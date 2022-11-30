Speaking at Westfield State University, civil rights attorney Ben Crump pushes for diversity, equity and inclusion

Read full article on original website
Superintendent Monárrez: Proposed charter school not needed
WORCESTER — Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said at Thursday's School Committee meeting the district does not think the proposed Worcester Cultural Academy Charter School is necessary to serve the community. After a team of administrators reviewed the proposed school’s application, Deputy Superintendent Brian Allen laid out several reasons the district was not only concerned about the impact the school may have on the public school district but also why administrators opposed its formation. ...
Harrington Hospital CEO prepares for ‘potential crisis’ following Family Health Center closure
The day before Family Health Center of Worcester announced it would be closing its Southbridge locations, its CEO Louis Brady gave Ed Moore, the CEO of Harrington Hospital a heads up that they were going to close in 90 days. “That’s not a lot of time, if he knew it...
Amherst eyes VFW land on Main St. for potential homeless shelter
AMHERST — At Monday’s meeting, Town Council is scheduled to discuss a potential purchase of a 0.9-acre parcel at 457 Main St. that could be used to build a homeless shelter and supportive housing. There will be a presentation about the idea from Assistant Town Manager David Ziomek...
Westfield Middle School’s new principal promises focus on visibility, trust
WESTFIELD — Westfield School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski has announced that Jesse McMillan of Chesterfield has accepted the position as principal of Westfield Middle School. Czaporowski called him a positive and hard-working person who truly cares about the students and staff that he will serve. “I was impressed with Mr....
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst announces candidacy for Mayor
Springfield City Councilor since 2013, Justin Hurst has decided this Wednesday, that he will be running for Mayor of Springfield.
Chicopee officials select educator to fill vacant School Committee seat
CHICOPEE – An educator and long-term city resident was selected to fill a vacant Ward 3 School Committee seat Tuesday night over a second experienced educator but recent Chicopee resident and a general manager of a landscaping business. The joint City Council and School Committee selected Jason Dout, a...
MassDOT, Amtrak, CSX seek $108 million in rail improvements between Springfield and Worcester
SPRINGFIELD — The state Department of Transportation and rail companies Amtrak and CSX Corp. applied this week for $108 million in federal transportation money to help fund improvements along the 53 miles of railroad between Springfield and Worcester. Once the improvements happen, the plan is to add two daily...
wamc.org
Mental health care reforms in Massachusetts look to address access to treatment, staffing shortages
Healthcare providers in western Massachusetts are optimistic about a new state law to bring about reforms in mental health care. Legislation signed by Governor Charlie Baker last summer aims to remove barriers people encounter when trying to find behavioral health treatment and puts more money into developing a workforce for mental health care, a field with chronic staff shortages.
Cameron Yee accused of buying gun that was found at Springfield double homicide scene
A 21-year-old Vermont man is accused of purchasing a gun that was found less than 24 hours later at a double homicide scene in Springfield, the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont said. Cameron Yee, 21, of South Burlington, was arrested Wednesday and charged with...
Westfield public works deputy turns down offer of department’s top job
WESTFIELD — Less than three weeks after being named Westfield’s new director of public works, Jeffrey Gamelli said he decided to decline the offer. “I decided to not officially accept the director of public works position for personal reasons. I am very happy and appreciate the opportunity to continue to work for the city of Westfield as deputy superintendent of the Water Recovery Division,” Gamelli said on Friday.
Holyoke mayor hopes more vacation days will attract new Public Works superintendent
HOLYOKE — The Ordinance Committee recommended on Tuesday the passage of a proposed ordinance would allow the mayor to offer more vacation time to the next Department of Public Works superintendent. In an email, Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon stated, “The purpose is to allow the mayor to offer...
As Family Health Center closes Southbridge branches, officials fear Harrington Hospital overload
Southbridge Town Councilor Jasmin Rivas’s mother only got a notification about two weeks ago that her dental practice, Family Health Center-Southbridge Family Dental Care, would be closing on Dec. 1. Rivas herself only learned of the closure sooner because Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera reached out and notified...
