ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Speaking at Westfield State University, civil rights attorney Ben Crump pushes for diversity, equity and inclusion

By Jonah Snowden
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Swan reelected president of Greater Springfield NAACP

The Greater Springfield Chapter of the NAACP membership reelected Bishop Talbert W. Swan II to his seventh two-year term as president during its biannual elections held Nov. 29. He was first elected in 2010. The NAACP membership also elected the Rev. Mark A. Baymon Sr. as first vice president, Angela...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

Contentious School Committee Meeting Ends Without Reprimand Of Shiao

Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Regional School Committee, November 29, 2022. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here. Amherst members: Ben Herrington, Chair, Allison McDonald, Jennifer Shiao, Peter Demling, Irv Rhodes. Pelham members: Sarabess Kenney and Margaret Stancer. Leverett member: Craig Cohen. Shutesbury member: Steve Sullivan. Irv Rhodes left early.
AMHERST, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Superintendent Monárrez: Proposed charter school not needed

WORCESTER — Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said at Thursday's School Committee meeting the district does not think the proposed Worcester Cultural Academy Charter School is necessary to serve the community.   After a team of administrators reviewed the proposed school’s application, Deputy Superintendent Brian Allen laid out several reasons the district was not only concerned about the impact the school may have on the public school district but also why administrators opposed its formation.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
wamc.org

Mental health care reforms in Massachusetts look to address access to treatment, staffing shortages

Healthcare providers in western Massachusetts are optimistic about a new state law to bring about reforms in mental health care. Legislation signed by Governor Charlie Baker last summer aims to remove barriers people encounter when trying to find behavioral health treatment and puts more money into developing a workforce for mental health care, a field with chronic staff shortages.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Westfield public works deputy turns down offer of department’s top job

WESTFIELD — Less than three weeks after being named Westfield’s new director of public works, Jeffrey Gamelli said he decided to decline the offer. “I decided to not officially accept the director of public works position for personal reasons. I am very happy and appreciate the opportunity to continue to work for the city of Westfield as deputy superintendent of the Water Recovery Division,” Gamelli said on Friday.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy