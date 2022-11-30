High school junior, football player, dies after shooting Tuesday in Monessen

Officials have identified a Monessen High School student who died after being shot Tuesday evening in Monessen.

Amari Altomore, 16, of Monessen died in an area hospital following the shooting at 8:10 p.m. at 649 S. 14th St., Monessen, according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.

Monessen police confirmed Wednesday that the boy died after being flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Evidence found at the scene indicates the boy left the home where he was wounded in the upper abdomen, Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz said.

“We believe he went to a neighbor’s property,” Yuhasz said.

He said Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office detectives are assisting with the investigation.

“We’re still trying to determine what led to it,” he said Wednesday afternoon.

He said investigators were interviewing witnesses and reviewing video from city surveillance cameras in the area. They had not found the gun used in the shooting.

Monessen City School District Superintendent Robert Motte confirmed that a high school student was the victim of the shooting, which prompted a two-hour delay in classes Wednesday morning.

“The two-hour delay schedule we activated was to ensure our faculty and staff is prepared to deal with the event,” Motte said in a statement. “We have contacted the Westmoreland County Intermediate Unit for counseling and support services for our student body at the middle/high school.”

In a letter to the Monessen community later Wednesday, Motte said the district would continue to offer counseling and support services to students and staff “as the school community processes the tragic news and copes with grief.

“A student death is a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress for some students. If you feel your children are having difficulty, we encourage you to discuss their thoughts and feelings to help them work through their grief or concerns.”

Motte suggested that parents monitor their children’s communications “to further assess their potential needs.”

He invited parents to call the middle/high school, at 724-684-7100, to get advice from the guidance department on how to handle their children’s concerns.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will lean on each other as they fondly remember their classmate,” Motte said.

A high school junior, Altomore was a member of the school’s Greyhounds football team.

His coach, Wade Brown, described him as a leader on the field and “a big jolly giant off the field. Everybody loved him. He was a great kid with an infectious smile.

“It’s a sad day for Monessen. It’s just a tragic loss for the community, the team and the school district. You never envision burying one of your players before they even graduate.”