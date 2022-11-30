US 30 may be closed for several hours in Astoria due to a crash

So, welcome to the official first day of winter! Well, even the beaches got a dusting of snow this morning and the Coast Range saw between 8-12” of the snow overnight and today causing some driving issues across the passes. We saw more showers in the afternoon today that brought a dusting of snow from Astoria south into Newport along the beaches as a low pressure area west of Astoria moved southward. Tonight, we will see more rainshowers, and low level snow, but as warmer air gets pushed in, freezing rain is possible in some areas as the low temperature at the surface is forecasted to be around 31 degrees. Winds this evening westerly 4-8, and the snow level, which had climbed to around 1000’ this afternoon, will be around 800’ again tonight. There is still a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10PM for more accumulating snow in the Coast Range, maybe another 1-3”. The good news is the activity should start to ease in the early morning hours.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO