kbnd.com
Horses Escape Pasture During Dispute East of Bend
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Deputies say a dispute east of Bend resulted in more than $50,000 in damage. Brandon Hoff was arrested on numerous charges Thursday night. Investigators say the 32-yeear-old from Bend fought with another man at an Erickson Road property, then crashed his SUV into several parked cars, a shed door and fence. DCSO says a number of horses escaped their pasture, due to the damage. They were later corralled by their owner.
KTVZ
Bend woman’s DUII arrest after wrong-way Hwy. 97 crash adds to city’s record tally for year
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 31-year-old Bend woman was arrested Thursday night and is facing more than a dozen charges after a fleeing, wrong-way drugged-driving crash on Highway 97 at Bend's north end. Officers responded to a report of an apparent DUII driver speeding through the parking lot of...
Bend police reports reveal shock from those who knew Safeway shooter
Interviews spread across hundreds of pages of police reports that followed the deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway this summer detail the shock that washed over the gunman’s family and friends in the days that followed. A cache of investigatory documents released by the Bend Police Department on Thursday...
kbnd.com
Alleged Wrong-Way Driver Arrested After Running From Police
BEND, OR -- A 31-year-old Bend woman is accused of running away from a DUI crash on the north end of town. Bend Police say Jessica Capasso was seen speeding through the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot on Hunnell Road, at about 9 p.m. Thursday. When officers approached her parked car, they say she drove over two parking lot islands before reaching Highway 97. Investigators say she then drove north in the southbound lanes and collided with a Jeep Wrangler that had just turned left onto the highway. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital.
Bend police release video of Safeway mass shooter
A new string of video gathered by Bend police on Aug. 28, the day of the mass shooting at a Safeway, was released Thursday.
kbnd.com
Driver Charged In Deadly Hwy 58 Crash
OAKRIDGE, OR -- State Police have arrested a driver they say is responsible for a crash that killed a five-year-old girl and injured a Sunriver couple. Amber Gonzalez-Riddle, of Portland, was westbound on Highway 58 on the evening of November 20th. Troopers say she crossed into oncoming traffic, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, and hit an SUV driven by a Sunriver woman. The two people in the SUV were pulled from the vehicle before it caught fire, and taken to the hospital.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ PD: Bend woman arrested for DUII after driving over islands, hitting Jeep
A Bend woman was arrested for DUII after police say she drove over two parking lot islands, hit a Jeep Wrangler and then hid in the bushes before being captured with the help of a drone Thursday night. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. Bend Police say officers responded to...
Suspect in 2 Hunnell Road assaults arrested after standoff, trailer raid, bite of K-9 ‘Kim’
A suspect in two assaults in the Hunnell Road homeless encampment area on Sunday was found Monday evening at a trailer in that area and a standoff ensued, ending in the bite of a police K-9 and arrest by SWAT team members, police said. The post Suspect in 2 Hunnell Road assaults arrested after standoff, trailer raid, bite of K-9 ‘Kim’ appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Bend PD Chief: We’re under legal obligation to release Safeway shooting video
The Bend Police Department on Thursday released private surveillance video from their investigation into the Bend Safeway shooting on Aug. 28. A Safeway employee and a customer were both killed before the shooter took his own life. We sat down with Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz to ask him the...
centraloregondaily.com
5 things to know Friday: Bend PD’s role in new camping code
The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
Update: Missing Bend 16-year-old has been found, police say
Bend police said early Tuesday that a missing 16-year-old Bend girl had been found. The post Update: Missing Bend 16-year-old has been found, police say appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man armed with flare gun holds hostage, surrenders after standoff at SW Bend home
A Bend man armed with a flare gun and refusing to leave a southwest Bend home Saturday night also would not let someone else leave, prompting a standoff, SWAT team call-out and the alleged hostage’s escape before the man surrendered to negotiators, police said. The post Bend man armed with flare gun holds hostage, surrenders after standoff at SW Bend home appeared first on KTVZ.
Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team reports it has seized an increased amount of cocaine through their various investigations. The post Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures appeared first on KTVZ.
Man sentenced to 10 years for fatal shooting at Bend nightclub that sparked racial protests
BEND, Ore. — A judge has sentenced a white man to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a nightclub last year in Bend, Oregon. Ian Cranston, 28, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in state prison and three years of parole on five counts, including manslaughter, assault and unlawful use of a deadly weapon, OPB reported.
Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care
After three days of testimony, a Jefferson County judge on Thursday convicted a Madras woman and her adult son on several counts of physically abusing two foster children, a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy placed in their care, District Attorney Steven Leriche said. The post Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care appeared first on KTVZ.
bendmagazine.com
Hiatus Roosevelt Development Debuts in Bend’s Old Mill District
A seven-home development in Bend’s Old Mill District went on sale early October, adding a handful of compact, high-performance, energy-efficient homes to the market. The Hiatus Roosevelt project by Hiatus Homes includes three 900-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath homes with fully finished garages (one with a lofted one-bedroom ADU) and four 1,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath homes homes with detached garages featuring lofted one-bedroom ADUs.
KTVZ
Bob Shaw welcomes our yearly pre-Bend Christmas Parade visit from the one and only Santa!
It was a "ho-ho-ho!" special occasion Friday morning as Bob Shaw of NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise welcomed a VERY special visitor -- Santa! -- to invite one and all to Saturday's Bend Christmas Parade!. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend PD will not enforce new camping code; Officers will be last resort
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘A Christmas miracle’: Missing cat returned to Bend family after 2 months
What do paws, tears and happy reunions have in common?. They were all present at the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) on Wednesday morning, as a Bend family was reunited with a member they hadn’t seen for more than two months. Deirdra Kelleher of Bend wept as she...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Thursday: Deschutes Co. Sheriff on Measure 114
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson, who is also president of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association, has been outspoken about opposing Oregon’s new gun control rule, Measure 114. He sat down with Central Oregon Daily News Wednesday to explain. “If ballot Measure 114 is eventually approved, it’s not going...
