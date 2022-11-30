ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

William
3d ago

Many stations are putting regular sized pump nozzles on their diesel pumps also. The purpose of the oversized nozzles are to prevent accidental mixup. But as a Diesel Fuel vehicle owner I always have to check double check before pumping. But in this case SHELL STATION Get ready for large mechanic bills!!!

T Davison
3d ago

Shell better get ready to Shell out some 💰 🤑 💸 💲 and the locate the trucking company and driver.

Julie Windsor
2d ago

If this fuel driver made the mistake at one station, he probably made it at others. Huge and costly mistake.

