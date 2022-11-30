ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Restraining order issued for person who threatened Cosumnes River College last week

By Madisen Keavy
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4FcO_0jRqBGTK00

Questions still swirling after a threat of violence out CRC on lockdown 02:30

SACRAMENTO -- Under the fall colors of changing leaves on a brisk Tuesday, students at Cosumnes River College (CRC) returned for in-person instruction after the Thanksgiving recess with some anxiety.

On Monday, the week of the holiday, the school went on lockdown after a threat of violence toward the campus community. The Los Rios Police Department, responsible for the Los Rios community college campus and the area around it, announced the steps for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the person they say made the threat were complete.

As part of the TRO, the individual identified as a male by the Los Rios Police spokesperson is banned from the CRC campus as part of the actions outlined in the student discipline process.

An email went out to students before they returned to campus Tuesday outlining the available resources, including 24/7 telehealth services offered by TimelyCare and options provided through the Center for Mental Health and Wellness.

The email included details about the incident including that no evidence showed the suspect ever had a weapon on campus at any point.

"The Los Rios Police Department has completed a thorough threat assessment of the individual responsible for the incident, and that assessment indicates no immediate threat to the college community and no track record of violent acts in the individual's past," a sentence from the email sent to students before they returned to campus said.

The threat made by the suspected individual was made at one of the CRC support offices.

The email to students said: "Staff did an excellent job attempting to resolve his issues and de-escalate the situation, but called campus police immediately when he threatened to harm the campus. To be clear, none of the staff saw any evidence of a weapon in his possession."

"I was a little anxious coming onto campus. I think it's pretty safe overall," said Aidan Legarda, a CRC student.

Another student, Sierra Browning, echoed his feelings of uncertainty Tuesday as they returned to campus for the first time since the lockdown.

"A little nervous, if I'm being honest. It was just kind of weird. You hear it happen, but it's weird when it happens at your school," said Browning.

Larry Savidge, the Los Rios police chief, told CBS13 Tuesday that there was added security at the campus and there was no active threat toward CRC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man sentenced 7 years for selling Fentanyl, murder charge legal advisement added

ROSEVILLE — A judge sentenced a Sacramento man to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl with legal advisement for murder attached.According to the Placer Country District Attorney's Office, on Jun. 24, the Lincoln Police Department made contact with 34-year-old Travis Richardson, who the officer knew from previous interactions. As the officer exited the vehicle, Richardson threw multiple plastic baggies filled with a "chalk-like" substance into nearby bushes. The bags contained more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which the District Attorney's office says equates to roughly 20,000 lethal doses.Police also found a digital scale and over $1,900 cash in Richardson's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Man, 60, in grave condition after machete attack in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — A 60-year-old man is in grave condition following a machete attack Monday night in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday.The suspect in the attack was identified as James Hall, 42. He is a white man, approximately 5-foot-5, 170 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Rancho Cordova police said Hall is a transient and is known to frequent Sacramento and Rancho Cordova. He should be considered armed and dangerous.Law enforcement responded to a scene in a residential neighborhood near Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The crime scene spanned nearly a block for several hours leading into Tuesday.As detectives canvassed...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman killed by train in south Sacramento, officials say

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in the south Sacramento area Tuesday night.The collision happened just before 10 p.m. at Gerber and French roads in the Florin area.Sacramento Metro Fire, which had personnel respond to the scene, confirmed the victim was an adult woman. Her identity has not yet been released.At this time, details are very limited.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Idaho murders – live: Moscow police reveal sixth person may have lived at house as crime scene probe wraps up

Moscow Police have revealed for the first time that a sixth person may have also lived in the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in their beds. “Detectives are aware of a sixth person listed on the lease at the residence but do not believe that individual was present during the incident,” the department said in an update on Thursday.The identity of the sixth person has not been released. The shocking revelation comes after authorities previously said only five people were living at the property – victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle,...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court

RANCHO CORDOVA —  The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15.  CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in fatal machete attack in Rancho Cordova has lengthy criminal history

Court records reveal that James Hall, the man accused of killing Rancho Cordova man Timothy Fairall earlier this week with a machete, has a lengthy criminal past. On Monday night, Hall allegedly used a machete to cut Fairall on his head and face while Fairall was riding his eBike. Fairall was placed on life support shortly after the attack and then pronounced dead on Friday. Hall has a series of weapons charges dating back a decade in Sacramento, but his criminal history dates back even longer elsewhere. Court records indicate that in 2001, he was convicted of felony vehicle theft in...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto woman arrested for falsely reporting abduction of child

MODESTO — A woman has been arrested for falsely reporting the abduction of a juvenile.Last night, Modesto Police arrived at a scene in the area of Kerr Avenue and Tenaya Drive to investigate suspicious circumstances of a woman reporting her vehicle stolen from 801 Oakdale Road. Her report also included a claim that the vehicle possibly had a juvenile passenger in the passenger seat when it was stolen.A short time later, police stated that the report filed by the woman had been deemed to be false and there was no threat to the community. On Friday morning, Modesto Police confirmed that they arrested the woman for making false reports.We will update this story as more details are made available.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Convicted stalker walks away from Solano County prison camp

FAIRFIELD --  A 22-year-old convict, sentenced for stalking and a shooting, remained at large Friday after walking away from an inmate work camp in Solano County.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Raul Mejia was discovered missing at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp.Mejia came into CDCR custody in August from Los Angeles County for a sentence of seven years and eight months for stalking, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying. Mejia is described as a man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 186 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Anyone who sees Mejia or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, their local law enforcement, or camp commander Sidney Turner at (707) 425-4878.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

$2.5M to go toward reducing crime in Sacramento's Upper Land Park neighborhood

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city leaders Tuesday night approved spending millions of dollars to reduce crime in the Upper Land Park area where a little girl was murdered last year in a gun battle.Patricia Villarreal has lived in the Seavey Circle public housing project for 20 years -- and she's seen an increase in crime."You don't feel safe here anymore," said.Villarreal added, "it use to be nice. There was a time when you could go to sleep with your doors open, but not anymore."It was one year ago that 7-year-old Isabel Agnes was shot and killed in that complex."She was caught...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Happy to be alive": Modesto cop who lost leg in shootout attack returns to the job

MODESTO -- Officer Michael Rokaitis, who nearly lost his life when shot twice in the line of duty in August 2021, returned to work Monday after more than a year of recovery. The street gang-unit cop prides himself in being an officer for the past eight years in his hometown. The Modesto Police Department feels like family to Rokaitis. He watched his own father serve for 21 years in the same police force growing up.  "I just thought that was the coolest thing, it's exactly what I wanted to do," Rokatis told CBS13.Following in his dad's footsteps has meant to world to...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
119K+
Followers
21K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy