Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
'My Job Depends on Oil' campaign launches in Bakersfield
The campaign, intended to advocate for oil industry jobs in central California, is a response to mounting pressure on the industry to account for recent record-high profits by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties are Being Sued, Current Spills, The Center for Biological Diversity Reported
California – December 2, 2022 – The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Oil Resources yesterday for permitting over a dozen new oil and gas wells in the counties of Los Angeles and Kern, some of which were close to residences and educational facilities.
Private security agencies aid Bakersfield Police Department on patrol
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Private security agencies are helping out the Bakersfield Police Department keep people safe and the city’s quality of life maintained. O&A Security is the newest private security group working to keep Downtown Bakersfield streets safe but in a city council meeting we found out the city and the police department have […]
2022 Midterm Election: Where we are in the ballot counting process and why some outcomes are still unclear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a contentious campaign season, we are now three weeks removed from the midterm election and still waiting for a definitive outcome in our most competitive state Senate race, the Central Valley’s 16th Senate district. Only 245 votes separate Democratic incumbent Melissa Hurtado and Republican David Shepard, with Shepard narrowly holding his […]
Supervisor calls for election report during Board of Supervisors meeting
Things got a little heated when the topic of the mid-term elections was discussed during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, November 29th.
City of Bakersfield sued by conservation groups for diverting Kern River
The City of Bakersfield is being sued by multiple conservation groups for diverting the Kern River for its own benefit and the benefit of multiple water districts.
New revitalization efforts could change the way downtown Bakersfield looks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may notice some new changes to the downtown area in the next coming years with recent efforts being made by the city to revitalize downtown. According to Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, the plan is to revitalize the downtown area’s 18th and 19th streets, starting with improvements between L and N streets. […]
Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race
The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
State oil regulators sued for approving new oil well drilling projects in Southern California
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — California oil regulators face litigation for approving new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, allegedly without conducting analyses to protect public health and the environment. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the California Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM, Thursday for...
LOIS HENRY: Bakersfield sued over 'dewatering' of Kern River
Several public interest groups sued the city of Bakersfield on Wednesday, alleging the city has been derelict in its operation of the Kern River by diverting most of its flows to agriculture and other uses, leaving a dry riverbed through the heart of town. “The river is dry, but not...
Volunteer Center of Kern County taking orders for Holiday Cinnamon Rolls
Last year, the center sold out of 775 dozen cinnamon rolls, so pre-orders this year are highly recommended.
Kern County sheriff’s deputy gets shot in the head and survives
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s an incredible story of survival and bravery, as a Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the head this morning in Rosamond and survived. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the head Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this wasn’t a graze wound. The bullet cleanly entered and exited his […]
Kern County Fire Department announces death of firefighter
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department announced Tuesday afternoon the death of a 61-year-old firefighter. In a news release, KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan said "We are saddened to announce the passing of a Kern County Firefighter. On Sunday, November 27, Kern County Firefighter Mark Schmidt passed away. Mark has been a Firefighter with the Department for the past 17 years. His last duty station was Station 23 in Fellows, CA. Mark was only 61 years old.”
Settlement announced by Tejon Ranch restores terms of 2008 conservation accord
Tejon Ranch Co. has settled a legal dispute stemming from conservation payments the Lebec-based real estate development and agribusiness company had withheld over concerns that environmental groups reneged on a landmark agreement making 90 percent of the company's property off limits to development. The settlement announced Wednesday ends a 2020...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bakersfield. The crash happened close to South Real Rd on White Lane around 9:45 p.m. The crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Commissioner Orders Insurance Companies To Preserve Residential Insurance Coverage Following State Of Emergency Declaration
On Monday, the Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara ordered insurance companies to preserve residential insurance coverage following Governor Gavin Newsom’s Nov. 19 emergency declaration for Los Angeles County, due to recent brush fires like the Route Fire. The Commissioner’s Bulletin shields those policyholders within the wildfire perimeter of the Route Fire and in adjacent ZIP codes ...
Teenager arrested for firearms, resisting arrest following residence search
The Kern County Probation Department arrested a 16-year-old after searching his home on Thursday, December 1st.
Ten Defendants Associated with Nuestra Familia Plead Guilty to Drug Trafficking Offenses in Kings and Tulare Counties
December 1, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Ten defendants arrested as part of Operation Red Reaper have pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. In 2019, Operation Red Reaper was a federal, state, and local law enforcement operation that targeted the criminal...
Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot in Rosamond, Suspect Arrested
Rosamond, Kern County, CA: A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot by a suspect early Friday morning, Dec. 2, during what is normally deemed a routine call… Read more "Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot in Rosamond, Suspect Arrested"
