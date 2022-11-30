ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 14

Biden is a POS
3d ago

This place refuses to accept anyone with a different opinion including the articles written by this site. Free speech is dead in King County.

Reply
11
Troy Jones
3d ago

lol I don't even consider these things to be people any more. anything that can be so easily programmed to have simple knee jerk reactions like "reeee your free speech hurts muh feelings" shouldn't be thought of as human any longer

Reply
5
Kathleen Miedema
3d ago

It's almost impossible to believe what is happening to this state/country. It's a travesty to see fascism has taken hold in the US

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

What UW’s College Football Playoff rankings snub means for Rose Bowl hopes

SEATTLE – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has some explaining to do. In the CFP rankings released on Nov. 22, Washington (then 9-2) landed at No. 13, one spot ahead of Utah (then 8-3). The following Saturday, the Huskies earned an impressive 51-33 road win over Washington State (7-5), while the Utes disposed of 1-11 Colorado with a 63-21 road win of their own.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Oregon St. ends 4-game skid, edging UW Huskies in Pac-12 opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Dzmitry Ryuny had 14 points, Dexter Akanno scored the last three points and Oregon State held off the UW Huskies for a 66-65 win on Thursday night in a Pac-12 Conference opener. Oregon State 66, UW Huskies 65: Box Score. Akanno converted a three-point play...
CORVALLIS, OR
seattlechannel.org

City Inside/Out: Ranked Choice Voting in Seattle

The votes have been certified and it’s official: Seattle will be moving away from a top 2 primary and using a ranked-choice voting system in future city elections. We hear from experts on plans for a successful rollout and whether it’s realistic to implement it by 2025. Guests:
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
SEATTLE, WA
High School Football PRO

Puyallup, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eastside Catholic School football team will have a game with Yelm High School on December 03, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest.com

New crime data shows optimistic outlook for downtown Seattle

Seattle’s ever-rising crime statistics, paired with a depleting police force and a holiday season that is drowning in inflating prices, creates a pretty grim outlook for the city’s near future. But after Mayor Bruce Harrell “sounded like the gung-ho football player he once was” when he announced Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
thestand.org

Big raises in Everett | Send congrats | Medicare Disadvantage

EDITOR’S NOTE — How do wage increases like that sound to you? Get more information about how you can join together with co-workers and negotiate a fair return for your hard work. Or go ahead and contact a union organizer today!. ► From the PS Business Journal —...
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region

After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

The Seattle market where your groceries are always free

SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Is Back from the Brink of Dying?

Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat agrees with Mayor Bruce Harrell. The "crime wave" is finally breaking. And, as a consequence, new stores are opening in the downtown area, a Christmas star shines again on the facade of Macy's former building, the McDonald’s on Pine has "finally emerged from its hardened plywood shell." Westneat describes the criminal activity that dominated Third and Pine as "a scene from a medieval back alley, playing out in the heart of a modern city."
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Seattle sued by former employee for anti-white discrimination

(The Center Square) — A former employee has sued the city of Seattle claiming racial harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment due to his being a white man. Joshua Diemert, who worked as a program intake representative in Seattle’s Department of Human Services from January 2013 to September 2021, is seeking $300,000 in damages and an admission by the city that its treatment of him violated his civil rights.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy