Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' criticism of media not asking him about old desegregation protest photo
Two days after LeBron James criticized the media for not asking him about the Jerry Jones protest photo, the Cowboys owner responded by praising the NBA superstar.
Ex-NBA star Jeremy Lin fined for making 'inappropriate' COVID quarantine comments
Former New York Knicks sensation Jeremy Lin was fined for criticizing COVID quarantine facilities. Lin is playing professional basketball in a Chinese league.
Nets’ Kevin Durant claps back at Charles Barkley saying he’s ‘insecure at times’
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant responded on Twitter to NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley saying Durant is "insecure at times." Durant referred to Barkley as "this clown."
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning takes a shot at current NBA stars who engage in load management
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning had a message for current NBA players that load manage in a recent interview on ESPN. Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal, two of the greatest big men in Heat history, talked about the previous generation paving the way for current players. “No more load management,”...
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
Idaho college murders: Kaylee Goncalves' dad has 'inkling' about victims' 'behavior difference' before attack
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, tells Fox News that he has an 'inkling' about 'some behavior difference' among victims of the Nov. 13 University of Idaho murders.
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped by Mike Pence for 'deeply offensive' stance toward Elon Musk
Former vice president joined "Outnumbered" to discuss Musk's fight for free speech on Twitter and the possible release of information on the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
David Robinson, 'Dog's Most Wanted' star, dead at 50
David Robinson, who pursued fugitives on the run with Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, on 'Dog's Most Wanted,' died Wednesday at the age of 50.
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
Dak Prescott reacts to photo of Jerry Jones at integration protest in Little Rock
Dak Prescott talked to reporters on Thursday about the resurfaced photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being spotted at an integration protest at his high school.
Biden slammed for claiming public didn’t know ‘what the hell a supply chain was’: ‘Insulting Americans’
Critics on Twitter slammed President Biden for suggesting that Americans didn't know what "a supply chain was" just a few years ago before the pandemic.
Idaho murders: FBI profiler says suspect could go to victims' funerals to take 'pleasure' in crimes
The perpetrator of the University of Idaho slayings could attend the victims' memorials to derive enjoyment from thinking that they "got away with the crime," a former FBI agent says.
Third Ohio relative convicted in 2016 murders of 8 members of rival family shot execution-style at their homes
A third Wagner relative was convicted in the 2016 Pike County massacre in Ohio that left eight members of the rival Rhoden family killed in their homes over an alleged custody dispute.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Maryland ex-cop charged with raping woman in custody hit with 50-count indictment revealing 5 total victims
Steven Abreu, fired from Maryland's Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and charged for sexual assault on a woman in custody, faces a new 50-count indictment, including 9 counts of rape.
For Miami lawyer, imprisoned and disbarred decades ago, award caps life of redemption
On a recent morning in Miami federal court, a man prepared to plead guilty to gun and drug charges. The proceedings were unremarkable, the type of hearing that happens every day in Miami — except for one man at the defense table, the moment was nearly three decades in the making.
McConnell takes swipe at Jeffries, calls new Dem leader 'election denier' who made 'attacks' on judiciary
Speaking on the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took shots at incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, calling him an "election denier."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jockey for attention as Prince William, Kate Middleton make history in US
Several royal experts questioned the timing of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries for Netflix. Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a three-day trip to the U.S.
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk will not face a murder charge because he could claim self-defense, reports said.
Texas attorney found dead days after taken down by bar patrons in alleged attempted shooting of ex-girlfriend
A Texas attorney was found dead Wednesday, days after being caught on camera trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend in a bar.
