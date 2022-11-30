ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate shooting on Hathcox Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers were called to a local hospital around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was shot by a male suspect in the 2000 block of Hathcox Street and taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. His injury is non-life-threatening, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2nd police chase in 2 days on McVay Drive: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who led officers on a car chase Friday night, according to a release from the MPD. Officers tried to stop the man for a traffic violation on Halls Mill Road near McVay Drive at around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 2, but he “led officers on […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police looking for 2 men suspected of burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are looking for assistance in identifying a pair of men they suspect committed a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at approximately 7:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to Wood Spring Suites regarding a vehicle burglary from earlier that day according to police. Police say upon...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Police to crack down on neighborhood speeding

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police will soon be putting together a special traffic detail to address speeding, especially within neighborhoods. This comes after numerous complaints from residents in the area. The city’s neighborhoods are filled with playing children, pedestrians and speed limits that some drivers find hard to obey....
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot on Hathcox Street: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said one person was shot Thursday night. Police said it happened on Hathcox Street at 5:39 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been reported. WKRG News 5 is working to […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Teen accused of stealing jacket, threatening to shoot someone after school

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a teen who they say stole a jacket from a fellow student at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center then threatened to shoot another someone. Officers were called to the center on 1870 Pleasant Ave. around 11:44 a.m. Thursday regarding a potential school threat...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests man on multiple charges after vehicle, foot chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a 37-year-old Mobile man on drug and other charges following a vehicle and foot chase near Dauphin Island Parkway Thursday night. Police said officers attempted a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. Thursday on McVay Drive near DIP but the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. The vehicle chase ended in the 2000 block of Webb Avenue when the driver bailed out and fled on foot, according to MPD. He was quickly caught, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown Mobile businesses prioritizing safety after horrific shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of a horrific shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, surrounding businesses aren’t taking any chances with safety. Police say a gunman opened fire inside Paparazzi nightclub on Dauphin Street, four people were shot. An arrest was made late Wednesday night. 28-year-old...
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Student robbed at gunpoint at college in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person robbed at gunpoint at the Mobile Hall on the Spring Hill College campus Tuesday night, according to SHC Chief Kevin Anderson. Mobile Hall is a residential hall on the SHC campus, according to the school’s website. According to an email sent by Anderson, a Black male wearing a black […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrested for robbery and drug possession after brief vehicle pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man and a woman are charged with possession and robbery after a brief vehicle pursuit with police on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to police. Authorities said they responded to a robbery report at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the 6000 block of San Marino Drive. Upon arrival, authorities say they discovered a known subject had robbed the victim at gunpoint and fled the scene.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Suspect arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left four people injured. Late Wednesday night MPD arrested 28-year-old John McCarroll. McCarroll is charged with four counts of 1st-degree assault. On Saturday officers responded to Paparazzi nightclub at 216 Dauphin St....
WKRG News 5

1 man, 1 juvenile charged with attempted murder for October shootings in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and juvenile are behind bars, charged with attempted murder in connection with two drive-by shootings that happened in October, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Emmenuelu James Moomoogal Salter, 20, was charged with attempted murder, possession of weapon, discharge firearm from a vehicle and missile into a […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Armed & extremely dangerous’ man arrested, charged with 2 counts of attempted murder: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they previously said was “armed and extremely dangerous” after being accused of shooting a man in Citronelle on Nov. 27, according to the jail log. Joshua Skipper, 37, was booked into Metro Jail at around 5:00 p.m. […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

