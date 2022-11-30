ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man charged in connection to officer-involved shooting in Shreveport subdivision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 14, 2022. Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, is the suspect in the incident that took place in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision. Officials say Anthony’s father reported that his son took weapons from their home and pointed a handgun at officers when they arrived.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal crash

A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ. Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal …. A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing

Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shots fired in Minden led to school lockdowns

MINDEN, La. - Shots fired near the area of Talton Street in Minden led to schools being locked down in the immediate area Tuesday afternoon. Minden police said a search of the area led to the discovery of a vehicle suspected to be involved. The occupants initially got away, but two were eventually captured.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Man pleads guilty to ‘19 shooting that left woman dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood back in 2019. On Nov. 28, Ricky Dewayne Waffer, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court after fatally shooting 25-year-old Princess Cooper in 2019, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Police find evidence of a rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A car struck a utility pole in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police suspect the vehicle was abandoned after having been involving in a rolling shootout. Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 6:35 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. “No victims to report. No...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two males are in custody after around 20 vehicles were stolen from an auto auction in Greenwood overnight. On Nov. 30 around 6:45 a.m., officers were called out to the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction in the 8000 block of Greenwood Road about a theft of multiple vehicles. The Greenwood Police Department says surveillance video of the auction shows that around 1:20 a.m., a black car rammed the gate and got into the facility. Police say about 20 vehicles were stolen.
GREENWOOD, LA
KTBS

Mysterious Shreveport shooting investigation underway

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police responded to a shooting call on Hollywood Avenue just west of Jewella Avenue at 6:35 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found a red Dodge Charger crashed into a light pole. Blood was found inside the car. However, the person who was shot and driving...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Homicide Suspects Sought by Police

On November 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 4300 block of Linwood reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The Shreveport Fire Department transported the victim to a local area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Detectives with the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Young man killed in wreck near Vivian

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
VIVIAN, LA
KTBS

Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought

BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — State charges have been dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers who lost their jobs after being indicted in Caddo District Court in connection with the arrests of two men at the end of a high-speed chase. They were indicted in connection with an alleged incidence...
SHREVEPORT, LA

