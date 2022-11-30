ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

Takeaways from No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball dramatic win over No. 16 Illinois

In the first Big Ten men’s basketball game of the 2022-23 season, No. 22 Maryland started off with a bang, winning its eighth straight game to start the season in a 71-66 victory over No. 16 Illinois. Not only did Friday mark the Terps’ first win over a ranked opponent and begin their conference campaign on the right note, it also provided some legitimacy to Maryland’s ranking and proved that it has the potential to compete with the top teams in the league in year one under Kevin Willard.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Nebraska preview

No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball will host Nebraska in a Big Ten clash at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland. Tipoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on Big Ten Plus. The Terps (7-2) are coming off an invigorating 74-72 victory over No....
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

How to watch No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 16 Illinois

No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball improved to 7-0 with a blow out of Louisville on the road Tuesday, and optimism surrounding the program in year one under Kevin Willard continued to grow. Friday night, the Terps will get a chance to demonstrate just how ready for the spotlight they are for in a huge home matchup with No. 16 Illinois.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams is on the Kevin Willard bandwagon

Gary Williams has been one of Kevin Willard's go-to guys since he arrived at Maryland. The Terps' first-year basketball quickly built a relationship with the Hall of Fame former Maryland coach. "Coach Williams has been phenomenal, Willard said before the season. He knows everything that goes on in this town....
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

A quick apology to start for my absence on the site and the radio show, as well as the lack of a podcast for a couple of weeks. My wife and kids (and parents) got Covid last week and then I somehow managed to get it a week later than everyone else. It has not been fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland DB becomes latest Terrapins to opt for transfer portal

Maryland is just one of many programs to experience a rash of players hitting the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, and another Terrapin defender has elected to head to the portal as of Thursday. This time, the player is Shane Mosley, a former 3-star prospect out...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland DL announces intent to enter transfer portal

Maryland senior defensive lineman Austin Fontaine has decided to leave the program and enter the NCAA transfer portal. Fontaine announced his decision to leave the Maryland football program on Thursday morning, waiving his final season with the Terps and entering the portal as a grad transfer. As the regular season...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Baseball’s 2023 Schedule Revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Dan McDonnell and the University of Louisville baseball program have released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. Louisville’s 2023 slate gets underway on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell at Jim Patterson Stadium, the first of 34 scheduled home games for the Cardinals this spring. Louisville will open the 2023 season at home for just the fifth time in Dan McDonnell’s 17 seasons at the helm of the program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

IMS Radio: Kevin Willard's on Fire | Football Transfer Frenzy | Walt Williams Talks Terps Basketball

It's the busiest time in a while at Maryland, which has seen Kevin Willard and the basketball team get off to an amazing start, and the football program undergoing a large number of announcements following the regular-season finale. Can Willard's team keep this up? Plus, Maryland basketball legend and courtside radio analyst Walt Williams joins the show. What does The Wizard think about what he's seen? Is there cause for concern with all of the football departures?
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dhsthebuzz.org

First Montgomery County Cheerleading Team Wins State Title

On Nov. 12, the varsity cheerleading team put on “The Greatest Show” and won first place at the 2022 Maryland 2A Cheerleading State Championship, making history as the first team from a Montgomery County public school to win the competition. This was the moment the cheerleaders, coaches, parents and the community had been waiting for all year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wccsradio.com

HARLON HILL FINALISTS REVEALED, SHEPHERD’S BAGENT GETS LONE PSAC NOD

Earlier this morning, the Little Rock Touchdown, in conjunction with the Great American Conference, announced its finalists for this year’s Harlon Hill Award and one PSAC player was selected. The PSAC announced that Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent was named one of nine finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, recognizing...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV

