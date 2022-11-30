Restraining order issued for person who threatened Cosumnes River College last week

Questions still swirling after a threat of violence out CRC on lockdown 02:30

SACRAMENTO -- Under the fall colors of changing leaves on a brisk Tuesday, students at Cosumnes River College (CRC) returned for in-person instruction after the Thanksgiving recess with some anxiety.

On Monday, the week of the holiday, the school went on lockdown after a threat of violence toward the campus community. The Los Rios Police Department, responsible for the Los Rios community college campus and the area around it, announced the steps for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the person they say made the threat were complete.

As part of the TRO, the individual identified as a male by the Los Rios Police spokesperson is banned from the CRC campus as part of the actions outlined in the student discipline process.

An email went out to students before they returned to campus Tuesday outlining the available resources, including 24/7 telehealth services offered by TimelyCare and options provided through the Center for Mental Health and Wellness.

The email included details about the incident including that no evidence showed the suspect ever had a weapon on campus at any point.

"The Los Rios Police Department has completed a thorough threat assessment of the individual responsible for the incident, and that assessment indicates no immediate threat to the college community and no track record of violent acts in the individual's past," a sentence from the email sent to students before they returned to campus said.

The threat made by the suspected individual was made at one of the CRC support offices.

The email to students said: "Staff did an excellent job attempting to resolve his issues and de-escalate the situation, but called campus police immediately when he threatened to harm the campus. To be clear, none of the staff saw any evidence of a weapon in his possession."

"I was a little anxious coming onto campus. I think it's pretty safe overall," said Aidan Legarda, a CRC student.

Another student, Sierra Browning, echoed his feelings of uncertainty Tuesday as they returned to campus for the first time since the lockdown.

"A little nervous, if I'm being honest. It was just kind of weird. You hear it happen, but it's weird when it happens at your school," said Browning.

Larry Savidge, the Los Rios police chief, told CBS13 Tuesday that there was added security at the campus and there was no active threat toward CRC.