Bend, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kbnd.com

Horses Escape Pasture During Dispute East of Bend

BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Deputies say a dispute east of Bend resulted in more than $50,000 in damage. Brandon Hoff was arrested on numerous charges Thursday night. Investigators say the 32-yeear-old from Bend fought with another man at an Erickson Road property, then crashed his SUV into several parked cars, a shed door and fence. DCSO says a number of horses escaped their pasture, due to the damage. They were later corralled by their owner.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Alleged Wrong-Way Driver Arrested After Running From Police

BEND, OR -- A 31-year-old Bend woman is accused of running away from a DUI crash on the north end of town. Bend Police say Jessica Capasso was seen speeding through the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot on Hunnell Road, at about 9 p.m. Thursday. When officers approached her parked car, they say she drove over two parking lot islands before reaching Highway 97. Investigators say she then drove north in the southbound lanes and collided with a Jeep Wrangler that had just turned left onto the highway. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital.
kbnd.com

Driver Charged In Deadly Hwy 58 Crash

OAKRIDGE, OR -- State Police have arrested a driver they say is responsible for a crash that killed a five-year-old girl and injured a Sunriver couple. Amber Gonzalez-Riddle, of Portland, was westbound on Highway 58 on the evening of November 20th. Troopers say she crossed into oncoming traffic, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, and hit an SUV driven by a Sunriver woman. The two people in the SUV were pulled from the vehicle before it caught fire, and taken to the hospital.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Suspect in 2 Hunnell Road assaults arrested after standoff, trailer raid, bite of K-9 ‘Kim’

A suspect in two assaults in the Hunnell Road homeless encampment area on Sunday was found Monday evening at a trailer in that area and a standoff ensued, ending in the bite of a police K-9 and arrest by SWAT team members, police said. The post Suspect in 2 Hunnell Road assaults arrested after standoff, trailer raid, bite of K-9 ‘Kim’ appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

5 things to know Friday: Bend PD’s role in new camping code

The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man armed with flare gun holds hostage, surrenders after standoff at SW Bend home

A Bend man armed with a flare gun and refusing to leave a southwest Bend home Saturday night also would not let someone else leave, prompting a standoff, SWAT team call-out and the alleged hostage’s escape before the man surrendered to negotiators, police said. The post Bend man armed with flare gun holds hostage, surrenders after standoff at SW Bend home appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care

After three days of testimony, a Jefferson County judge on Thursday convicted a Madras woman and her adult son on several counts of physically abusing two foster children, a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy placed in their care, District Attorney Steven Leriche said. The post Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
bendmagazine.com

Hiatus Roosevelt Development Debuts in Bend’s Old Mill District

A seven-home development in Bend’s Old Mill District went on sale early October, adding a handful of compact, high-performance, energy-efficient homes to the market. The Hiatus Roosevelt project by Hiatus Homes includes three 900-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath homes with fully finished garages (one with a lofted one-bedroom ADU) and four 1,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath homes homes with detached garages featuring lofted one-bedroom ADUs.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Thursday: Deschutes Co. Sheriff on Measure 114

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson, who is also president of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association, has been outspoken about opposing Oregon’s new gun control rule, Measure 114. He sat down with Central Oregon Daily News Wednesday to explain. “If ballot Measure 114 is eventually approved, it’s not going...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

