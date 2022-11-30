Read full article on original website
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
KSLA
Man charged in connection to officer-involved shooting in Shreveport subdivision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 14, 2022. Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, is the suspect in the incident that took place in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision. Officials say Anthony’s father reported that his son took weapons from their home and pointed a handgun at officers when they arrived.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal crash
A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ. Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal …. A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ...
cenlanow.com
2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
KSLA
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
KTBS
Shots fired in Minden led to school lockdowns
MINDEN, La. - Shots fired near the area of Talton Street in Minden led to schools being locked down in the immediate area Tuesday afternoon. Minden police said a search of the area led to the discovery of a vehicle suspected to be involved. The occupants initially got away, but two were eventually captured.
KSLA
Man pleads guilty to ‘19 shooting that left woman dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood back in 2019. On Nov. 28, Ricky Dewayne Waffer, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court after fatally shooting 25-year-old Princess Cooper in 2019, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
KSLA
Gunshots lead to school lockdowns in Minden; 2 arrested for suspected involvement
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Gunshots were heard in broad daylight in Minden, leading to the schools in the area to lock down. On Nov. 29, a Minden Police Department (MPD) lieutenant heard several shots being fired near the area of Talton Street. The schools in the area were placed on lockdown.
KSLA
Police find evidence of a rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A car struck a utility pole in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police suspect the vehicle was abandoned after having been involving in a rolling shootout. Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 6:35 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. “No victims to report. No...
KSLA
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two males are in custody after around 20 vehicles were stolen from an auto auction in Greenwood overnight. On Nov. 30 around 6:45 a.m., officers were called out to the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction in the 8000 block of Greenwood Road about a theft of multiple vehicles. The Greenwood Police Department says surveillance video of the auction shows that around 1:20 a.m., a black car rammed the gate and got into the facility. Police say about 20 vehicles were stolen.
KTBS
Mysterious Shreveport shooting investigation underway
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police responded to a shooting call on Hollywood Avenue just west of Jewella Avenue at 6:35 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found a red Dodge Charger crashed into a light pole. Blood was found inside the car. However, the person who was shot and driving...
Shreveport Homicide Suspects Sought by Police
On November 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 4300 block of Linwood reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The Shreveport Fire Department transported the victim to a local area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Detectives with the...
KSLA
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
KTBS
Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: SPD says Glock switch is ‘most dangerous’ weapon on city’s streets right now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Glock pistol rigged to fire like a machine gun... it’s a firearm that Shreveport Police calls the most dangerous weapon on the city’s streets right now. On shooting scenes over the past two years, SPD says they’ve found evidence of the illegal weapon...
WATCH: Heartfelt surprise for 8-year-old after losing mother
The holiday season is all about showing people you care, and they are not alone. Cares Krewe surprises widowed father's 8-year-old son with a birthday party from Surge Entertainment.
East Texas man arrested in connection to shooting of woman, child
UPDATE (11/29) – The Marshall Police Department announced the arrest of 43-year-old Dameion Deon Redd in connection to a shooting that injured a woman and child on Monday. Police responded to the scene at the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard just after midnight on Monday where they found two gunshot victims: a woman […]
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KSLA
State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — State charges have been dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers who lost their jobs after being indicted in Caddo District Court in connection with the arrests of two men at the end of a high-speed chase. They were indicted in connection with an alleged incidence...
