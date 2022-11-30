Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elevated fire risk today in five mid-Missouri counties
UPDATE: The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather risk for today and tomorrow for the following mid-Missouri counties: Benton, Camden, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas. The National Weather Service issues a warning of elevated fire weather conditions today for portions of mid-Missouri. The...
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
How much snow is falling across Kansas?
KSN's Storm Track 3 team is tracking snowfall totals across Kansas and some of the surrounding areas.
abc17news.com
Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going
This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
921news.com
Deer and Turkey Season Changes for 2023
MDC sets deer and turkey hunting dates and proposed deer regulation changes for 2023-2024 seasons. Some counties will have two new firearms deer-season portions and additional antlerless permits. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently set turkey and deer hunting dates for the 2023-2024 seasons along...
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire creates smokey conditions at the Lake of the Ozarks
A natural cover fire at the Lake of the Ozarks creates smokey conditions. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District reported the fire occurred Wednesday in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Highland Shores, just east of the Village of Four Season. The fire department warns that smoldering debris may...
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
Two men drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”
Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri but the most dangerous lake in the United States.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new store in Missouri this week
Getting a new grocery store in town is always a positive event for any community. It gives local shoppers another option for buying food that may be closer to home. It also helps to keep prices competitive. That's why we're excited to let you know that a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store in Missouri this week.
8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit
Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Study finds Taco Bell as most popular Missouri fast food option
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The golden arches of McDonald’s are not the most popular fast food option in Missouri, according to a recent study. Instead, it’s Taco Bell that Pricelisto said is the most popular option for Missourians. The study came via Google data and search interest...
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
Missouri flu cases spike; Boone County cases more than double in a week
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior services weekly data released on Friday says Missouri influenza cases are categorized as "very high." Boone County’s cases have more than doubled in the past week. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that Boone County influenza numbers went from 96 to 251 cases within the The post Missouri flu cases spike; Boone County cases more than double in a week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
kttn.com
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week
(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
