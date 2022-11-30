Resorts World gives opportunity to stay in 'Glam Christmas' holiday suite

Resorts World will be offering visitors the opportunity to live inside one of the network's "Countdown to Christmas" movies with the "Glam Christmas" Holiday Suite.

This is in collaboration with Hilton and the Hallmark Channel. The resort is giving guests an opportunity to live inside Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" movie.

“This exciting partnership represents our commitment to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality year-round and especially during our guests’ stays this holiday season,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer of Hilton. “Gathering to enjoy Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movies is a beloved tradition for so many, and we’re delighted to collaborate with the network to bring the magic of the films into our suites to care for our guests with unforgettable experiences and make lasting holiday memories during their stay.”

The totally remodeled suite is loaded with quirky décor that will make visitors feel as if they are in one of their favorite Christmas movies according to a press release.

“Our goal during the holidays is to provide ways for people to enjoy the ultimate, most sensationally memorable Christmas experience, and this collaboration truly delivers,” said Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer of Hallmark Media. “Staying in these one-of-a-kind suites created in partnership with Hilton and the creative minds behind Hallmark Channel's beloved ‘Countdown to Christmas’ celebration is the perfect gift to share with friends or family this season.”