Highway 6 changes in TxDOT Mall-to-Mall Project

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will continue their work constructing new frontage road bridges and reconstructing mainlanes as part of the Mall to Mall project. Crews are scheduled to perform various lane closures throughout this project. Starting this Monday, traffic patterns...
KCEN

Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events

Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
fox44news.com

TxDOT: I-35 mainlanes shut down at Exit #283

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Interstate 35 northbound mainlanes are shut down at Exit #283, at FM-2268, due to an overhead sign bridge hit on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation says two southbound mainlanes in the same area will be shut down intermittently to provide crews room for repairs. TxDOT and its contractor are actively working on scene to repair damage.
KCEN

These Killeen roads to be impacted by projects over next few months

KILLEEN, Texas — Over the next few months, eight roads spanning over six miles will be impacted because of roadway projects, according to the City of Killeen. All of the projects are being done by the City of Killeen's Department of Public Works' Transportation Division. They are below and listed in order:
fox44news.com

Major Belton traffic signal out of service

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. TxDOT says that traffic signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) are operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor are working...
KCEN

GUIDE | City of Temple's 76th Annual Christmas Parade

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is hosting its 76th Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Temple on Monday, Dec. 5. Below, we've created a guide for those wanting to either watch in person or online. How to Watch. Online: 6 News will be livestreaming the parade on kcentv.com,...
baylorlariat.com

Waco PD searching for two men in car, firearm theft ring near Baylor

The Waco Police Department said that for the past six months, men have been targeting unlocked vehicles in small and congested parking lots like apartment complexes and hotels near Baylor, Robinson and Falls County. Police are looking for 19-year-old Patrick Lucas in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts. Additionally, 19-year-old...
KBTX.com

Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
WacoTrib.com

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $345,000

You'll love this bright and beautiful patio home in the Magnolia Villas gated community. The custom finishes, designer decorating, and functional layout make this charming home absolutely perfect! The heart of the home is the spacious open living area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island that is surrounded with counter seating and has ample serving and work space. The master suite is isolated and has a gorgeous bathroom with a spa-like feel....there are dual vanities, a separate shower, a jetted tub, and a wonderful closet. Two other bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and one of those bedrooms walks out into an enclosed screened in porch that's just under 400 square feet. It's a great spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, and it can also serve as an awesome additional living area. The backyard is a good size and wraps around to a side porch that can be accessed from the living room. The high quality, wood look vinyl plank flooring that runs throughout the whole house is functional and so pretty. Magnolia Villas is located in the heart of Waco with close proximity to shopping, dining, and medical facilities -- the homes in the neighborhood are all unique, but they share the cozy cottage exterior style that makes them blend together so well. The HOA covers individual lawn maintenance and maintenance of the common areas.
US105

Thieves Are Doing What Exactly To Take Cars In Temple, Texas?

Technology in our cars is continuously evolving. Every day, it seems like new additions pop up on vehicles. But there is one very important thing that all cars must have if they are even start moving. Besides tires, every car needs a key to start it. Technology has evolved as...
WacoTrib.com

Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others

Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
KCEN

KCEN

