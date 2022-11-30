Disney+ is light on new releases everyone will want to watch in December, with only one high-profile new show coming out this month. That show is National Treasure: Edge of History, a Nicolas Cage-less TV revival of the popular 2000s film series. Some shows that premiered in November are still putting out new episodes, though, including fantasy sequel series Willow, which premiered at the end of November, and the finale of Tim Allen's Christmas story revival limited series The Santa Clauses. Or you could catch up on Andor if you're behind or haven't started. I'm sure you've heard, but it's really good!

