Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.
Should St. Louis be a frontrunner to host an NBA expansion team?Jalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Georgia fugitive arrested after replying to sheriff's department 'most wanted' Facebook post: 'How about me'
A man wanted for probation violations was arrested in Georgia after he commented on a Rockdale County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post.
Florida man busted after trying to steal from Walmart filled with cops: 'Bad idea, Brad'
A Florida man referred to as "Brad" was arrested after police say he tried to steal items from a Walmart where 40 deputies were holding an event.
Maryland ex-cop charged with raping woman in custody hit with 50-count indictment revealing 5 total victims
Steven Abreu, fired from Maryland's Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and charged for sexual assault on a woman in custody, faces a new 50-count indictment, including 9 counts of rape.
Arizona secretary of state calls to investigate Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify election
The Arizona secretary of state's office is calling for an investigation and "action" after two Cochise County supervisors refused to certify election results.
FBI met weekly with Big Tech ahead of the 2020 election, agent testifies
An FBI agent testified to Republican attorneys general this week that the FBI held weekly meetings with Big Tech companies in Silicon Valley ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Meet Margaret Smith – The Most Wanted Woman in Texas
We all know the saying: Don't Mess With Texas. That goes triple if you ever run into Margaret Smith - the only woman currently on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted list. Margaret is a very scary woman considered not only armed, but very dangerous. BEWARE OF TEXAS' MOST DANGEROUS WOMAN.
California mom speaks out after losing infant son to RSV complications
Once he tested positive for RSV, William Myers - only a few weeks old - was airlifted to another hospital and intubated. He died just three days later.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their Own
Melissa HighsmithPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) It has been more than 50 years since a woman was kidnapped by her babysitter in Texas. Now, her family says they tracked her down with no help from anything other than a DNA test.
Washington Republican Joe Kent to request recount in race for seat flipped by Democrat
Washington state Republican Joe Kent will request a machine ballot recount after losing to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the 3rd Congressional District House race.
Colorado election officials order recount after Rep. Boebert projected to defeat Dem challenger Adam Frisch
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has ordered a recount of the 3rd Congressional District, where incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert is projected to defeat Democrat Adam Frisch.
Texas DPS intercepts human smuggling attempt, discover 18 illegal immigrants in truck tractor
A Texas DPS trooper pulled over a blue truck tractor in La Salle County last week and discovered 18 illegal immigrants — all from Mexico — packed inside.
Central Texas communities quickly ramped up support for a family fighting a tough battle more than 1,000 miles away from home
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas communities started arranging fundraisers and donations on Thanksgiving Day, hours after hearing a West middle schooler was rushed to a hospital for an infection over 1,000 miles away from home. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled from West to Florida Tuesday to visit...
First on Fox: Herschel Walker, facing new controversy, insists, 'I'm a resident of Georgia'
Facing new scrutiny over whether he's a Georgia resident, GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker tells Fox News, "I'm a resident of Georgia."
'Blatantly unconstitutional': Strict gun control law faces new NRA-backed legal challenge
A federal judge will hear arguments in one of three lawsuits against Oregon's voter-approved gun control measure, which requires a permit to purchase any firearm.
Police: Woman shoots mother in head in Mississippi — also wanted in Texas on murder charge
Natchez Police arrested a Natchez woman when she reportedly shot her mother in the head early Friday morning. They also discovered the daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, has a felony warrant for her arrest in Texas for second-degree murder. The mother, whose name has not been released, is in critical condition...
Republican John Duarte wins House race in California's 13th Congressional District
Republican John Duarte has defeated Democratic nominee Adam Gray in California's 13th Congressional District, a new U.S. House of Representatives district in the Central Valley.
Warnock, Walker head into final stretch as Georgia early voting ends
The Georgia race for senate between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is entering its final stretch as early voting closes.
California reparations proposal could mean $223K per person in payments for Black residents
Gov. Gavin Newsom's California Reparations Task Force is claiming that Black state residents who qualify may be entitled to over $200,000 in payouts over historic discrimination.
Tanker with 8,000 gallons of fuel overturns in Virginia, creating gridlock
A tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel overturned on Route 7 in Northern Virginia early Wednesday morning, causing significant delays.
