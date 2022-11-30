Read full article on original website
Holiday joy fills the air at annual Jamesport tree lighting event
Holiday joy and merry filled the air in Jamesport last night, as dozens of families came together for the Jamesport Fire Department’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony. Hot chocolate was served and carols were sung as residents prepared for the lighting of the tree on the corner of South Jamesport Avenue and Main Road.
Bethpage homeowners claim athletic field construction tore down trees, led to rat infestations
The superintendent's statement did not give a timeline for the completion of the project or when trees would be installed.
60 years of the nighttime parade
Patchogue’s 60th annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting enjoyed an impressive turnout for its diamond anniversary. There were approximately 1,000 spectators who lined both sides of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Underprivileged Westbury Kids Get to "Shop with a Cop" for the Holidays
County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder and the Nassau County Police Department Foundation have announced “Shop with A Cop”, an annual event that pairs 50 deserving children from the Westbury School District with police officers who will assist them with holiday shopping. The Shop with...
An open letter to Palumbo and Giglio from residents of Manorville: ‘We need your help!’
Over the past three years, our concerns about contaminated water in our private wells became all too real. Testing by the Suffolk County Health Department revealed 15-20% of our wells are contaminated with perfluorinated compounds. Additionally, up to 30% showed contamination of volatile organic compounds. Since contamination was identified, various...
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
Family and Children's Association helps give shelter to homeless young adults on LI
The Family and Children's Association runs four residencies like the one in Freeport for homeless youth.
Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge
Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
Hidden North Fork: Find a new hobby at Riverhead Vacuum and Sewing Center
Riverhead Vacuum and Sewing Center | Photography by Tara Smith. There’s much more than meets the eye at the Riverhead Vacuum and Sewing Center on Main Street. To passersby, it looks like an ordinary repair shop advertising vacuums and sewing machines for sale. Inside, however, you’ll find a sewer’s...
U.S. Postal Service center on Long Island works around-the-clock to handle mail
MELVILLE, N.Y. - From now through the New Year, several hundred thousand letters and packages will be processed daily at the United States Postal Service's Mid-Island Processing and Distribution Center in Melville. The facility's new Single Induction Parcel Sorter, or SIPS, machine spans the length of a football field with...
Commack college student decorates family home to raise money for St. Jude's
A Commack teenager is helping to make the holiday bright for children who can't be home to celebrate. Joseph Barragato created Wichards Winter Wonderland on Wichards Boulevard to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The LIU Post student puts up holiday decorations on his family house every year...
Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East
WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
They need a home for the holidays!
The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” promotion, featuring free pet adoptions now through the month …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Dix Hills residents on edge after series of car break-ins
The latest community to be hit is the hamlet of Dix Hills in Suffolk County. Police have been piecing together clues thanks to surveillance cameras on front doors.
Dix Hills neighbors report string of car break-ins
One man's wallet wallet and his wife's Mercedes car key fob were both apparently stolen.
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
Wild Turkeys of Eastern Long Island
The Turkey is an animal associated with nature. The past few years I have been seeing flocks of wild turkeys walking in Mattituck Long Island. This is a recent occurrence. Amazing!. Nassau and Suffolk counties have a combined population of about 6,000 scattered in pockets, according to the New York...
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.
Will Greater Danbury Have a White Christmas in 2022?
Hey look at that, it's December 1, 2022. Some radio stations flipped formats this weekend, and all of your favorite holiday favorites are getting you in the mood, right?. My favorite Christmas songs are The Waitresses Christmas Wrapping and Bing Crosby's version of White Christmas. I have the Christmas spirit, but I'm usually disappointed when I wake on Christmas morning. White Christmas? In Connecticut, it's usually 45 and sunny out.
