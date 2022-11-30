Read full article on original website
Traffic: TxDOT closing SL 121 and I-14 intersection in Belton next week
BELTON, Texas — TxDOT announced that it will close the intersection on SL 121 and I-14 in Belton starting Tuesday, Dec. 6. The intersection will be shut down to allow crews to finish painting along the I-14 bridge. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, the intersection will be closed from...
fox44news.com
Highway 6 changes in TxDOT Mall-to-Mall Project
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will continue their work constructing new frontage road bridges and reconstructing mainlanes as part of the Mall to Mall project. Crews are scheduled to perform various lane closures throughout this project. Starting this Monday, traffic patterns...
Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned
We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events
Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TxDOT says 'expect significant delays' as crews fix broken traffic signals on Sixth Avenue
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other construction projects happening in Waco. TxDOT says crews are currently working to fix the traffic signals on FM 93 (Sixth Avenue). The signal is expected to stay flashing red while repairs are made throughout the week,...
fox44news.com
TxDOT: I-35 mainlanes shut down at Exit #283
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Interstate 35 northbound mainlanes are shut down at Exit #283, at FM-2268, due to an overhead sign bridge hit on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation says two southbound mainlanes in the same area will be shut down intermittently to provide crews room for repairs. TxDOT and its contractor are actively working on scene to repair damage.
Fundraiser being held for restaurant owner who lost his business in fire
KILLEEN, Texas — Jr. Scott has been running his ‘Just Cooking BBQ and More' restaurant for the last seven years in Killeen. But on the day before Thanksgiving, an unexpected fire burned down a large portion of his business. “A guy was helping out. He was trying to...
These Killeen roads to be impacted by projects over next few months
KILLEEN, Texas — Over the next few months, eight roads spanning over six miles will be impacted because of roadway projects, according to the City of Killeen. All of the projects are being done by the City of Killeen's Department of Public Works' Transportation Division. They are below and listed in order:
fox44news.com
Major Belton traffic signal out of service
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. TxDOT says that traffic signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) are operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor are working...
Celebrate Christmas on the Chisholm Trail in Belton, Texas This Weekend
The City of Belton, Texas is celebrating their annual Christmas on the Chisholm Trail events. Of course I have the the rundown of fun activities for you right here. There will be more than 100 vendors, food trucks, school choirs, and of course a ton of twinkling lights, a Christmas parade, and Santa Claus.
GUIDE | City of Temple's 76th Annual Christmas Parade
TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is hosting its 76th Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Temple on Monday, Dec. 5. Below, we've created a guide for those wanting to either watch in person or online. How to Watch. Online: 6 News will be livestreaming the parade on kcentv.com,...
baylorlariat.com
Waco PD searching for two men in car, firearm theft ring near Baylor
The Waco Police Department said that for the past six months, men have been targeting unlocked vehicles in small and congested parking lots like apartment complexes and hotels near Baylor, Robinson and Falls County. Police are looking for 19-year-old Patrick Lucas in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts. Additionally, 19-year-old...
KBTX.com
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $345,000
You'll love this bright and beautiful patio home in the Magnolia Villas gated community. The custom finishes, designer decorating, and functional layout make this charming home absolutely perfect! The heart of the home is the spacious open living area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island that is surrounded with counter seating and has ample serving and work space. The master suite is isolated and has a gorgeous bathroom with a spa-like feel....there are dual vanities, a separate shower, a jetted tub, and a wonderful closet. Two other bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and one of those bedrooms walks out into an enclosed screened in porch that's just under 400 square feet. It's a great spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, and it can also serve as an awesome additional living area. The backyard is a good size and wraps around to a side porch that can be accessed from the living room. The high quality, wood look vinyl plank flooring that runs throughout the whole house is functional and so pretty. Magnolia Villas is located in the heart of Waco with close proximity to shopping, dining, and medical facilities -- the homes in the neighborhood are all unique, but they share the cozy cottage exterior style that makes them blend together so well. The HOA covers individual lawn maintenance and maintenance of the common areas.
KWTX
Harker Heights restaurant owner back in business at new location days after losing kitchen in fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A small business owner is starting over after a fire destroyed parts of his restaurant the day before Thanksgiving. The fire started in the pit inside the kitchen, and he says an unhoused resident he would pay to do small jobs around the restaurant ignited the pit.
Thieves Are Doing What Exactly To Take Cars In Temple, Texas?
Technology in our cars is continuously evolving. Every day, it seems like new additions pop up on vehicles. But there is one very important thing that all cars must have if they are even start moving. Besides tires, every car needs a key to start it. Technology has evolved as...
WacoTrib.com
Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others
Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 15 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Dec. 2, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
KCEN
