WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigate shooting on Hathcox Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers were called to a local hospital around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was shot by a male suspect in the 2000 block of Hathcox Street and taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. His injury is non-life-threatening, police said.
2nd police chase in 2 days on McVay Drive: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who led officers on a car chase Friday night, according to a release from the MPD. Officers tried to stop the man for a traffic violation on Halls Mill Road near McVay Drive at around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 2, but he “led officers on […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Police looking for 2 men suspected of burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are looking for assistance in identifying a pair of men they suspect committed a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at approximately 7:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to Wood Spring Suites regarding a vehicle burglary from earlier that day according to police. Police say upon...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Police to crack down on neighborhood speeding
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police will soon be putting together a special traffic detail to address speeding, especially within neighborhoods. This comes after numerous complaints from residents in the area. The city’s neighborhoods are filled with playing children, pedestrians and speed limits that some drivers find hard to obey....
1 shot on Hathcox Street: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said one person was shot Thursday night. Police said it happened on Hathcox Street at 5:39 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been reported. WKRG News 5 is working to […]
1 of 2 suspects arrested in connection to alleged armed home invasion: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested one of two suspects Thursday afternoon in connection to an alleged armed home invasion at the Overlook Villas Apartments on Nov. 19, according to a release from the MPD. Corionne Blackledge, 23, was arrested and charged with first degree burglary on Thursday, Dec. 1. Police said […]
Student allegedly threatens to shoot another after school, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested an 18-year-old Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone after school at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center, according to a release from the MPD. Darien Grace, 18, was arrested and charged with school threat and theft of property. Police were called to 1870 Pleasant […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida state troopers arrest Pensacola man on drug trafficking charges after chase
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A wild scene in Escambia County ends with a man jailed on drug and other charges. After initially stopping, 26-year-old Dymitri Thomas sped off after being pulled over Thursday near State Road 296 and Montgomery Avenue for traffic violations and led Florida state troopers, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen accused of stealing jacket, threatening to shoot someone after school
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a teen who they say stole a jacket from a fellow student at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center then threatened to shoot another someone. Officers were called to the center on 1870 Pleasant Ave. around 11:44 a.m. Thursday regarding a potential school threat...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests man on multiple charges after vehicle, foot chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a 37-year-old Mobile man on drug and other charges following a vehicle and foot chase near Dauphin Island Parkway Thursday night. Police said officers attempted a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. Thursday on McVay Drive near DIP but the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. The vehicle chase ended in the 2000 block of Webb Avenue when the driver bailed out and fled on foot, according to MPD. He was quickly caught, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown Mobile businesses prioritizing safety after horrific shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of a horrific shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, surrounding businesses aren’t taking any chances with safety. Police say a gunman opened fire inside Paparazzi nightclub on Dauphin Street, four people were shot. An arrest was made late Wednesday night. 28-year-old...
WALA-TV FOX10
Spring Hill College students alarmed by campus robbery, point to malfunctioning key cards
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Hill College police on Wednesday continued to investigate a rare holdup on the typically quiet campus, while some students accused the school of a lack of urgency in fixing malfunctioning electronic key cards. The robbery occurred Tuesday night when a man walked through a propped-open...
Student robbed at gunpoint at college in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person robbed at gunpoint at the Mobile Hall on the Spring Hill College campus Tuesday night, according to SHC Chief Kevin Anderson. Mobile Hall is a residential hall on the SHC campus, according to the school’s website. According to an email sent by Anderson, a Black male wearing a black […]
Man allegedly leads police on car & foot chase, arrested with drugs: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who led officers on a car and foot chase late Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. Jackie Ruffin, 37, was arrested and charged with the following: possession of narcotic paraphernalia resisting arrest possession of a controlled substance attempting to elude possession […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrested for robbery and drug possession after brief vehicle pursuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man and a woman are charged with possession and robbery after a brief vehicle pursuit with police on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to police. Authorities said they responded to a robbery report at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the 6000 block of San Marino Drive. Upon arrival, authorities say they discovered a known subject had robbed the victim at gunpoint and fled the scene.
16-year-old arrested for attempting to steal two 4-wheelers: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 16-year-old and transported him to Strickland Youth Center for allegedly trying to steal two 4-wheelers Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. The suspect was not named because he is a minor, but he was charged with theft of property and two counts of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Suspect arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left four people injured. Late Wednesday night MPD arrested 28-year-old John McCarroll. McCarroll is charged with four counts of 1st-degree assault. On Saturday officers responded to Paparazzi nightclub at 216 Dauphin St....
1 man, 1 juvenile charged with attempted murder for October shootings in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and juvenile are behind bars, charged with attempted murder in connection with two drive-by shootings that happened in October, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Emmenuelu James Moomoogal Salter, 20, was charged with attempted murder, possession of weapon, discharge firearm from a vehicle and missile into a […]
utv44.com
Total of 2,200 shots detected since ShotSpotter system in Mobile went live in July
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — ShotSpotter is a system that can pinpoint the location of gun shots using network sensors and software. It's located in different areas of Mobile that's not disclosed to the public. "We are detecting the shots that are being fired, but we are not improving the...
‘Armed & extremely dangerous’ man arrested, charged with 2 counts of attempted murder: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they previously said was “armed and extremely dangerous” after being accused of shooting a man in Citronelle on Nov. 27, according to the jail log. Joshua Skipper, 37, was booked into Metro Jail at around 5:00 p.m. […]
