California State

KCRA.com

Democrat Adam Gray concedes to Republican John Duarte in race for California's 3rd Congressional district

Democrat Adam Gray on Friday conceded to Republican John Duarte in the race for California's 13th Congressional district. "After weeks of incredibly hard work by our election workers, the result has become clear," Gray said in a statement. "While I had hoped for a different outcome, I accept the results and have called to congratulate my opponent, John Duarte."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Republican flips Northern California congressional seat

Correction: John Duarte is projected to win the race in California’s 13th Congressional District. Republican nominee John Duarte is projected to win the race in California’s 13th Congressional District, beating his Democratic opponent, state Assemblyman Adam Gray. The Associated Press called the race at 10:06 p.m. Friday. Duarte,...
ABC10

A top prison expert on the California 'disaster' and how to salvage it

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. At the end of a year in which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed several bills that would have fundamentally changed how California prisons operate, CalMatters conducted a Q&A with the 2022 recipient of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology, which Stanford University’s Institute of International Studies calls “equivalent to the Nobel in criminology.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Gov. Newsom convenes special session to address high gas prices

(KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom officially convened a special session of the state legislature in the hopes of passing a price gouging penalty against oil companies. The session will begin on Monday when new members are sworn in at the State Capitol. Governor Newsom points to high profits by oil companies between July and September […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
COLORADO STATE
sjvsun.com

Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update

Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

