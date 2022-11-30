ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Elevated fire risk today in five mid-Missouri counties

UPDATE: The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather risk for today and tomorrow for the following mid-Missouri counties: Benton, Camden, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas. The National Weather Service issues a warning of elevated fire weather conditions today for portions of mid-Missouri. The...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going

This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
MISSOURI STATE
921news.com

Deer and Turkey Season Changes for 2023

MDC sets deer and turkey hunting dates and proposed deer regulation changes for 2023-2024 seasons. Some counties will have two new firearms deer-season portions and additional antlerless permits. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently set turkey and deer hunting dates for the 2023-2024 seasons along...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire creates smokey conditions at the Lake of the Ozarks

A natural cover fire at the Lake of the Ozarks creates smokey conditions. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District reported the fire occurred Wednesday in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Highland Shores, just east of the Village of Four Season. The fire department warns that smoldering debris may...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit

Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Study finds Taco Bell as most popular Missouri fast food option

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The golden arches of McDonald’s are not the most popular fast food option in Missouri, according to a recent study. Instead, it’s Taco Bell that Pricelisto said is the most popular option for Missourians. The study came via Google data and search interest...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri flu cases spike; Boone County cases more than double in a week

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior services weekly data released on Friday says Missouri influenza cases are categorized as "very high." Boone County’s cases have more than doubled in the past week. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that Boone County influenza numbers went from 96 to 251 cases within the The post Missouri flu cases spike; Boone County cases more than double in a week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week

(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

