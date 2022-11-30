ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

FOX 61

Suspect in 2021 New Haven murder pleads guilty

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect involved in the 2021 murder of Alessia Mesquita in New Haven has plead guilty on Thursday. Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven Superior Court to charges of Murder and Assault in the First Degree. Under the terms...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hk-now.com

CSP: Detectives Assist NY State Police in Arrest of Westbrook Woman

(December 2, 2022)—On 11/30/22, at approximately 1830 hours, personnel within the New York State Police (Riverside Troop) and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office informed Connecticut State Police, Central District Major Crime Troop F personnel that they hold an active felony arrest warrant for Jacqueline Jewett, DOB 06/15/1965 of 87 McVeagh Road, in Westbrook, CT.
WESTBROOK, CT
NECN

Police Arrest Connecticut Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter

The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has been taken into custody, police said. Waterbury Police arrested Christopher Francisquini Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m. Francisquini has been on the run for two weeks. He's accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini. He was taken into custody...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Christopher Francisquini arrested after two-week manhunt

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. Holiday lights: The lights are shining brightly at Page Park. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's really looking like the holidays in Bristol!. Updated: 17 hours ago. At one...
WATERBURY, CT
milfordmirror.com

CT man charged with raping girl, 14, he met on Snapchat

BRIDGEPORT — Accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl he met on the Internet, police said they asked 21-year-old Kristoff McCalla if he considered himself a rapist. “I guess so,” police said McCalla answered. McCalla, of Whitney Avenue, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Man charged with murder: Suspect was out on special parole

NAUGATUCK — The local man who is the subject of a massive manhunt for the brutal murder of his 11-month-old daughter was on special parole after having been released from state Department of Correction custody just five months ago. It wasn’t Christopher Francisquini’s first time out of prison....
NAUGATUCK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

U.S. Postal employee charged in fight with co-worker in Ledyard

LEDYARD — The local U.S. Post Office was the scene of a brawl between two employees Wednesday morning, police say. One employee, Cekora I. Hill, 30, of Ledyard, was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. Police said several officers responded to the Ledyard Post...
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YAHOO!

Armed carjacking ends in East Hartford with 2 in custody

Dec. 1—EAST HARTFORD — Two suspects were apprehended after police say a vehicle stolen in a Wethersfield armed carjacking was found in East Hartford. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Wethersfield police informed local officers that the stolen vehicle — a white Maserati SUV — had been spotted in town.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

NY, MA focal points in search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New York and Massachusetts have become focal points in the search for a man accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck two weeks ago. The search for Christopher Francisquini now involves multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI more...
NAUGATUCK, CT
YAHOO!

Police investigating two 'untimely' deaths in New London

Nov. 29—Authorities are investigating what they are calling the "untimely" deaths of two adults at a home in New London. A news release from the Attorney General's Office gave no information about the investigation, other than a statement that "there is no current indication that the public is at risk."
NEW LONDON, CT

