Flowery Branch, GA

YAHOO!

Police searching for gunman after robbery in busy Atlanta mall

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a cellphone repair store at West End Mall in November. At around 6:45 p.m., on Nov. 5, officers arrived at the mall on Oak Street in southwest...
ATLANTA, GA
YAHOO!

State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill

Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to Channel 2′s investigative reporter Mark...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

