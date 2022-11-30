ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man tries to evade officers by swimming away in lagoon: police

By Amber Coakley
 3 days ago

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Officers Tuesday arrested a 53-year-old man with a felony warrant after he tried to escape by swimming away in a Carlsbad lagoon, police said.

Officers responded to Avenida Encinas and Ponto Drive shortly before 10 a.m. after receiving reports that someone was “causing a disturbance,” Carlsbad police said in a news release. Once on scene, police said the man refused to cooperate.

The man, identified as Jeffery Unmacht, walked away and entered the Batiquitos Lagoon, swimming away from officers, police said. After finding Unmacht had a felony warrant out of Orange County for terrorist threats, several agencies were called to help, including California State Park Lifeguards, Carlsbad Fire Department and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter.

Lifeguards trailed Unmacht on paddleboards for about 45 minutes until he got out of the water near Interstate 5 and the La Costa Avenue freeway off-ramp, police said.

Officers took Unmacht into custody, and fire department paramedics evaluated him and took him to a hospital, police said. Following his release, Unmacht is set to be booked for the felony warrant.

