BEND, OR -- A 31-year-old Bend woman is accused of running away from a DUI crash on the north end of town. Bend Police say Jessica Capasso was seen speeding through the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot on Hunnell Road, at about 9 p.m. Thursday. When officers approached her parked car, they say she drove over two parking lot islands before reaching Highway 97. Investigators say she then drove north in the southbound lanes and collided with a Jeep Wrangler that had just turned left onto the highway. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital.

1 DAY AGO