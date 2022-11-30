MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a 37-year-old Mobile man on drug and other charges following a vehicle and foot chase near Dauphin Island Parkway Thursday night. Police said officers attempted a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. Thursday on McVay Drive near DIP but the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. The vehicle chase ended in the 2000 block of Webb Avenue when the driver bailed out and fled on foot, according to MPD. He was quickly caught, authorities said.

MOBILE, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO