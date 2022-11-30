ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

KING 5

First witnesses testify in Pierce County sheriff's trial

TACOMA, Wash. — The first witnesses took the stand Thursday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that a Black newspaper carrier threatened to kill him in January 2021. He retracted those statements when police arrived.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

27 horses seized from Graham property in animal cruelty investigation

GRAHAM, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating an animal cruelty situation in Graham. Deputies say they assisted animal control officers with serving a search warrant on a property near Graham-Kapowsin High School on Monday. The warrant stemmed from an animal cruelty investigation that was launched following a complaint about the treatment of the horses on the property.
GRAHAM, WA
q13fox.com

State says Sheriff Ed Troyer texted their potential witness during pre-trial

TACOMA, Wash. - Opening statements in the high-profile criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer could start as early as Wednesday. Jury selection continued Tuesday in the case at Pierce County District Court. Representatives with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office raised concern about Troyer contacting a potential witness...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner

SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Jury selection for trial against Pierce County sheriff began Monday

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer appeared in a courtroom for the first time on Monday as the jury selection process resumed. Troyer faces two criminal charges for an incident where he allegedly accused a Black newspaper carrier of trying to kill him on the phone with 911, but retracted those statements when police arrived at the scene.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Convicted of Theft Charged With Escape After Allegedly Failing to Report to Lewis County Jail

A Centralia man convicted on a theft charge in September now faces a felony escape charge after he allegedly failed to report to the Lewis County Jail to serve his sentence. The defendant, Daniel Joseph Widders, 36, was initially charged with second-degree theft in May for a September 2021 incident where Widders’s business, Widders Lawn Maintenance, took a $1,000 deposit for a job that Widders never completed.
CENTRALIA, WA
KING 5

Road rage shootings on the rise around western Washington, data shows

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The suspect in the latest western Washington road rage shooting, that injured an 11-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jadan Maurice Davis-Gunn, 19, faces three counts of assault in the first degree and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
TACOMA, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Campfire behind a business | Fire blotter

CPR: 1:44 p.m. (Auburn). Responding to an unresponsive woman at her home, firefighters and King County Medic One discovered that family members had begun cardiopulmonary resuscitation under the guidance of Valley Communications Center. Firefighters and paramedics continued those resuscitation efforts, regaining a pulse and stabilizing the woman before Medic One transported her to a local hospital.
AUBURN, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide

MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide

Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

KING 5

