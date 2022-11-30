One of the top running backs in the country will play college football for a new school in the 2023 season. Ball State running back Carson Steele announced on Saturday that he will enter the transfer portal. What makes the idea of adding Steele even more enticing for potential suitors is that he’s only a sophomore. Read more... The post Star RB enters college football transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO