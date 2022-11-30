Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Democrat Adam Gray concedes to Republican John Duarte in race for California's 3rd Congressional district
Democrat Adam Gray on Friday conceded to Republican John Duarte in the race for California's 13th Congressional district. "After weeks of incredibly hard work by our election workers, the result has become clear," Gray said in a statement. "While I had hoped for a different outcome, I accept the results and have called to congratulate my opponent, John Duarte."
Republican flips Northern California congressional seat
Correction: John Duarte is projected to win the race in California’s 13th Congressional District. Republican nominee John Duarte is projected to win the race in California’s 13th Congressional District, beating his Democratic opponent, state Assemblyman Adam Gray. The Associated Press called the race at 10:06 p.m. Friday. Duarte,...
KCRA.com
Newsom has yet to release details on gas price gouging penalty days before special session
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Less than 72 hours before California lawmakers return to Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom as of Friday night had yet to disclose the details of his proposed gas price gouging penalty at the center of a special legislative session he has called. In response to spiking gas...
A top prison expert on the California 'disaster' and how to salvage it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. At the end of a year in which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed several bills that would have fundamentally changed how California prisons operate, CalMatters conducted a Q&A with the 2022 recipient of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology, which Stanford University’s Institute of International Studies calls “equivalent to the Nobel in criminology.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A record number of Latino lawmakers is heading to California’s Capitol after midterm election
Latinos, mostly Democrats, continue to make gains in the Legislature, pushing them closer to equal representation with California’s population. With midterm results finalizing, the Legislature is on track for its largest class of Latinos in history, increasing from 32 to 38 lawmakers. All but four of them are Democrats.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ousted California union president demands removal of 42 SEIU board members in new lawsuit
Ousted SEIU Local 1000 President Richard Louis Brown is suing the union and 42 members of its board of directors, claiming they inflicted “mental suffering and irreparable damage” after he was elected to lead the organization. He is seeking $12 million and the removal of the board members....
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Dec. 2-4
From holiday displays across the region to the California International Marathon to Team USA watch parties, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento suburb Assembly seat flips Republican after Ken Cooley concedes to Josh Hoover
Sacramento’s eastern suburbs will have Republican representation in the California Assembly after Democratic incumbent Ken Cooley on Tuesday conceded to GOP newcomer Josh Hoover. Hoover, a Republican who served as chief of staff to Rocklin Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, received a concession call from Cooley on Tuesday evening, according to...
KCRA.com
Historic all-female city council elected in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The results are in – women are making history in California after the November election. West Sacramento's city council will be made up of all women for the first time, according to the city. The city council will soon be the only all-female council...
Gov. Newsom convenes special session to address high gas prices
(KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom officially convened a special session of the state legislature in the hopes of passing a price gouging penalty against oil companies. The session will begin on Monday when new members are sworn in at the State Capitol. Governor Newsom points to high profits by oil companies between July and September […]
Environmental advocates, solar workers rally against rooftop solar proposal
SAN DIEGO — A coalition of climate activists and solar workers held a rally Thursday morning to fight back against a proposal they say will hurt the expansion of rooftop solar. "We don't think there should be any cuts to rooftop solar right now. We are not only in...
Gizmodo
California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
Courthouse News Service
State oil regulators sued for approving new oil well drilling projects in Southern California
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — California oil regulators face litigation for approving new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, allegedly without conducting analyses to protect public health and the environment. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the California Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM, Thursday for...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Modesto officer back at work after shooting, Ye booted from Twitter, Alex Jones files for bankruptcy
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Preparing for a chance of rain during the California International Marathon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The chance for rain this weekend comes as theCalifornia International Marathon is expected to draw thousands of people to Sacramento. Event organizers are already setting up for the big race, and they are preparing in case of some rain showers. "We try to do a little...
sjvsun.com
Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update
Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
