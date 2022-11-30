Read full article on original website
First witnesses testify in Pierce County sheriff's trial
TACOMA, Wash. — The first witnesses took the stand Thursday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that a Black newspaper carrier threatened to kill him in January 2021. He retracted those statements when police arrived.
Prosecutor: Flood of mentally ill inmates stuck in local jails is a ‘public safety crisis’
SEATTLE — King County records show that in the last four years, judges have released dozens of mentally ill defendants charged with felonies because they waited too long in jail for court-ordered mental health treatment. In Washington, state law requires defendants deemed so mentally ill they can’t understand the...
Seattle Police arrest man accused of attempted rape while out on DOC work release
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted rape and robbery he allegedly committed while he was still in the custody of the Department of Corrections (DOC) under a work release program. On Aug. 30, officials say 31-year-old Jordan Alexander escaped his DOC work release...
27 horses seized from Graham property in animal cruelty investigation
GRAHAM, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating an animal cruelty situation in Graham. Deputies say they assisted animal control officers with serving a search warrant on a property near Graham-Kapowsin High School on Monday. The warrant stemmed from an animal cruelty investigation that was launched following a complaint about the treatment of the horses on the property.
Police searching for suspect in killing of Puyallup barbershop owner
PUYALLUP, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, just after 5 p.m., a Puyallup barber was giving a haircut to an eight-year-old boy at the JQ Barber Shop on East Stewart Avenue, when he was shot and killed by a man who entered the store. “The barbershop owner had been shot...
At least 2 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Roy, sheriff’s department says
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Roy. Deputies said a 51-year-old man was found dead at a home Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., along with his son’s 24-year-old girlfriend. The son, also 24 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
State says Sheriff Ed Troyer texted their potential witness during pre-trial
TACOMA, Wash. - Opening statements in the high-profile criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer could start as early as Wednesday. Jury selection continued Tuesday in the case at Pierce County District Court. Representatives with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office raised concern about Troyer contacting a potential witness...
Gig Harbor burglaries linked to thefts in King, Kitsap counties, police say
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who they said committed multiple burglaries in the Gig Harbor North neighborhood early on Tuesday morning. The suspects have also been linked to other burglaries in western Washington. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department, two people entered three separate...
Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner
SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
Jury selection for trial against Pierce County sheriff began Monday
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer appeared in a courtroom for the first time on Monday as the jury selection process resumed. Troyer faces two criminal charges for an incident where he allegedly accused a Black newspaper carrier of trying to kill him on the phone with 911, but retracted those statements when police arrived at the scene.
Centralia Man Convicted of Theft Charged With Escape After Allegedly Failing to Report to Lewis County Jail
A Centralia man convicted on a theft charge in September now faces a felony escape charge after he allegedly failed to report to the Lewis County Jail to serve his sentence. The defendant, Daniel Joseph Widders, 36, was initially charged with second-degree theft in May for a September 2021 incident where Widders’s business, Widders Lawn Maintenance, took a $1,000 deposit for a job that Widders never completed.
State Auditor ‘disappointed’ in progress made after Pierce County Housing Authority embezzlement
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state auditor said she is “disappointed” more progress hasn’t been made in creating financial safeguards at the Pierce County Housing Authority since its $7 million embezzlement scandal two years ago, according to an accountability audit released Thursday. Cova Campbell, Pierce...
Vigil grows as friends remember Jose Velez who was shot and killed in his Puyallup barbershop Wednesday
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A vigil was held outside of JQ’s Barbershop in Puyallup where the owner of the barbershop, Jose Velez, was killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Puyallup police are still looking for the suspect in this shooting. Customers, friends and owners of neighboring businesses came to leave...
Road rage shootings on the rise around western Washington, data shows
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The suspect in the latest western Washington road rage shooting, that injured an 11-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jadan Maurice Davis-Gunn, 19, faces three counts of assault in the first degree and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Seattle police arrest man after November domestic violence incident and shooting
Seattle police detectives have arrested a man after he allegedly shot at police in November while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her.
Campfire behind a business | Fire blotter
CPR: 1:44 p.m. (Auburn). Responding to an unresponsive woman at her home, firefighters and King County Medic One discovered that family members had begun cardiopulmonary resuscitation under the guidance of Valley Communications Center. Firefighters and paramedics continued those resuscitation efforts, regaining a pulse and stabilizing the woman before Medic One transported her to a local hospital.
Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide
MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
Man killed after carjacking semi-truck in Thurston County identified
A man who carjacked a semitruck in Thurston County on Nov. 18 and later crashed the vehicle on Interstate 5, has been identified. Neil A. Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, British Columbia, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. About 2 p.m....
Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide
Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
