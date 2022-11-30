Read full article on original website
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
Augusta, Maine Area Family Looking For Their Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
penbaypilot.com
Christmas by the Sea Weekend 2022 launches in Camden with a celebratory crowd
CAMDEN — Downtown Camden was packed to the gills Friday evening as holiday cheer spilled into the street with an annual holiday parade, and tree-lighting at the head of the harbor. Organized by the Camden Area Business Group, the 36th annual Christmas By the Sea weekend includes the arrival...
foxbangor.com
Realty of Maine welcomes new owners
BANGOR–Realty of Maine is under new ownership. David Sleeper started the company on Main Street in Bangor back in 1999. His daughter Beth Roybal and his daughter-in-law Julie Sleeper were preparing to take over the business when the pandemic hit. Tuesday, the duo officially celebrated their co-ownership of the...
The Hathaway Holiday Lights Display Is Now Open In Veazie
The official start of the 2022 Hathaway Holiday Lights season is underway!. From now until December 25th, the most amazing light show in the area is happening in Veazie. It all happens nightly Dec 1st-9th from 4:30-9:00 and Dec 10th-25 th, from 4:00-9:30. Imagine gazing at over 100,00 Christmas lights? Well, now you can!
wabi.tv
Bangor’s Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In the last 20 years, the Rotary Club of Bangor has hosted the Festival of Lights Parade. It’s only been canceled three times: once for an ice storm, and the last two years because of COVID. This Saturday, the popular community event makes its long-awaited...
Go ‘Camping With Santa’ At Harvey RV In Bangor
How about a Saturday enjoying the holiday spirit in Bangor? How about two Saturdays enjoying the holiday spirit in Bangor?. There is certainly no shortage of things to do in the Greater Bangor area this time of year, but we would like to shout out one in particular!. Harvey RV,...
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Sports Exchange is Rockport’s newest consignment store for recycled equipment, recreation gear
ROCKPORT—A new Midcoast consignment shop has recently popped up as a center for used and new sports equipment and recreational gear. Midcoast Sports Exchange, owned and run by Justin Hovey, is fulfilling a community need. His Route 90 location (534 West Street, Rockport) is centrally located between two Rockport sports hubs: Midcoast Recreation Center and Pitch, a community indoor sports complex, and two school districts, Five Town Community School District and RSU 13.
A Single Family Home In Central Maine For Less Than $100K? Yes!
Recently posted, this new single family home in Madison, Maine is a perfect starter home for you and your people! Listed by Abby Nichols and brokered by Allied Realty this 3 bed and 2 bath cozy home is going for $89,500. It's not easy finding a home under $100k. Yes,...
WGME
Dead River's acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership
BANGOR (BDN) -- Dead River Company has acquired a longtime Bangor-area heating fuel supplier, continuing its pattern of buying smaller, family-owned heating operations in New England. Dead River acquired Maine Energy Company in September for an undisclosed amount, according to Lisa Morrissette, a Dead River spokesperson. Maine Energy has been...
If You’re Looking For Holiday Happenings This Weekend, Check Bangor!
If you're looking to get into the Holiday spirit this weekend, head to Bangor for some free family fun this Saturday!. Kicking off at noon, and going through the rest of the day there will be plenty to do to get you in the mood for Santa and snow!. Santa's...
It’s A Pop-Up Food Truck, Beer & Wine Weekend In Winterport
Eat, drink and be merry all weekend long in Winterport!. Now that winter is almost here, it makes me sad that I can't enjoy all of the incredible food trucks here in the Greater Bangor area, but this weekend, you can sample a couple of my personal favorites. Two of...
foxbangor.com
Bangor’s Festival of Lights will go rain or shine
BANGOR – Bangor Rotary Club members came on the Good Morning Show today to give rundown details on Saturday’s parade. There will be a special float included this year as well, designed by local artist Joe Rizzo. Watch the full video interview for all the details on Saturday’s...
Much Loved Maine Holiday Light Display Will Not Return In 2022
For years, Doctor Zeleniak (AKA Dr. Zee) and his team at Augusta Orthodontics have treated us to a magical Holiday lights display. We're not talking about a couple of strands of lights on the eaves of the building. This is the kind of lights display that would make Clark W. Griswold jealous!
Take a Magical Winter Sleigh Ride With Your Family in Beautiful Belgrade, Maine
Maine is such a wonderful place to live and work isn't it?. Not only are we home to the most beautiful coastline on the planet, but we have the most gorgeous mountain ranges on this side of the Mississippi. In between our majestic shores and breathtaking peaks are dozens of...
Huge Maine Home Selling for Nearly $12 Million Has More Windows Than Microsoft
It's been a hot minute since I went looking for the most expensive home for sale in a Maine town. But, I got the itch again, and here we are (insert shrug emoji here). While I was perusing the interwebs I came across a story about how Bar Harbor, Maine, is quickly becoming one of the most popular and desirable cruise ports on the East Coast.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
Who is Otto the Cat & Why is He/She Helping a Camden Food Pantry?
For the fourth time in three years, a donor who goes by Otto the Cat, is pledging to double donations made to a Camden Area Christian Food Pantry. The short answer to the question of Otto's identity is that no one seems to know. Otto the cat leaves notes on the food pantry's door, signed with a paw print. Whoever Otto really is, he/she is extremely generous and concerned about the well-being of people in the Camden area. On the pantry's website, Otto is quoted as writing the following:
A New Program in Bangor Hopes to Help the Homeless Find Rentals
The Landlord Liason project aims to encourage landlords to rent to people experiencing homelessness through financial and mediator support. Two things in Bangor are certain. First, the city has a huge homeless population and too many of them are facing a winter on the streets. And second, there's a housing shortage and that's contributing to a hike in the cost of rent and making it impossible for people experiencing homelessness to find a place to live. But, in addition to the financial challenges for potential renters, landlords are often reluctant to rent to these folks for a variety of reasons, including possible drug use, and damage caused by people with mental health issues.
