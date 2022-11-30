Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball narrowly defeats No. 16 Illinois, 71-66
In its biggest home game since the 2019-20 season, No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball and No. 16 Illinois were deadlocked in a battle down to the wire. The Terps had controlled much of the game — leading for the majority — but the Fighting Illini refused to dissipate.
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball dramatic win over No. 16 Illinois
In the first Big Ten men’s basketball game of the 2022-23 season, No. 22 Maryland started off with a bang, winning its eighth straight game to start the season in a 71-66 victory over No. 16 Illinois. Not only did Friday mark the Terps’ first win over a ranked opponent and begin their conference campaign on the right note, it also provided some legitimacy to Maryland’s ranking and proved that it has the potential to compete with the top teams in the league in year one under Kevin Willard.
LIVE! Illinois tips off B1G play with Top 25 showdown at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCIA) — The Big Ten season is upon us, even if only for two games. No. 16 Illinois tips off its conference schedule Friday night visiting No. 22 Maryland in a Top 25 showdown in front of a sold out student center at Xfinity Center. The Illini (6-1) are playing their first […]
testudotimes.com
No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Nebraska preview
No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball will host Nebraska in a Big Ten clash at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland. Tipoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on Big Ten Plus. The Terps (7-2) are coming off an invigorating 74-72 victory over No....
testudotimes.com
How to watch No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 16 Illinois
No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball improved to 7-0 with a blow out of Louisville on the road Tuesday, and optimism surrounding the program in year one under Kevin Willard continued to grow. Friday night, the Terps will get a chance to demonstrate just how ready for the spotlight they are for in a huge home matchup with No. 16 Illinois.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams is on the Kevin Willard bandwagon
Gary Williams has been one of Kevin Willard's go-to guys since he arrived at Maryland. The Terps' first-year basketball quickly built a relationship with the Hall of Fame former Maryland coach. "Coach Williams has been phenomenal, Willard said before the season. He knows everything that goes on in this town....
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
A quick apology to start for my absence on the site and the radio show, as well as the lack of a podcast for a couple of weeks. My wife and kids (and parents) got Covid last week and then I somehow managed to get it a week later than everyone else. It has not been fun.
testudotimes.com
Diamond Miller’s buzzer-beater knocks off No. 7 Notre Dame, 74-72
When it looked like one team would pull away, the other one punched right back. All night, it was a back-and-forth contest, just like a top-20 matchup should be. But the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins delivered the final blow. Diamond Miller, already with 29 points and 12 boards, put the...
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland DB becomes latest Terrapins to opt for transfer portal
Maryland is just one of many programs to experience a rash of players hitting the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, and another Terrapin defender has elected to head to the portal as of Thursday. This time, the player is Shane Mosley, a former 3-star prospect out...
wdrb.com
Louisville volleyball begins quest for second straight Final Four in NCAA opener tonight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville volleyball team begins NCAA Tournament play Friday night as the No. 2 overall seed with the goal of reaching a second consecutive Final Four – and they wouldn’t have to leave town to do it. The Cardinals (26-2) will...
testudotimes.com
Maryland freshman guard Bri McDaniel’s Chicago roots molded early-season success
Fewer than six minutes into the first quarter, Maryland freshman guard Bri McDaniel headed to the scorers’ table at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, in the season opener versus George Mason. Standing at the top of the key, McDaniel used an explosive first step to get her defender on...
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland DL announces intent to enter transfer portal
Maryland senior defensive lineman Austin Fontaine has decided to leave the program and enter the NCAA transfer portal. Fontaine announced his decision to leave the Maryland football program on Thursday morning, waiving his final season with the Terps and entering the portal as a grad transfer. As the regular season...
Louisville 2023 recruiting class sits inside Top 20 as early signing period approaches
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 15 and sits among the nation's top 20. The group is ranked No. 18 nationally and fourth in the ACC by the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Five-star target...
247Sports
Maryland Football: A surprising portal entry makes it eight outgoing Terps transfers
Maryland football just saw its first big transfer portal departure of the postseason. Sophomore C.J. Dippre, a promising tight end who might have been a key piece in the Terps offense next year, announced on Wednesday that he's entering the portal. "I would like to thank the University of Maryland...
Louisville Baseball’s 2023 Schedule Revealed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Dan McDonnell and the University of Louisville baseball program have released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. Louisville’s 2023 slate gets underway on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell at Jim Patterson Stadium, the first of 34 scheduled home games for the Cardinals this spring. Louisville will open the 2023 season at home for just the fifth time in Dan McDonnell’s 17 seasons at the helm of the program.
wcbi.com
Louisville looks to improve to 11-0 in state championship games on Saturday
Louisville is 10-0 in state championships. The Wildcats will have a chance to make it 11-0 on Saturday. Full preview:
territorysupply.com
12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky
As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
247Sports
IMS Radio: Kevin Willard's on Fire | Football Transfer Frenzy | Walt Williams Talks Terps Basketball
It's the busiest time in a while at Maryland, which has seen Kevin Willard and the basketball team get off to an amazing start, and the football program undergoing a large number of announcements following the regular-season finale. Can Willard's team keep this up? Plus, Maryland basketball legend and courtside radio analyst Walt Williams joins the show. What does The Wizard think about what he's seen? Is there cause for concern with all of the football departures?
dhsthebuzz.org
First Montgomery County Cheerleading Team Wins State Title
On Nov. 12, the varsity cheerleading team put on “The Greatest Show” and won first place at the 2022 Maryland 2A Cheerleading State Championship, making history as the first team from a Montgomery County public school to win the competition. This was the moment the cheerleaders, coaches, parents and the community had been waiting for all year.
wccsradio.com
HARLON HILL FINALISTS REVEALED, SHEPHERD’S BAGENT GETS LONE PSAC NOD
Earlier this morning, the Little Rock Touchdown, in conjunction with the Great American Conference, announced its finalists for this year’s Harlon Hill Award and one PSAC player was selected. The PSAC announced that Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent was named one of nine finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, recognizing...
