles. If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington State city is #1 in the nation for singles. You might think San Francisco or Las Vegas would be the best...
Seattle sued by former employee for anti-white discrimination
(The Center Square) — A former employee has sued the city of Seattle claiming racial harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment due to his being a white man. Joshua Diemert, who worked as a program intake representative in Seattle’s Department of Human Services from January 2013 to September 2021, is seeking $300,000 in damages and an admission by the city that its treatment of him violated his civil rights.
MyNorthwest.com
MOHAI celebrates 10 years with a look at Seattle’s complicated recent history
Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) is celebrating 10 years at its Lake Union Park home. To mark the occasion, they’re looking back at the past decade of Seattle’s history. KIRO Newsradio caught up with MOHAI director Leonard Garfield for his thoughts about the most significant...
