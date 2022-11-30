ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET

Private security agencies aid Bakersfield Police Department on patrol

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Private security agencies are helping out the Bakersfield Police Department keep people safe and the city’s quality of life maintained. O&A Security is the newest private security group working to keep Downtown Bakersfield streets safe but in a city council meeting we found out the city and the police department have […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2022 Midterm Election: Where we are in the ballot counting process and why some outcomes are still unclear

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a contentious campaign season, we are now three weeks removed from the midterm election and still waiting for a definitive outcome in our most competitive state Senate race, the Central Valley’s 16th Senate district. Only 245 votes separate Democratic incumbent Melissa Hurtado and Republican David Shepard, with Shepard narrowly holding his […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race

The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Bakersfield sued over 'dewatering' of Kern River

Several public interest groups sued the city of Bakersfield on Wednesday, alleging the city has been derelict in its operation of the Kern River by diverting most of its flows to agriculture and other uses, leaving a dry riverbed through the heart of town. “The river is dry, but not...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County sheriff’s deputy gets shot in the head and survives

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s an incredible story of survival and bravery, as a Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the head this morning in Rosamond and survived. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the head Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this wasn’t a graze wound. The bullet cleanly entered and exited his […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Fire Department announces death of firefighter

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department announced Tuesday afternoon the death of a 61-year-old firefighter. In a news release, KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan said "We are saddened to announce the passing of a Kern County Firefighter. On Sunday, November 27, Kern County Firefighter Mark Schmidt passed away. Mark has been a Firefighter with the Department for the past 17 years. His last duty station was Station 23 in Fellows, CA. Mark was only 61 years old.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Settlement announced by Tejon Ranch restores terms of 2008 conservation accord

Tejon Ranch Co. has settled a legal dispute stemming from conservation payments the Lebec-based real estate development and agribusiness company had withheld over concerns that environmental groups reneged on a landmark agreement making 90 percent of the company's property off limits to development. The settlement announced Wednesday ends a 2020...
LEBEC, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Commissioner Orders Insurance Companies To Preserve Residential Insurance Coverage Following State Of Emergency Declaration

On Monday, the Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara ordered insurance companies to preserve residential insurance coverage following Governor Gavin Newsom’s Nov. 19 emergency declaration for Los Angeles County, due to recent brush fires like the Route Fire.  The Commissioner’s Bulletin shields those policyholders within the wildfire perimeter of the Route Fire and in adjacent ZIP codes ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

