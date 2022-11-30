Democrat Ken Cooley concedes to Republican Joshua Hoover in CA State Assembly District 7 race, according to Hoover's office

Read full article on original website
Elaine Munoz
3d ago
Thank you, God, for taking down a Democrat out of office whose agenda is against your will. 💯🙏
Reply
18
E J Tarm
3d ago
good bye Marxist Dimocrat!.now close the damn border.give our over populated state a REST
Reply
7
Related
KCRA.com
Democrat Adam Gray concedes to Republican John Duarte in race for California's 3rd Congressional district
Democrat Adam Gray on Friday conceded to Republican John Duarte in the race for California's 13th Congressional district. "After weeks of incredibly hard work by our election workers, the result has become clear," Gray said in a statement. "While I had hoped for a different outcome, I accept the results and have called to congratulate my opponent, John Duarte."
Republican flips Northern California congressional seat
Correction: John Duarte is projected to win the race in California’s 13th Congressional District. Republican nominee John Duarte is projected to win the race in California’s 13th Congressional District, beating his Democratic opponent, state Assemblyman Adam Gray. The Associated Press called the race at 10:06 p.m. Friday. Duarte,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A record number of Latino lawmakers is heading to California’s Capitol after midterm election
Latinos, mostly Democrats, continue to make gains in the Legislature, pushing them closer to equal representation with California’s population. With midterm results finalizing, the Legislature is on track for its largest class of Latinos in history, increasing from 32 to 38 lawmakers. All but four of them are Democrats.
spectrumnews1.com
Assemblywoman Cervantes looks to uplift all Latinos in California
Assembly member Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside, will be the new chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. The lawmaker is a trailblazer in the California Legislature. She is the first open LGBTQ female, first Latina millennial, and first Inland Empire lawmaker to chair the caucus. “Ever since I could remember from...
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ousted California union president demands removal of 42 SEIU board members in new lawsuit
Ousted SEIU Local 1000 President Richard Louis Brown is suing the union and 42 members of its board of directors, claiming they inflicted “mental suffering and irreparable damage” after he was elected to lead the organization. He is seeking $12 million and the removal of the board members....
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Modesto officer back at work after shooting, Ye booted from Twitter, Alex Jones files for bankruptcy
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
What you need to know about potential recounts for close election races
With extremely tight election races, like the 47th State Assembly District, comes the possibility of a recount. Nearly 170,000 ballots cast in the race for the 47th State Assembly, yet only a couple dozen votes separates Christy Holstege and Greg Wallis. "It should be a valid election," said Judith Flaskamper. Palm Desert resident Flaskamper is The post What you need to know about potential recounts for close election races appeared first on KESQ.
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Dec. 2-4
From holiday displays across the region to the California International Marathon to Team USA watch parties, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Central Valley group wants to save oil jobs as California plans to move away from fossil fuels
As California pushes to phase out fossil fuel reliance, a Central Valley business group has launched a campaign to save oil jobs — a move critics called an oil industry publicity stunt. On Thursday, the Central Valley Business Federation launched its “My Job Depends On Oil” public awareness campaign...
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports
December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
Gov. Newsom convenes special session to address high gas prices
(KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom officially convened a special session of the state legislature in the hopes of passing a price gouging penalty against oil companies. The session will begin on Monday when new members are sworn in at the State Capitol. Governor Newsom points to high profits by oil companies between July and September […]
Opinion: Democrats Could Have Kept the House, But the California Party Fell Short
California Democrats are already looking back at 2022 congressional races with the dreaded woulda/coulda/shoulda even with one race too close to call. There were several House races where Democrats fell short — some close enough where a stronger ground game could have made a difference. Running field campaigns are...
Black Californians May Be Owed Over $200,000 In Reparations: Task Force
When only accounting for housing discrimination from 1933 to 1977, a California task force has estimated that over $569 billion in reparations are owed to its Black residents.
California DOJ released gun data accidentally, displayed 'poor judgment' in bungled response, review finds
An independent review has found California's Department of Justice unintentionally released personal information belonging to nearly 200,000 state gun owners.
These propositions are already attempting to make the California ballot in 2024
Votes for the 2022 general election are still being counted but efforts are already underway to get certain measures and constitutional amendments on the 2024 California ballot.
Courthouse News Service
State oil regulators sued for approving new oil well drilling projects in Southern California
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — California oil regulators face litigation for approving new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, allegedly without conducting analyses to protect public health and the environment. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the California Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM, Thursday for...
Comments / 8