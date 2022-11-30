ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

US 30 may be closed for several hours in Astoria due to a crash

The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VXef_0jRq9F7c00

ODOT: Valley, No. Coast: US 30 may be closed for several hours in Astoria due to a crash. Please use caution, watch for a detour and slow down or move over for emergency responders. More Info Here

oregontoday.net

ODOT: Valley, No. Coast, Dec. 2

U.S. 30 will remain closed about 20 miles east of Astoria until landslide repairs can make the highway safe to open at least one lane with flaggers. We have no estimated time for reopening a lane, but it may be over the weekend. Work will continue through the weekend if necessary to reopen the highway as soon as it is safe. If you plan to travel between the Portland Metro Area and the Northern Oregon Coast in the next few days, including this weekend, U.S. 26 is the best alternative. Please do not use your GPS to detour on less developed roads. This can be dangerous for you, especially in these severe weather conditions. More info available on TripCheck.
ASTORIA, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

New Details: U.S. 30 closed for landslide repair 20 miles east of Astoria

Update: US 30 will remain closed Thursday, Dec. 1, and possibly longer while crews clear landslide debris and make temporary repairs to the highway. We don't have an estimate of when we can reopen the highway, so please use an alternate route if you travel between the Portland area and the north coast the next few days. US 26 is the best alternative, and OR 47 and 202 are options...
ASTORIA, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Update: Work continues on U.S. 30 landslide through weekend

U.S. 30 will remain closed into this weekend, about 20 miles east of Astoria, until landslide repairs can make the highway safe enough to reopen at least one lane of travel with flaggers. We still have no estimated time for reopening a single lane but will continue work through the weekend until we can open a lane to flag traffic through. Once one lane is open, expect delays and watch for flaggers. ...
ASTORIA, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Landslide may keep U.S. 30 closed into this weekend

U.S. 30 will remain closed about 20 miles east of Astoria until landslide repairs can make the highway safe enough to reopen at least one lane of travel with flaggers. Our first goal is to make the area safe enough to reopen one lane while work continues on lanes closer to the hillside. We have no estimated time for reopening a single lane, but expect it will be no sooner than Friday, Dec. 2. ...
ASTORIA, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Landslide closes Hwy 30 at mile point 74, about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie

Highway 30 is closed at mile point 74, about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide that occurred Tuesday night. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports the highway will be closed until crews can clear the debris and make sure the location is safe to reopen. There is no estimate on when the highway can reopen. ODOT is encouraging drivers to use an alternate route.
ASTORIA, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Remembering the ‘Great Coastal Gale of 2007’

December 3rd marks the 15th anniversary of the windstorm referred to as the “Great Coastal Gale of 2007”, which had a major impact on residents and visitors to Cannon Beach and the north Oregon coast. This windstorm was the last in a series of 3 powerful Pacific storms in as many days that affected Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in early December of 2007. The storm produced an extremely long-duration wind event with hurricane-force wind gusts of over 135 mph on parts of the Washington coast; with gusts of 129 mph recorded at Bay City (on the east shore of...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Fatal Hit and Run: Bicycle rider dies in traffic crash

Astoria Police are seeking help in identifying the driver in a fatal hit and run traffic crash. Astoria Police responded to a report of a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 11 W. Marine Drive at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29. The cyclist was deceased upon the officers arrival, according to investigators. The identity of the victim had not been released as of early Wednesday...
kptv.com

Landslide, semi-truck crash closes Hwy 30 west of Clatskanie

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning due to a landslide and semi-truck crash. The landslide and crash occurred at milepost 74, about 12 miles west of Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes. ODOT says...
CLATSKANIE, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach History Center hosts Doug Kenck-Crispin’s talk on Oregon’s WWII Experience

Join us for a free meeting of the Museum’s membership on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 4 p.m. as we do a brief overview of the past year at the museum, and afterwards, don’t miss a talk on Oregon’s WWII experience from Kick Ass Oregon History’s own, Doug Kenck-Crispin. Originally from Spokane, Doug came with his family in 1982 and settled in North Portland. He graduated from Lincoln High School. After walking the Earth like Caine for a decade and a half, he earned his...
CANNON BEACH, OR
opb.org

‘The Goonies’ house in Astoria has sold

After less than a week on the market, the famed house from the Oregon Coast set movie is sale pending. Jordan Miller, of John L. Scott Real Estate, who listed the private home in Uppertown at $1.65 million, said the buyers want to remain anonymous until the deal is closed.
ASTORIA, OR
kptv.com

Highway 30 reopens between Clatskanie, Rainier following deadly crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down Highway 30, about six miles west of Rainier, for several hours Monday morning. All lanes of Highway 30 were closed about halfway between Clatskanie and Rainier due to the crash. The highway reopened just after 11:30 a.m., according to ODOT.
RAINIER, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 12/1/22

So, welcome to the official first day of winter! Well, even the beaches got a dusting of snow this morning and the Coast Range saw between 8-12” of the snow overnight and today causing some driving issues across the passes. We saw more showers in the afternoon today that brought a dusting of snow from Astoria south into Newport along the beaches as a low pressure area west of Astoria moved southward. Tonight, we will see more rainshowers, and low level snow, but as warmer air gets pushed in, freezing rain is possible in some areas as the low temperature at the surface is forecasted to be around 31 degrees. Winds this evening westerly 4-8, and the snow level, which had climbed to around 1000’ this afternoon, will be around 800’ again tonight. There is still a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10PM for more accumulating snow in the Coast Range, maybe another 1-3”. The good news is the activity should start to ease in the early morning hours.
NEWPORT, OR
beachconnection.net

Snow Advisories for Oregon / Washington Coast Range, Some Wave Drama

(Astoria, Oregon) – This week looks like an active one for snowy conditions around the Oregon Coast Range, Washington Coast passes and some high seas for a few areas. Astoria may even get some snow in its higher elevations. (Above: Highway 26, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) The National...
ASTORIA, OR
