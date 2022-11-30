Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Related
Waterbury man charged with stealing pandemic unemployment benefits
Harrington is accused of using real identifying information of people without their prior knowledge to submit fraudulent applications for unemployment assistance. The post Waterbury man charged with stealing pandemic unemployment benefits appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Suspect in 2021 New Haven murder pleads guilty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect involved in the 2021 murder of Alessia Mesquita in New Haven has plead guilty on Thursday. Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven Superior Court to charges of Murder and Assault in the First Degree. Under the terms...
hk-now.com
CSP: Detectives Assist NY State Police in Arrest of Westbrook Woman
(December 2, 2022)—On 11/30/22, at approximately 1830 hours, personnel within the New York State Police (Riverside Troop) and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office informed Connecticut State Police, Central District Major Crime Troop F personnel that they hold an active felony arrest warrant for Jacqueline Jewett, DOB 06/15/1965 of 87 McVeagh Road, in Westbrook, CT.
NECN
Police Arrest Connecticut Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter
The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has been taken into custody, police said. Waterbury Police arrested Christopher Francisquini Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m. Francisquini has been on the run for two weeks. He's accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini. He was taken into custody...
Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
FBI: Naugatuck murder suspect may be "erratic and unpredictable"
Saying that Christopher Francisquini may exhibit “increasingly erratic and unpredictable” behavior, the FBI and Naugatuck police have widened their call for tips as they search for the local man accused of killing his 11 month old daughter Nov. 18.
Eyewitness News
Christopher Francisquini arrested after two-week manhunt
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. Holiday lights: The lights are shining brightly at Page Park. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's really looking like the holidays in Bristol!. Updated: 17 hours ago. At one...
milfordmirror.com
CT man charged with raping girl, 14, he met on Snapchat
BRIDGEPORT — Accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl he met on the Internet, police said they asked 21-year-old Kristoff McCalla if he considered himself a rapist. “I guess so,” police said McCalla answered. McCalla, of Whitney Avenue, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
mycitizensnews.com
Man charged with murder: Suspect was out on special parole
NAUGATUCK — The local man who is the subject of a massive manhunt for the brutal murder of his 11-month-old daughter was on special parole after having been released from state Department of Correction custody just five months ago. It wasn’t Christopher Francisquini’s first time out of prison....
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Officer pleads not guilty to federal charges, released at arraignment
BOSTON – A Fall River Police Officer arrested today in connection with an alleged assault with a baton on a man in Fall River Police custody has pleaded not guilty. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports.
Suspect found on roof during narcotics investigation in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday during an illegal firearms and narcotics investigation.
Journal Inquirer
Hartford man’s call to friend amid gunfire leads to arrest in his killing, warrant shows
HARTFORD — An hour before he was killed, Jose Arriaga called a friend and said someone was shooting at him, according to an arrest warrant. Arriaga, 28, also said who had been shooting at him — and he has the nickname “Juicy,” the warrant said. His...
trumbulltimes.com
U.S. Postal employee charged in fight with co-worker in Ledyard
LEDYARD — The local U.S. Post Office was the scene of a brawl between two employees Wednesday morning, police say. One employee, Cekora I. Hill, 30, of Ledyard, was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. Police said several officers responded to the Ledyard Post...
Connecticut man in prison for nearly 3 decades gets new trial in baby’s killing
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man imprisoned for the past 28 years for a New Haven shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been granted a new trial by a judge, who said prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense and city police failed to pursue other suspects — including one who […]
New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
YAHOO!
Armed carjacking ends in East Hartford with 2 in custody
Dec. 1—EAST HARTFORD — Two suspects were apprehended after police say a vehicle stolen in a Wethersfield armed carjacking was found in East Hartford. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Wethersfield police informed local officers that the stolen vehicle — a white Maserati SUV — had been spotted in town.
Police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar Store in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar Store on New Britain Ave Friday night. West Hartford police said they responded to the report of an armed robbery just after 7:20 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, police learned at least two suspects stole an undisclosed […]
Eyewitness News
NY, MA focal points in search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New York and Massachusetts have become focal points in the search for a man accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck two weeks ago. The search for Christopher Francisquini now involves multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI more...
YAHOO!
Police investigating two 'untimely' deaths in New London
Nov. 29—Authorities are investigating what they are calling the "untimely" deaths of two adults at a home in New London. A news release from the Attorney General's Office gave no information about the investigation, other than a statement that "there is no current indication that the public is at risk."
Bristol woman arrested and charged for scamming public assistance program
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday for stealing $4,581 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Shelby L. Pent, age 29, was arrested by Inspectors on a warrant charging her with Larceny in the First Degree. According to the arrest warrant,...
Comments / 0