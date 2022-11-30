Read full article on original website
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
WIBW
Suspect shoots self during standoff with Emporia Police
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is in the hospital after shooting himself during a police standoff. Emporia Police say officers were searching a unit Wednesday at the Whittier Place apartments when Guadalupe Murillo, 23, appeared from a closet with a gun. Officers left the building and communicated with...
WIBW
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
Prosecutor: Fatal shooting by 3 Kan. officers was justified
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Three Lawrence police officers who shot and killed a man in October will not face charges because their actions were legally justified, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday. The officers shot Michael Scott Blanck, 43, at his father's home on Oct. 2 after...
Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
Kan. officer injured in crash that prompted chase, 4-vehicle crash
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a multi-vehicle crash following a crash that sent a police officer to the hospital. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 14400 block of West 135th Street in Olathe, according to a media release. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and struck an Olathe Police Officer's vehicle in the process.
Missing $50,000 trailer stolen in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing trailer after someone hooked it up to their truck and hauled away the $50,000 unit along with its contents. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place on Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue. […]
WIBW
Woman forks over $800 in Walmart gift card in jury-duty scam in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is out $800 in Walmart gift cards after a jury-duty scam in Manhattan, authorities said. Riley County police were investigating a “theft by deception” around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Princeton Place in Manhattan. According to Riley County police...
Police: Man reported loss of $25K in Bitcoin scam
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 3800 block of Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report. A 51-year-old man reported he was scammed by a fake Metallica...
Police find cocaine, meth and marijuana during Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served three search warrants in the 1200 BLK NW Polk Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT. Ronnie Connell.
Guilty plea in KC boy's death that sparked federal task force
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday in the killing of a 4-year-old Kansas City boy whose death led to a federal operation meant to reduce violent crime in 2020. Ryson Ellis, 24, of Kansas City, was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty...
Possible drowning reported at Centralia Lake
NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at a local lake. Deputies say one person died at Centralia Lake on Friday. That person’s name has not been released. The City of Centralia and the sheriff’s office has closed the lake to the public at this time. The Sabetha […]
WIBW
Emporia man behind bars after narcotics were found during traffic stop
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man now faces drug charges after an Osage Co. Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop Tuesday night. A report from the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, November 29, an Osage Co. Deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near mile marker 165 on I-35 at 9:55 p.m.
‘It’s not an accident’: KCK father grieves loss of 4-year-old son
Family have identified Roman Andrews as the 4-year-old who died after getting ahold of a gun and accidentally shot himself earlier this week.
KAKE TV
Thanksgiving weekend in Kansas saw big jump in DUI arrests, KHP says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report and it shows that there were nearly double the amount of DUIs in 2022 as there were in 2021. They also noted that there were three fatal crashes over the holiday weekend as well.
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County.
NW Kan. man sentenced for scheme that cost banks millions
After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City on a multimillion check kiting scheme. Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to...
